Dated: July 19, 2023

Record Earnings Reported by Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

Blackstone, Virginia Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCBB: CZBT), the parent company of Citizens Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), reported record earnings for the first six months of 2023. The Company reported earnings of $4.553 million, or $2.14 per share, for the first six months of 2023, compared to $3.236 million, or $1.52 per share, for the first six months of 2022. The Company reported earnings of $2.265 million, or $1.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.859 million or $.87 per share, for the same period in 2022. The Company's return on assets for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.62%, versus 1.28% in 2022. As a result of this strong performance, the Board of Directors voted to increase the quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.27 per share.

Earnings Highlights

The Company reported an increase of $1.258 million, or 32.3%, in net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022. Interest income increased in all asset categories due to the significant increase in rates. Noninterest income decreased by $200 thousand from $838 thousand in 2022 to $638 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 primarily from the decline in gains on the sale of secondary market loans and a decline in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense increased $387 thousand to $2.960 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $2.573 million in 2022. The majority of this increase was due to decreased gains on the sale of Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) compared to 2022. The Company strategically sold a substantial portion of its OREO properties in 2022 due to the strong real estate market. In addition, salaries and employee benefits expense increased for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same time period of 2022 due to filled workforce vacancies and normal merit based salary increases.

The Company's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.81% versus 2.81% in the second quarter of 2022, as the Company continues to benefit from a higher rate environment while remaining disciplined on managing funding costs.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2023 total Company assets were $554.1 million, a decrease of $19.9 million from December 31, 2022. Gross loans ended the period at $242.0 million, an increase of $17.7 million from December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased $17.9 million to $494.6 million from $512.5 at year end 2022. Interest-bearing and noninterest- bearing deposits decreased from $382.5 million to $369.6 million and $129.9 million to $124.9 million, respectively. Management anticipated a reduction in deposits as a result of dwindling stimulus funds and slowing economic conditions and has positioned the balance sheet to absorb the decline. Total stockholders' equity increased from $49.8 million on December 31, 2022 to $53.3 million on June 30, 2023.

