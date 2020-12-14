Citizens Bancshares : 2020 Spirit of Giving CTBCares

CTBCares - 2020 Spirit of Giving

Community is. . . an extension of family. 'During these challenging times, as a bank and as a community we continue to come together to stand up, give back, and help those in need,' said Cynthia N. Day, President & CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. 'Our teams continue to work tirelessly to maintain our operations while addressing the additional needs of so many families and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spirit of Giving Campaign is a testament of our ongoing commitment and dedication to improving the lives of others in our communities,' concluded Day.

Citizens Trust Bank has launched the CTB Campaign - Spirit of Giving Campaign offering all bank associates, supporters and the larger community the opportunity to give back and become a part of the community where they work, live and play. It's an opportunity to buy-in and become a part of something larger than ourselves. Giving back promotes pride in our communities, it promotes a feeling of love and appreciation for our bank, our team members, and community residents. It promotes the feeling of community/family by being a part of something important.

We are fortunate that we can give back and invest in our community - so when we see a need, we make every effort to meet the need. As COVID continues to strain the economy and our community, we are partnering with organizations that aid those in need.

This support comes at a time of desperate need. At the start of the year, 37 million Americans were considered food insecure. It has been estimated that another 17 million more people have been added to that list due to the impact of the pandemic.

By donating a monetary gift two nonprofit organizations in Atlanta, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama communities: the HOSEA FEED THE HUNGRY and HOMELESS, and THE COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF CENTRAL ALABAMA will benefit this holiday season.

Help fight hunger this holiday season. Together, We Make the Difference in our communities?

Donate today.