Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZBT   US17316V1044

CITIZENS BANCORP OF VIRGINIA, INC.

(CZBT)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:03 2022-09-26 am EDT
29.00 USD   +3.39%
07/19Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : Record Earnings Reported
PU
04/18Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/18Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : Solid First Quarter Earnings Reported
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia : Taylor Quicke and Cetric Gayles promoted

09/30/2022 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

Dated: October 1, 2022

Citizens Bank and Trust Company Promotes Taylor Quicke and Cetric Gayles

Blackstone, Virginia. Citizens Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank") has announced the promotion of C. Taylor Quicke to the position of President and the promotion of Cetric A. Gayles to the position of Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer. Joseph D. Borgerding will remain Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and President/Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., the Bank's parent company.

Mr. Quicke joined the Bank in 2011 following graduation from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. A graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at UVA's Darden School of Business, Mr. Quicke has most recently served as the Bank's Senior Vice President/Senior Retail Credit Officer. Mr. Gayles graduated from Hampden-Sydney College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and has twenty eight years of lending experience. He joined the Bank in 2005 and has served as Senior Vice President/Senior Lender since 2011. Both gentlemen are credited with a number of important accomplishments during their time with the Bank, including providing leadership and strategic direction to the credit and lending functions.

Mr. Borgerding, commented "Mr. Quicke and Mr. Gayles are strong leaders who have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the company and to the communities that we serve. They have been and will continue to be instrumental to the Bank's success."

Citizens Bank and Trust Company was founded in 1873 and is the second oldest independent bank in Virginia. The Bank has eleven locations in the Counties of Amelia, Chesterfield, Nottoway, Mecklenburg, Powhatan and Prince Edward and one location in the City of Colonial Heights, Virginia. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of the Bank and is headquartered in Blackstone, Virginia. The Company's stock trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol "CZBT". Additional information about the Company and the Bank is available at its website: www.cbtva.com.

Disclaimer

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Inc. published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 19:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIZENS BANCORP OF VIRGINIA, INC.
07/19Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : Record Earnings Reported
PU
04/18Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
04/18Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : Solid First Quarter Earnings Reported
PU
01/25Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : Record 2021 Earnings Reported
PU
2021Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : 2020 Annual Report - Citizens Bank & Trust Company
PU
2021Citizens Bancorp Of Virginia : Solid Third Quarter Earnings Reported
PU
2021Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2020Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2020Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
2019Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 17,6 M - -
Net income 2021 5,63 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 61,7 M 61,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,49x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 100%
Chart CITIZENS BANCORP OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Borgerding President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey C. Warner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles F. Parker Chairman
Kristie Martin-Wallace Senior VP-Compliance & Risk Management
William D. Coleburn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS BANCORP OF VIRGINIA, INC.0.00%62
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490