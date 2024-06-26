COVER RATIONALE

The concept of Yin and Yang,

rooted in ancient Chinese

philosophy, represents dualities and balance, where seemingly opposite forces are interconnected and interdependent. The cover of the Annual Report depicts CDB PLC's dual strategy of tech-disruption and sustainabilty which converges to create sustainable value.

Our journey towards new frontiers has been guided by the convergence of tech disruption and sustainability agenda-dual strategies which have enabled us to deliver resilient progress. This dynamic equilibrium has enabled us to harness the power of contrasting forces to create a harmonious and sustainable organisation.

The integration and convergence of opposing but complementary elements has enabled us to create a holistic approach to build an adaptable, resilient, customer-focused financial ecosystem enabling us to leverage opportunities in an ever-evolving dynamic business environment.

INSIDE

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4

ABOUT THE REPORT

6

WHO WE ARE

ABOUT THE COMPANY

9

OUR VALUE CREATION JOURNEY

10

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

12

VALUE ADDED STATEMENT

14

CONVERGING TOWARDS POSITIVE STRIDES

15

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN

16

MANAGING DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER'S REVIEW

20

OUR STRATEGY

25

OUR APPROACH AND KEY

ENABLERS TO VALUE CREATION

ECONOMIC AND SECTOR OVERVIEW

29

MACRO TRENDS IMPACTING OUR BUSINESS

33

AN INTEGRATED APPROACH TO VALUE CREATION

36

OUR VALUE CREATING BUSINESS MODEL

38

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT

40

HOW WE ENGAGE AND CREATE VALUE FOR OUR

STAKEHOLDERS

45

IDENTIFYING MATERIAL MATTERS

49

HUMAN RESOURCE STRENGTH

5 1

DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

6 1

VALUE CREATION THROUGH OUR PERFORMANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

67

A RESILIENT PERFORMANCE

72

INNOVATIVE AND EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

82

PROGRESSIVE PARTNERSHIPS

91

STRONGER COMMUNITIES

95

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

99

RESPONSIVE LEADERSHIP AND RISK MANAGEMENT

PRINCIPLE RISKS

108

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1 1 8

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

124

CORPORATE MANAGEMENT TEAM

125

MANAGEMENT TEAM

129

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

132

REPORT OF THE BOARD AUDIT COMMITTEE

156

REPORT OF THE BOARD INTEGRATED RISK

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

159

REPORT OF THE BOARD NOMINATION AND

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

1 6 1

REPORT OF THE BOARD HUMAN RESOURCES AND

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

163

REPORT OF THE BOARD RELATED PARTY

TRANSACTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE

165

REPORT OF THE BOARD CREDIT COMMITTEE

167

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY

168

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT ON INTERNAL CONTROL

OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

169

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S AND CHIEF FINANCIAL

OFFICER'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

171

AUDITORS' ASSURANCE REPORT ON THE

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT ON INTERNAL CONTROL

173

FINANCIAL REPORTS

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

1 76

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 7 7

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

178

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1 8 1

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

182

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY STATEMENT

OF CASH FLOWS

184

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

186

SUPPLEMENTARY REPORTS

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

272

TEN YEAR STATISTICAL SUMMARY

273

USD ACCOUNTS

274

GRI INDEX

276

BRANCH NETWORK

284

GLOSSARY

286

ABBREVIATIONS

289

BASIS OF RATIOS

290

NOTICE OF MEETING

291

NOTES

292

FORM OF PROXY (VOTING SHAREHOLDERS)

295

FORM OF PROXY (NON-VOTING SHAREHOLDERS)

297

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

299

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Inner Back Cover

PREAMBLE

The Board of Directors of Citizens Development Business Finance PLC is pleased to present to the shareholders its Annual Report themed "Converging" comprising the Audited Financial Statements and Integrated Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Report conforms to the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 (as amended), the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) (as amended), other applicable laws and regulations

and recommended good governance disclosures. A softcopy of this Annual Report will be hosted/published on the website of the Company, www.cdb.lk and also on the website of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), www.cse.lk.

The Financial Statements are certified by the Chief Financial Officer and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, and signed by the Chairman and the Managing Director, in conformance with the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. The Board is of the view that the Financial Statements on pages 181 to 270 adhere to Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (LKASs and SLFRSs) under the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Act No. 15 of 1995, Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011, and related amendments, as well as the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) which include requirements for Related Party Transactions in Section 9.3.2 (c) and

  1. and recommended best practices. The Statement of Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting on page 168 is an integral part of this Report.

