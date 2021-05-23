Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7762   JP3352400000

CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.

(7762)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/21
412 JPY   -1.20%
Citizen Watch : Presentation with script

05/23/2021 | 10:11pm EDT
Earning Presentation

for the Year ended March 31, 2021

May 13, 2021

This presentation contains forward looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, which includes, but not limited to, currency fluctuation and competitive activity.

1

Financial Results for FY 2020

My name is Toshiyuki Furukawa, in charge of the Public & Investor Relations Department.

I will be describing an outline of results in FY2020.

2

Key Notes

Full-year financial results for FY2020

  • Recorded a significant sales and profit decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Recorded a net loss of 25.1 billion yen, reflecting the posting of an extraordinary loss due to the reversal of deferred tax assets and implementation of structural reform, among other factors.

Financial Results for 4Q(Jun.-Mar.) of FY 2020

  • Achieved an increase in sales and a decrease in the deficit because the Machine Tools segment and the Devices and Components segment exceeded expectations.

FY 2021 Forecasts

  • Results are expected to recover for the Machine Tools segment and the Watches segment.

Net Sales 260.0 billion yen(YoY change: +53.3 billion yen)

Operating profit 10.0 billion yen(YoY change: +19.5 billion yen)

Dividends Forecasts

  • Annual dividend per share: 14.00 yen

3

Let me begin the presentation by explaining the key points of our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

In FY2020, results, particularly in the Watches Business, declined due to the spread of COVID-19. Both sales and profits were down. We recorded a net loss of JPY25.1 billion, reflecting extraordinary losses, including a reversal of deferred tax assets in the second quarter and structural reform.

In the fourth quarter, sales rose and the loss was reduced due to results in the Machine Tools Business and the Devices and Components Business, which exceeded the forecast.

In FY2021, we forecast that the Company will return to profitability due to an expected significant increase in sales in the Machine Tools Business given the expansion of orders and a recovery in the Watches Business.

We forecast that net sales will increase JPY53.3 billion YoY, to JPY260.0 billion, and operating profit will rise JPY19.5 billion YoY, to JPY10.0 billion.

We plan to pay an annual dividend of 14 yen per share, comprehensively considering the balance between dividends linked to results and stable dividends.

3

Financial Results for FY 2020

Unitbillion yen)

FY2019

FY2020

YoY Change

FY2020

Result

Result

Amount

2/10E

Net sales

278.5

206.6

▲ 71.8

204.0

Operating profit

6.1

▲ 9.5

▲ 15.6

▲ 10.5

Operating margin

2.2%

▲4.6%

-

▲5.1%

Ordinary Profit

7.5

▲ 4.1

▲ 11.6

▲ 6.5

Profit attributable to owners

▲ 16.6

▲ 25.1

▲ 8.5

▲ 30.0

of parent

Exchange rate

¥109/USD

¥106/USD

-

¥106/USD

¥121/EUR

¥123/EUR

¥122/EUR

Non-operating income:Posted a foreign exchange gain of 0.8 billion yen

Extraordinary profit:2.7 billion yen (Gain on sales of investment securities, gain on sales of

non-current assets, etc.)

Extraordinary loss:12.3 billion yen (Structural reform expenses, losses due to the COVID-

19 pandemic, impairment losses, etc.)

Posted 10.7 billion yen in income taxes - deferred due to the reversal of deferred tax

assets.

4

Next, let me describe full-year consolidated results.

Net sales decreased JPY71.8 billion YoY, to JPY206.6 billion.

The Company reduced costs, cutting selling, general and administrative expenses by JPY19.5 billion, but nonetheless posted an operating loss of JPY9.5 billion due to the significant decrease in sales.

The Company posted an ordinary loss of JPY4.1 billion, reflecting foreign exchange gains of JPY0.8 billion.

We posted extraordinary income of JPY2.7 billion, including proceeds from the sale of investment securities and proceeds from the sale of intangible assets, but recorded a loss attributable to owners of parent of JPY25.1 billion chiefly due to a reversal of deferred tax assets posted in the second quarter and extraordinary losses.

4

Financial results by Business Segments

Net sales

FY2018

FY2019

YoY change

FY2020

Unit: billion yen

Result

Result

Amount

2/10E

Watches

141.6

95.6

▲ 45.9

95.5

Machine Tools

58.5

46.7

▲ 11.8

45.5

Devices and Components

55.9

45.9

▲ 10.0

45.0

Electronic and Other Products

22.4

18.3

▲ 4.0

18.0

Consolidated Total

278.5

206.6

▲ 71.8

204.0

Operating Profit

(Unit: billion yen, %:operating margin)

Watches

3.9

▲ 8.1

▲ 12.1

▲ 8.0

(2.8%)

(▲8.6%)

(▲8.4%)

Machine Tools

7.2

2.9

▲ 4.3

2.5

(12.4%)

(6.3%)

(5.5%)

Devices and Components

0.9

▲ 0.4

▲ 1.4

▲ 1.0

(1.7%)

(▲1.1%)

(▲2.2%)

Electronic and Other Products

▲ 0.2

0.3

+0.6

0.2

(▲1.0%)

(2.1%)

(1.1%)

Eliminations or general corporate

▲ 5.7

▲ 4.1

+1.5

▲ 4.2

Consolidated Total

6.1

▲ 9.5

▲ 15.6

▲ 10.5

(2.2%)

(▲4.6%)

(▲5.1%)

5

Results for the full year by segment are as shown in page 5.

I will not read out the results. Compared with the forecasts, net sales in the Watches Business were on a par with the forecast. Net sales and operating profit in the Machine Tools Business and Devices and Components Business exceeded the forecasts.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
