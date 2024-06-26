COVER RATIONALE
The concept of Yin and Yang,
rooted in ancient Chinese
philosophy, represents dualities and balance, where seemingly opposite forces are interconnected and interdependent. The cover of the Annual Report depicts CDB PLC's dual strategy of tech-disruption and sustainabilty which converges to create sustainable value.
Our journey towards new frontiers has been guided by the convergence of tech disruption and sustainability agenda-dual strategies which have enabled us to deliver resilient progress. This dynamic equilibrium has enabled us to harness the power of contrasting forces to create a harmonious and sustainable organisation.
The integration and convergence of opposing but complementary elements has enabled us to create a holistic approach to build an adaptable, resilient, customer-focused financial ecosystem enabling us to leverage opportunities in an ever-evolving dynamic business environment.
2
FINANCE PLC
3 / 2 4
BUSINESS
T 2 0 2
DEVELOPMENT
A L R E P O R
CITIZENS
A N N U
INSIDE
ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
4
ABOUT THE REPORT
6
WHO WE ARE
ABOUT THE COMPANY
9
OUR VALUE CREATION JOURNEY
10
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
12
VALUE ADDED STATEMENT
14
CONVERGING TOWARDS POSITIVE STRIDES
15
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN
16
MANAGING DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER'S REVIEW
20
OUR STRATEGY
25
OUR APPROACH AND KEY
ENABLERS TO VALUE CREATION
ECONOMIC AND SECTOR OVERVIEW
29
MACRO TRENDS IMPACTING OUR BUSINESS
33
AN INTEGRATED APPROACH TO VALUE CREATION
36
OUR VALUE CREATING BUSINESS MODEL
38
SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT
40
HOW WE ENGAGE AND CREATE VALUE FOR OUR
STAKEHOLDERS
45
IDENTIFYING MATERIAL MATTERS
49
HUMAN RESOURCE STRENGTH
5 1
DIGITAL CAPABILITIES
6 1
VALUE CREATION THROUGH OUR PERFORMANCE
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
67
A RESILIENT PERFORMANCE
72
INNOVATIVE AND EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE
82
PROGRESSIVE PARTNERSHIPS
91
STRONGER COMMUNITIES
95
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
99
RESPONSIVE LEADERSHIP AND RISK MANAGEMENT
PRINCIPLE RISKS
108
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1 1 8
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
124
CORPORATE MANAGEMENT TEAM
125
MANAGEMENT TEAM
129
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
132
REPORT OF THE BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE
156
REPORT OF THE BOARD INTEGRATED RISK
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
159
REPORT OF THE BOARD NOMINATION AND
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
1 6 1
REPORT OF THE BOARD HUMAN RESOURCES AND
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
163
REPORT OF THE BOARD RELATED PARTY
TRANSACTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE
165
REPORT OF THE BOARD CREDIT COMMITTEE
167
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY
168
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT ON INTERNAL CONTROL
OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
169
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S AND CHIEF FINANCIAL
OFFICER'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
171
AUDITORS' ASSURANCE REPORT ON THE
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT ON INTERNAL CONTROL
173
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
1 76
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 7 7
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
178
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1 8 1
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
182
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY STATEMENT
OF CASH FLOWS
184
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
186
SUPPLEMENTARY REPORTS
QUARTERLY STATISTICS
272
TEN YEAR STATISTICAL SUMMARY
273
USD ACCOUNTS
274
GRI INDEX
276
BRANCH NETWORK
284
GLOSSARY
286
ABBREVIATIONS
289
BASIS OF RATIOS
290
NOTICE OF MEETING
291
NOTES
292
FORM OF PROXY (VOTING SHAREHOLDERS)
295
FORM OF PROXY (NON-VOTING SHAREHOLDERS)
297
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
299
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Inner Back Cover
CONVERGING A dynamic equilibrium of Yin and Yang
Sustainable
Impact
People
YIN - Rural Lending
YANG - Urban Funding
The concept of Yin and Yang is derived from the ancient Asian philosophies of Zen and Daoism. A circle bisected by a wavy, reverse S-line is used to illustrate two opposing but complementary forces or domains, called yin and yang.