Names of the persons holding office as Directors of the Company at the reporting date and the names of persons who ceased to hold office as Directors of the Company during the year, as required by the Section 168 (1) (h) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, are given on pages 135 to 136 of this Annual Report. As required under Section 223 (1) of the Companies Act, the Company maintains a Register of Directors and Secretaries which contains information of each Director and the Secretary.

INTEGRATED REPORTING

This Annual Report marks the eleventh year of our continually enhancing integrated reporting journey. CDB has made every effort to adhere to the principles of the Framework, and present clear, concise and relevant information, while providing simplified presentations for ease of use

of the diverse stakeholders who refer the Report. The Report presents the financial and non-financial performance for the reviewed year, including risk management, corporate governance practices, and forward-looking information on our short, medium, and long-term strategic outlook. This year's report focuses on how the CDB has converged technological advancements with sustainability principles, to create

a more resilient and environmentally conscious society.

COMPLIANCE

GRI 2-2,2-3,2-4

All required payments to the Government, other regulatory bodies, and employees have been made on time, according to the Directors' understanding and belief. The Board of Directors has analysed the Company's business plans and concluded

that sufficient resources are in place to sustain operations in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the Financial Statements of the Company are formulated on the assumption of the Company's continued operation.

The Board has considered matters material to the Company and its stakeholders in preparing this Report and acknowledges that reasonable care has been exercised in the preparation and presentation of this Annual Report, while preserving its integrity.

The detailed disclosure regarding the Company's compliance with the requirements stated in Section 168 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, along with its amendments and other relevant statutes, can be found on pages 132 to 155 of the Annual Report. The Board of Directors carries out several of its duties and responsibilities through its Board subcommittees to ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations and the activities carried out during the year can be found on pages 132 to 155.

The Board affirms that the Annual Report has been prepared in a timely manner as mandated by Sections 166 (1) and 167

  1. of the Companies Act. The Financial
    Statements of the Company, covering the period ended on 31 March 2024, including comparative figures for 2023, have been duly approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the resolution passed on 26 June 2024. The necessary copies of the Annual Report will be submitted to the CSE within the legal deadlines, and electronic versions will be made available on the Company's website at www.cdb.lk

DISCLOSURE ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY'S RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

No related party transactions have been identified that exceed either 10% of the equity or 5% of the total assets, whichever is lower. The Company has ensured compliance with the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of the CSE pertaining to Related Party Transactions. However, the Directors have disclosed transactions that could be categorised as related party transactions, as per the Financial Statements' presentation requirements. These transactions are detailed in Note 43 on pages 239 to 240 of this Annual Report. Additionally, a summary of these transactions conducted during the fiscal year was presented to the Board on 25 June 2024.

The Board of Directors does hereby acknowledge the contents of this Annual Report as per the requirement of Section 168 (1) (k) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007. Signed in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Directors.

Alastair Corera

Chairman/

Non-Executive Independent Director

Damith Tennakoon

Deputy CEO/

Executive Director

Dave De Silva

Executive Director

Samitha Hemachandra

Non-Executive Director

Jayomi Lokuliyana

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mahesh Nanayakkara

Managing Director/

Chief Executive Officer

Roshan Abeygoonewardena

Executive Director

Jagath Abhayaratne

Non-Executive Director

Sujeewa Kumarapperuma

Non-Executive Independent Director

Senior Prof Sampath Amaratunge

Non-Executive Independent Director

Sasindra Munasinghe

Executive Director

Rajitha Perera

Non-Executive Independent Director

Senior Prof Prasadini Gamage

Non-Executive Independent Director

26 June 2024

Colombo

ABOUT THE REPORT

CITIZENS DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS FINANCE PLC

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 / 2 4

PLC

OUR INTEGRATED REPORTING JOURNEYSince the adoption of in FY2013/14, our 11th Integrated Annual Report has evolved over the years and now;

Has more impactful and quality

disclosures with greater

connectivity demonstrating our

OUR REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

GRI 2-2,2-3,2-4

This integrated annual report covers the principal activities and operations of Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB), identified as "the Company". The period covered in this report is from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, aligning with our customary annual reporting cycle. It evaluates the significant financial and non-financial aspects within the framework of the Company unless specified otherwise. There were no significant changes in the organisation type, structure, ownership, supply chain or topic boundaries, nor there were significant changes in reporting or restatements that were made of previously reported financial, social or environmental information.

