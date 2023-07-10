Citizens Development Business Finance PLC is a Sri Lanka-based company, which provides a range of financial services. The Company's services include accepting term and savings deposits, leasing, hire purchase, loan facilities, gold loan, foreign exchange, foreign remittances, and issuance of international debit cards, credit cards, margin trading, Islamic finance products and other financial services. It has three segments: Leasing and stock out on hire, Loans and advances, and Others. Leasing and stock out on hire segment is engaged in finance lease business and hire purchases of the Company. Loans and advances segment is engaged in providing loans and advances to the customers other than leasing and hire purchases of the Company. Others segment is engaged in providing other products and services. Its products include CDB Real Savings, CDB Salary Plus, CDB Dhana Surekum Fixed Deposits, Leasing and Auto Loan Facilities, CDB Personal Loans, CDB Credit Cards, CDB Debit Card, and other.

Sector Consumer Lending