This symbol is known as the 'taijitu'.
The two halves of the circle show a color contrast, generally white and black. Each half gives the swirly appearance of a "head" joined to a "tail" that curves inward. Each head half of the taijitu also contains a small circular "seed" of the opposing color. This circle and seed pattern portrays the balancing and interacting nature of yin-yang paired opposites.
A dynamic equilibrium between contrasting forces creates a harmonious and effective organisation. This convergence can lead to a more resilient, innovative, and customer-focused financial ecosystem.
CDB has over its corporate journey balanced these elements to be adaptable, resilient, and successful in a complex and ever-changing environment to create sustainable impact, reach out with responsibility and create sustainable growth.
Dynamic
Responsibility
Planet
YIN - Green Financing
YANG - Biodiversity and
Conservation
Sustainable
Growth
Profit
YIN - Sustainable returns to shareholders YANG - Equitable economic value addition
4 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
GRI 2-27
FINANCE PLC
3 / 2 4
BUSINESS
T 2 0 2
DEVELOPMENT
A L R E P O R
CITIZENS
A N N U
PREAMBLE
The Board of Directors of Citizens Development Business Finance PLC is pleased to present to the shareholders its Annual Report themed "Converging" comprising the Audited Financial Statements and Integrated Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Report conforms to the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 (as amended), the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) (as amended), other applicable laws and regulations
and recommended good governance disclosures. A softcopy of this Annual Report will be hosted/published on the website of the Company, www.cdb.lk and also on the website of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), www.cse.lk.
The Financial Statements are certified by the Chief Financial Officer and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, and signed by the Chairman and the Managing Director, in conformance with the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. The Board is of the view that the Financial Statements on pages 181 to 270 adhere to Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (LKASs and SLFRSs) under the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Act No. 15 of 1995, Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011, and related amendments, as well as the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) which include requirements for Related Party Transactions in Section 9.3.2 (c) and
- and recommended best practices. The Statement of Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting on page 168 is an integral part of this Report.
Names of the persons holding office as Directors of the Company at the reporting date and the names of persons who ceased to hold office as Directors of the Company during the year, as required by the Section 168 (1) (h) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, are given on pages 135 to 136 of this Annual Report. As required under Section 223 (1) of the Companies Act, the Company maintains a Register of Directors and Secretaries which contains information of each Director and the Secretary.
INTEGRATED REPORTINGThis Annual Report marks the eleventh year of our continually enhancing integrated reporting journey. CDB has made every effort to adhere to the principles of the Framework, and present clear, concise and relevant information, while providing simplified presentations for ease of use
of the diverse stakeholders who refer the Report. The Report presents the financial and non-financial performance for the reviewed year, including risk management, corporate governance practices, and forward-looking information on our short, medium, and long-term strategic outlook. This year's report focuses on how the CDB has converged technological advancements with sustainability principles, to create
a more resilient and environmentally conscious society.
COMPLIANCE
GRI 2-2,2-3,2-4
All required payments to the Government, other regulatory bodies, and employees have been made on time, according to the Directors' understanding and belief. The Board of Directors has analysed the Company's business plans and concluded
that sufficient resources are in place to sustain operations in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the Financial Statements of the Company are formulated on the assumption of the Company's continued operation.
The Board has considered matters material to the Company and its stakeholders in preparing this Report and acknowledges that reasonable care has been exercised in the preparation and presentation of this Annual Report, while preserving its integrity.
The detailed disclosure regarding the Company's compliance with the requirements stated in Section 168 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, along with its amendments and other relevant statutes, can be found on pages 132 to 155 of the Annual Report. The Board of Directors carries out several of its duties and responsibilities through its Board subcommittees to ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations and the activities carried out during the year can be found on pages 132 to 155.
