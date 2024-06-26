philosophy, represents dualities and balance, where seemingly opposite forces are interconnected and interdependent. The cover of the Annual Report depicts CDB PLC's dual strategy of tech-disruption and sustainabilty which converges to create sustainable value.

The integration and convergence of opposing but complementary elements has enabled us to create a holistic approach to build an adaptable, resilient, customer-focused financial ecosystem enabling us to leverage opportunities in an ever-evolving dynamic business environment.

Our journey towards new frontiers has been guided by the convergence of tech disruption and sustainability agenda-dual strategies which have enabled us to deliver resilient progress. This dynamic equilibrium has enabled us to harness the power of contrasting forces to create a harmonious and sustainable organisation.

CDB has over its corporate journey balanced these elements to be adaptable, resilient, and successful in a complex and ever-changing environment to create sustainable impact, reach out with responsibility and create sustainable growth.

A dynamic equilibrium between contrasting forces creates a harmonious and effective organisation. This convergence can lead to a more resilient, innovative, and customer-focused financial ecosystem.

The two halves of the circle show a color contrast, generally white and black. Each half gives the swirly appearance of a "head" joined to a "tail" that curves inward. Each head half of the taijitu also contains a small circular "seed" of the opposing color. This circle and seed pattern portrays the balancing and interacting nature of yin-yang paired opposites.

The concept of Yin and Yang is derived from the ancient Asian philosophies of Zen and Daoism. A circle bisected by a wavy, reverse S-line is used to illustrate two opposing but complementary forces or domains, called yin and yang.

PREAMBLE The Board of Directors of Citizens Development Business Finance PLC is pleased to present to the shareholders its Annual Report themed "Converging" comprising the Audited Financial Statements and Integrated Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Report conforms to the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 (as amended), the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) (as amended), other applicable laws and regulations and recommended good governance disclosures. A softcopy of this Annual Report will be hosted/published on the website of the Company, www.cdb.lk and also on the website of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), www.cse.lk. The Financial Statements are certified by the Chief Financial Officer and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, and signed by the Chairman and the Managing Director, in conformance with the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. The Board is of the view that the Financial Statements on pages 181 to 270 adhere to Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (LKASs and SLFRSs) under the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Act No. 15 of 1995, Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011, and related amendments, as well as the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) which include requirements for Related Party Transactions in Section 9.3.2 (c) and and recommended best practices. The Statement of Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting on page 168 is an integral part of this Report.

Names of the persons holding office as Directors of the Company at the reporting date and the names of persons who ceased to hold office as Directors of the Company during the year, as required by the Section 168 (1) (h) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, are given on pages 135 to 136 of this Annual Report. As required under Section 223 (1) of the Companies Act, the Company maintains a Register of Directors and Secretaries which contains information of each Director and the Secretary. INTEGRATED REPORTING This Annual Report marks the eleventh year of our continually enhancing integrated reporting journey. CDB has made every effort to adhere to the principles of the Framework, and present clear, concise and relevant information, while providing simplified presentations for ease of use of the diverse stakeholders who refer the Report. The Report presents the financial and non-financial performance for the reviewed year, including risk management, corporate governance practices, and forward-looking information on our short, medium, and long-term strategic outlook. This year's report focuses on how the CDB has converged technological advancements with sustainability principles, to create a more resilient and environmentally conscious society. COMPLIANCE GRI 2-2,2-3,2-4 All required payments to the Government, other regulatory bodies, and employees have been made on time, according to the Directors' understanding and belief. The Board of Directors has analysed the Company's business plans and concluded