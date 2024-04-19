Dear Valued Shareholders,

As we present the Company's 2023 Annual Report, we are excited to share a story of performance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our purpose. We operate in a dynamic and often unpredictable world, yet we remain steadfast in our mission: to serve as the financial cornerstone of our community by empowering our customers, their families, and their businesses to prosper.

As we reflect on empowering and investing in our communities and what that means to us, this year's theme - "Purpose. Performance. Possibilities." - aligns with these core values

that inspire and guide our journey. PURPOSE defines who we are and the difference we strive to make. PERFORMANCE

signifies our commitment to delivering value

for our customers, team, and shareholders. POSSIBILITIES represent the limitless potential

that lies ahead as we dream of and imagine a brighter future for everyone.

We strive to continue progressing in every aspect of our Company so that we keep improving the lives of those around us.