The Board affirms that the Annual Report has been prepared in a timely manner as mandated by Sections 166 (1) and 167
-
of the Companies Act. The Financial
Statements of the Company, covering the period ended on 31 March 2024, including comparative figures for 2023, have been duly approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the resolution passed on 26 June 2024. The necessary copies of the Annual Report will be submitted to the CSE within the legal deadlines, and electronic versions will be made available on the Company's website at www.cdb.lk
DISCLOSURE ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY'S RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
No related party transactions have been identified that exceed either 10% of the equity or 5% of the total assets, whichever is lower. The Company has ensured compliance with the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of the CSE pertaining to Related Party Transactions. However, the Directors have disclosed transactions that could be categorised as related party transactions, as per the Financial Statements' presentation requirements. These transactions are detailed in Note 43 on pages 239 to 240 of this Annual Report. Additionally, a summary of these transactions conducted during the fiscal year was presented to the Board on 25 June 2024.
The Board of Directors does hereby acknowledge the contents of this Annual Report as per the requirement of Section 168 (1) (k) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Signed in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Directors.
Alastair Corera
Chairman/
Non-Executive Independent Director
Damith Tennakoon
Deputy CEO/
Executive Director
Dave De Silva
Executive Director
Samitha Hemachandra
Non-Executive Director
Jayomi Lokuliyana
Non-Executive Independent Director
Mahesh Nanayakkara
Managing Director/
Chief Executive Officer
Roshan Abeygoonewardena
Executive Director
Jagath Abhayaratne
Non-Executive Director
Sujeewa Kumarapperuma
Non-Executive Independent Director
Senior Prof Sampath Amaratunge
Non-Executive Independent Director
Sasindra Munasinghe
Executive Director
Rajitha Perera
Non-Executive Independent Director
Senior Prof Prasadini Gamage
Non-Executive Independent Director
26 June 2024
Colombo
5
A N
CITIZENS
N U A L R E
DEVELOPMENT
P O R T
BUSINESS
2 0 2 3 /
FINANCE
2 4
PLC
6
ABOUT THE REPORT
CITIZENS DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS FINANCE PLC
A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 / 2 4
PLC
Has more impactful and quality
disclosures with greater
connectivity demonstrating our
OUR REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
GRI 2-2,2-3,2-4
This integrated annual report covers the principal activities and operations of Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB), identified as "the Company". The period covered in this report is from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, aligning with our customary annual reporting cycle. It evaluates the significant financial and non-financial aspects within the framework of the Company unless specified otherwise. There were no significant changes in the organisation type, structure, ownership, supply chain or topic boundaries, nor there were significant changes in reporting or restatements that were made of previously reported financial, social or environmental information.
MATERIALITY
We assess what information should be reported in our integrated annual report based on the principle of materiality. This report discloses our risks, opportunities, macro-trends and other considerations that impact materiality on our six capitals and our ability to create, preserve and minimise erosion of value for our stakeholders. We conduct a materiality assessment (refer pages 49 to 50) on key topics deemed pertinent to both internal and external stakeholders and this assessment helps shape our long-term strategy and execution of our business model to create value- added outcomes for all stakeholders.
FINANCE 3 / 2 4
BUSINESS
T 2 0 2
DEVELOPMENT
A L R E P O R
CITIZENS
A N N U
integrated thinking.
Focuses on material and value
enhancing disclosures, that also
meet regulatory requirements, for
informed decision making by our
stakeholders.
Is more concise covering our
strategy, risk management,
governance, business activities,
performance and outlook as
well as sustainability endeavours
within the operating context
to create value over time for
identified stakeholders.
