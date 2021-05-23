Citizen Watch : Presentation with script

Let me begin the presentation by explaining the key points of our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
In FY2020, results, particularly in the Watches Business, declined due to the spread of COVID-19. Both sales and profits were down. We recorded a net loss of JPY25.1 billion, reflecting extraordinary losses, including a reversal of deferred tax assets in the second quarter and structural reform.
In the fourth quarter, sales rose and the loss was reduced due to results in the Machine Tools Business and the Devices and Components Business, which exceeded the forecast.
In FY2021, we forecast that the Company will return to profitability due to an expected significant increase in sales in the Machine Tools Business given the expansion of orders and a recovery in the Watches Business.
We forecast that net sales will increase JPY53.3 billion YoY, to JPY260.0 billion, and operating profit will rise JPY19.5 billion YoY, to JPY10.0 billion.
We plan to pay an annual dividend of 14 yen per share, comprehensively considering the balance between dividends linked to results and stable dividends.
3
Financial Results for FY 2020
（Unit︓billion yen)
FY2019
FY2020
YoY Change
FY2020
Result
Result
Amount
2/10E
Net sales
278.5
206.6
▲ 71.8
204.0
Operating profit
6.1
▲ 9.5
▲ 15.6
▲ 10.5
Operating margin
2.2%
▲4.6%
-
▲5.1%
Ordinary Profit
7.5
▲ 4.1
▲ 11.6
▲ 6.5
Profit attributable to owners
▲ 16.6
▲ 25.1
▲ 8.5
▲ 30.0
of parent
Exchange rate
¥109/USD
¥106/USD
-
¥106/USD
¥121/EUR
¥123/EUR
¥122/EUR
Non-operating income:Posted a foreign exchange gain of 0.8 billion yen
Extraordinary profit:2.7 billion yen (Gain on sales of investment securities, gain on sales of
non-current assets, etc.)
Extraordinary loss:12.3 billion yen (Structural reform expenses, losses due to the COVID-
19 pandemic, impairment losses, etc.)
Posted 10.7 billion yen in income taxes - deferred due to the reversal of deferred tax
assets.
4
Next, let me describe full-year consolidated results.
Net sales decreased JPY71.8 billion YoY, to JPY206.6 billion.
The Company reduced costs, cutting selling, general and administrative expenses by JPY19.5 billion, but nonetheless posted an operating loss of JPY9.5 billion due to the significant decrease in sales.
The Company posted an ordinary loss of JPY4.1 billion, reflecting foreign exchange gains of JPY0.8 billion.
We posted extraordinary income of JPY2.7 billion, including proceeds from the sale of investment securities and proceeds from the sale of intangible assets, but recorded a loss attributable to owners of parent of JPY25.1 billion chiefly due to a reversal of deferred tax assets posted in the second quarter and extraordinary losses.
4
Financial results by Business Segments
Net sales
FY2018
FY2019
YoY change
FY2020
（Unit: billion yen）
Result
Result
Amount
2/10E
■ Watches
141.6
95.6
▲ 45.9
95.5
■ Machine Tools
58.5
46.7
▲ 11.8
45.5
■ Devices and Components
55.9
45.9
▲ 10.0
45.0
■
Electronic and Other Products
22.4
18.3
▲ 4.0
18.0
Consolidated Total
278.5
206.6
▲ 71.8
204.0
Operating Profit
(Unit: billion yen, %:operating margin)
■ Watches
3.9
▲ 8.1
▲ 12.1
▲ 8.0
(2.8%)
(▲8.6%)
(▲8.4%)
■ Machine Tools
7.2
2.9
▲ 4.3
2.5
(12.4%)
(6.3%)
(5.5%)
■ Devices and Components
0.9
▲ 0.4
▲ 1.4
▲ 1.0
(1.7%)
(▲1.1%)
(▲2.2%)
■
Electronic and Other Products
▲ 0.2
0.3
+0.6
0.2
(▲1.0%)
(2.1%)
(1.1%)
Eliminations or general corporate
▲ 5.7
▲ 4.1
+1.5
▲ 4.2
Consolidated Total
6.1
▲ 9.5
▲ 15.6
▲ 10.5
(2.2%)
(▲4.6%)
(▲5.1%)
5
Results for the full year by segment are as shown in page 5.
I will not read out the results. Compared with the forecasts, net sales in the Watches Business were on a par with the forecast. Net sales and operating profit in the Machine Tools Business and Devices and Components Business exceeded the forecasts.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:10:00 UTC.