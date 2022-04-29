Citizens Bancshares : and Subsidiary Report on Consolidated Financial Statements

Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Subsidiary
Report on Consolidated Financial Statements
As of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Subsidiary
Independent Auditor's Report
The Board of Directors
Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Subsidiary Columbia, South Carolina
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021, and 2020, the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements (collectively, the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the financial statements are issued (or within one year after the date that the financial statements are available to be issued when applicable).
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the financial statements.
In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:
Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the financial statements.
Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.
Columbia, South Carolina April 22, 2022
Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2021 and 2020
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,182,046
$ 1,849,514
Federal funds sold 32,005,887 36,930,486
Interest bearing deposits with banks 230,370,530 156,661,882
Cash and cash equivalents 264,558,463 195,441,882
Certificates of deposit
Investment securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $95,475,729 and $62,161,548 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
Other investments
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,010,674
350,000
850,000
95,294,098 681,050
64,019,061 769,750
at December 31, 2021 and $3,160,895 at December 31, 2020 281,750,342 284,334,181
Premises and equipment, net
6,750,439 7,154,463
Cash surrender value of life insurance 11,334,349 11,056,200
Other real estate owned Right‐of‐use asset Other assets
Total assets
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest‐bearing deposits
161,000
1,720,603 1,959,770 6,480,040 6,180,066
$
668,919,384
-
$ 571,926,373
$
227,251,563
-
$ 195,283,299
Interest‐bearing deposits 354,169,330 315,098,132
Total deposits 581,420,893 510,381,431
Accrued expenses and other liabilities Bank owned life insurance liability Lease liability
Notes payable
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
Stockholders' equity
Common stock $1 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 2,343,676 and 2,327,401 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Nonvoting common stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 90,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Preferred stock, $1,000 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 22,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and none outstanding at December 31, 2020
Nonvested restricted common stock Additional paid‐in capital
Retained earnings
Treasury stock, at cost, 457,461 and 436,028 shares at
December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes
Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,444,095 2,838,179 3,424,607 3,168,616 2,083,613 2,355,888 ‐ 1,150,000
109,945
$ 593,483,153
$ 520,025,905
2,343,676
2,327,401
90,000
90,000
22,000,000
‐
(226,916)
(163,704)
8,909,098
8,636,623
46,730,201
43,603,498
(4,314,547)
(4,088,600)
(95,281)
1,495,250
75,436,231
51,900,468
$ 668,919,384
$ 571,926,373