REPORTING FRAMEWORK
GRI 2-14
Financial reporting
Integrated reporting
Sustainability reporting
Corporate governance
Sri Lanka Financial Reporting
International Integrated Reporting
Global Reporting Initiative
Code of Best Practices on
Standards (SLFRS) and Sri Lanka
Framework
(GRI) -2021
Corporate Governance 2023
Accounting Standards (LKAS) issued
issued by CA Sri Lanka
by CA Sri Lanka
Companies Act No.7 of 2007 - Listing
A Prepare's Guide to Integrated
Sustainable Development Goals
Listing Rules of the Colombo
Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange
Reporting and Guidelines for
(SDGs) of United Nations
Stock Exchange
presentation of Annual Reports
2023 issued by CA Sri Lanka
Finance Business
Guide on communicating
Corporate Governance
Act No. 42 of 2011
sustainability issued by the
Direction No. 05 of 2021
Colombo Stock Exchange
issued by the Central Bank of
Sri Lanka
ASSURANCE
GRI 2-5
The Financial Statements presented in this Report have been audited by Messrs Ernst & Young, who have provided their professional opinion on the accuracy and fairness of the Annual Financial Statements (refer pages 178 to 180).
To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, the Auditors do not maintain any other relationship with the Company, nor do they have any vested interest in contracts with the Company.
PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE
The Company has applied the precautionary principle in addressing its social and environmental sustainability. As a responsible corporate entity, we have implemented necessary measures to mitigate any potential risks posed to the society and the environment as a result of our activities.
Soft copy
To download a soft copy of this integrated report, refer to http://www.cdb.lk or scan the QR
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report contains certain forward-looking statements about CDB's future strategy, performance, operations and prospects. These statements and expectations carry risks and uncertainties given that they are dependent on circumstances that will take place in the future. As such, these factors may cause actual results or developments to deviate materially from CDB's forward- looking statements made at the time of release of our FY2023/24 results. CDB makes no representations or warranty, express or implied, that these forward- looking statements will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are presented without recourse or liability to the Board or other preparers of the Annual Report, given the considerable uncertainty associated with them.
We welcome your suggestions and comments on further improving the readability and relevance of our report
GRI 2-3
Laavanya Paheerathan Company Secretary company.secretary@cdb.lk
Vajeesha Edirisinghe
Manager - Sustainability vajeesha.edirisinghe@cdb.lk
Citizens Development Business
Finance PLC.
No. 123, Orabipasha Mawatha,
Colombo 10.
ICONS USED IN THIS REPORT
Six capitals used to create value
Financial
Manufactured
Intellectual
Human
Social and
Natural
Capital
Capital
Capital
Capital
Relationship
Capital
Capital
Key stakeholders
Investors Customers Employees Environment Community Business Regulators Partners
Principle risks
R1
R2
R3
R4
R5
Business and
Credit
Operational
Liquidity
Market
strategic
risk
risk
and funding
risk
execution risk
risk
R6
R7
R8
R9
Capital
IT and
Regulatory and
Environmental,
risk
cyber risk
compliance
Social and
risk
Governance (ESG)
risk
Key strategic pillars
SUSTAINABILITY
TECH
AGENDA
DISRUPTION
CDB's prioritised SDGs
Good Health
Quality
Clean Water
Affordable and
Responsible
Life on Land
Partnerships
and Well-Being
Education
and Sanitation
Clean Energy
Consumption
for the Goals
and Production
Refer pages 40 to 44 for further details on CDB's sustainability commitment
7
A N
CITIZENS
N U A L R E
DEVELOPMENT
P O R T
BUSINESS
2 0 2 3 /
FINANCE
2 4
PLC
8
WHO WE
ARE
I N S P I R I N G
PLCIMPACT4
FINANCE
3
Guided by our singular purpose: Empowering
2
Aspirations, our 'Urban Funding - Rural Lending'
/
positions us as a beacon of empowerment and
BUSINESS
2
0
aspirations. Transcending beyond traditional financing
2
we focus on uplifting individuals and communities to
T
realise their fullest potential. This convergence enables
DEVELOPMENT
R
LA
O
us to go beyond our role as a financial institution to be
P
E
a catalyst of empowerment and growth.
R
CITIZENS
A N N U
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Citizens Development Business Finance plc published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 11:30:09 UTC.