Citizen Watch : Presentation with script

Key Notes

Full-year financial results for FY2020

Recorded a significant sales and profit decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. Recorded a net loss of 25.1 billion yen, reflecting the posting of an extraordinary loss due to the reversal of deferred tax assets and implementation of structural reform, among other factors.

Financial Results for 4Q(Jun.-Mar.) of FY 2020

Achieved an increase in sales and a decrease in the deficit because the Machine Tools segment and the Devices and Components segment exceeded expectations.

FY 2021 Forecasts

Results are expected to recover for the Machine Tools segment and the Watches segment.

 Net Sales 260.0 billion yen(YoY change: +53.3 billion yen)

Operating profit 10.0 billion yen(YoY change: +19.5 billion yen)

Dividends Forecasts

Annual dividend per share: 14.00 yen

Let me begin the presentation by explaining the key points of our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

In FY2020, results, particularly in the Watches Business, declined due to the spread of COVID-19. Both sales and profits were down. We recorded a net loss of JPY25.1 billion, reflecting extraordinary losses, including a reversal of deferred tax assets in the second quarter and structural reform.

In the fourth quarter, sales rose and the loss was reduced due to results in the Machine Tools Business and the Devices and Components Business, which exceeded the forecast.

In FY2021, we forecast that the Company will return to profitability due to an expected significant increase in sales in the Machine Tools Business given the expansion of orders and a recovery in the Watches Business.

We forecast that net sales will increase JPY53.3 billion YoY, to JPY260.0 billion, and operating profit will rise JPY19.5 billion YoY, to JPY10.0 billion.

We plan to pay an annual dividend of 14 yen per share, comprehensively considering the balance between dividends linked to results and stable dividends.