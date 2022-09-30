Citizens Bancorp of Virginia : Taylor Quicke and Cetric Gayles promoted

PRESS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

Dated: October 1, 2022

Citizens Bank and Trust Company Promotes Taylor Quicke and Cetric Gayles

Blackstone, Virginia. Citizens Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank") has announced the promotion of C. Taylor Quicke to the position of President and the promotion of Cetric A. Gayles to the position of Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer. Joseph D. Borgerding will remain Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and President/Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., the Bank's parent company.

Mr. Quicke joined the Bank in 2011 following graduation from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. A graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at UVA's Darden School of Business, Mr. Quicke has most recently served as the Bank's Senior Vice President/Senior Retail Credit Officer. Mr. Gayles graduated from Hampden-Sydney College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and has twenty eight years of lending experience. He joined the Bank in 2005 and has served as Senior Vice President/Senior Lender since 2011. Both gentlemen are credited with a number of important accomplishments during their time with the Bank, including providing leadership and strategic direction to the credit and lending functions.

Mr. Borgerding, commented "Mr. Quicke and Mr. Gayles are strong leaders who have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the company and to the communities that we serve. They have been and will continue to be instrumental to the Bank's success."

Citizens Bank and Trust Company was founded in 1873 and is the second oldest independent bank in Virginia. The Bank has eleven locations in the Counties of Amelia, Chesterfield, Nottoway, Mecklenburg, Powhatan and Prince Edward and one location in the City of Colonial Heights, Virginia. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of the Bank and is headquartered in Blackstone, Virginia. The Company's stock trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol "CZBT". Additional information about the Company and the Bank is available at its website: www.cbtva.com.