MATERIALITY

We assess what information should be reported in our integrated annual report based on the principle of materiality. This report discloses our risks, opportunities, macro-trends and other considerations that impact materiality on our six capitals and our ability to create, preserve and minimise erosion of value for our stakeholders. We conduct a materiality assessment (refer pages 49 to 50) on key topics deemed pertinent to both internal and external stakeholders and this assessment helps shape our long-term strategy and execution of our business model to create value- added outcomes for all stakeholders.

FINANCE 3 / 2 4

BUSINESS

T 2 0 2

DEVELOPMENT

A L R E P O R

CITIZENS

A N N U

integrated thinking.

Focuses on material and value

enhancing disclosures, that also

meet regulatory requirements, for

informed decision making by our

stakeholders.

Is more concise covering our

strategy, risk management,

governance, business activities,

performance and outlook as

well as sustainability endeavours

within the operating context

to create value over time for

identified stakeholders.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

GRI 2-14

Financial reporting

Integrated reporting

Sustainability reporting

Corporate governance

Sri Lanka Financial Reporting

International Integrated Reporting

Global Reporting Initiative

Code of Best Practices on

Standards (SLFRS) and Sri Lanka

Framework

(GRI) -2021

Corporate Governance 2023

Accounting Standards (LKAS) issued

issued by CA Sri Lanka

by CA Sri Lanka

Companies Act No.7 of 2007 - Listing

A Prepare's Guide to Integrated

Sustainable Development Goals

Listing Rules of the Colombo

Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange

Reporting and Guidelines for

(SDGs) of United Nations

Stock Exchange

presentation of Annual Reports

2023 issued by CA Sri Lanka

Finance Business

Guide on communicating

Corporate Governance

Act No. 42 of 2011

sustainability issued by the

Direction No. 05 of 2021

Colombo Stock Exchange

issued by the Central Bank of

Sri Lanka

ASSURANCE

GRI 2-5

The Financial Statements presented in this Report have been audited by Messrs Ernst & Young, who have provided their professional opinion on the accuracy and fairness of the Annual Financial Statements (refer pages 178 to 180).

To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, the Auditors do not maintain any other relationship with the Company, nor do they have any vested interest in contracts with the Company.

PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE

The Company has applied the precautionary principle in addressing its social and environmental sustainability. As a responsible corporate entity, we have implemented necessary measures to mitigate any potential risks posed to the society and the environment as a result of our activities.

Soft copy

To download a soft copy of this integrated report, refer to http://www.cdb.lk or scan the QR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains certain forward-looking statements about CDB's future strategy, performance, operations and prospects. These statements and expectations carry risks and uncertainties given that they are dependent on circumstances that will take place in the future. As such, these factors may cause actual results or developments to deviate materially from CDB's forward- looking statements made at the time of release of our FY2023/24 results. CDB makes no representations or warranty, express or implied, that these forward- looking statements will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are presented without recourse or liability to the Board or other preparers of the Annual Report, given the considerable uncertainty associated with them.

We welcome your suggestions and comments on further improving the readability and relevance of our report

GRI 2-3

Laavanya Paheerathan Company Secretary company.secretary@cdb.lk

Vajeesha Edirisinghe

Manager - Sustainability vajeesha.edirisinghe@cdb.lk

Citizens Development Business

Finance PLC.

No. 123, Orabipasha Mawatha,

Colombo 10.

ICONS USED IN THIS REPORT

Six capitals used to create value

Financial

Manufactured

Intellectual

Human

Social and

Natural

Capital

Capital

Capital

Capital

Relationship

Capital

Capital

Key stakeholders

Investors Customers Employees Environment Community Business Regulators Partners

Principle risks

R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

Business and

Credit

Operational

Liquidity

Market

strategic

risk

risk

and funding

risk

execution risk

risk

R6

R7

R8

R9

Capital

IT and

Regulatory and

Environmental,

risk

cyber risk

compliance

Social and

risk

Governance (ESG)

risk

Key strategic pillars

SUSTAINABILITY

TECH

AGENDA

DISRUPTION

CDB's prioritised SDGs

Good Health

Quality

Clean Water

Affordable and

Responsible

Life on Land

Partnerships

and Well-Being

Education

and Sanitation

Clean Energy

Consumption

for the Goals

and Production

Refer pages 40 to 44 for further details on CDB's sustainability commitment

7

A N

CITIZENS

N U A L R E

DEVELOPMENT

P O R T

BUSINESS

2 0 2 3 /

FINANCE

2 4

PLC

