Citizens Bank of WV Announces Officer Promotions
Nathaniel S. Bonnell, President & CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia, recently announced officer promotions for five employees: Anthony N. Ricottilli, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; Chasity Pennington, Vice President & Controller; Daniel Ware, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer; Michelle Channels, Assistant Vice President & Mortgage Specialist; and Amanda Maynard, Debt Management Officer.
Anthony N. Ricottilli earned Senior Vice President status having previously joined Citizens Bank in 2023 as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with decades of banking and accounting experience. He also serves as Vice President & Treasurer of Citizens Financial Corp., the Bank's holding company.
A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Ricottilli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from West Virginia University. He graduated from West Virginia School of Banking and is a member of the West Virginia Society of CPAs.
He serves as treasurer of the Roaring Creek Lions Club and a CLIMB mentor, and volunteers with the Upward Basketball Program.
Married to Shelley Ricottilli, they reside in Coalton and have two children, Devan and Kaeli.
Chasity Pennington will serve as Vice President & Controller. She joined Citizens Bank in 2005 as a teller and has been promoted through various positions including Accounting Assistant, Special Projects Coordinator, Accounts Payable Coordinator, Assistant Controller/BSA Officer and Assistant Vice President & Controller.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Davis & Elkins
College. She is a graduate of the WV School of Banking.
Married to Daniel Pennington, they reside in Elkins and have two children,
Aiden and Bailey.
Daniel Ware has been promoted to Vice President & Chief Technology Officer.
With over 24 years of banking experience, he also serves as the Bank's Security,
BSA, CRA and Information Security Officer. He previously served as Assistant
Vice President & Compliance Officer.
He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Fairmont State University and is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Banking. He has earned CRVPM® III (Certified Regulatory Vendor Program Manager) and BCP (Bam Certified Professional) designations.
He is a member of the Leadership Upshur Class of 2024. Married to Jessica
Ware, they reside in Roanoke.
Michelle "Missy" Channels has been elevated to Assistant Vice President & Mortgage Specialist. Her banking career began at Citizens in 2000 as a teller and has worked her way up through various roles that include Loan Clerk, Loan Officer, Personal Banker & Mortgage Loan Officer, and Mortgage Specialist.
She earned an Associate of Arts degree in business administration from Davis & Elkins College.
Married to Donnie Channels, they reside in Elkins and have two sons, Bradley and
Conner.
Amanda "Mandy" Maynard has been named Debt
Management Officer, having previously worked as the Bank's Loan Collector for the past three years.
She is a graduate of Philip Barbour High School.
Married to Tommy Maynard, they reside in Elkins and have two children, Taylor and Brayden.
"We congratulate all five of these exceptional employees on their well-earned promotions as they continue to excel in their leadership roles and positions,"
said President & CEO Nathaniel S. Bonnell. "Each of them exhibits an unwavering commitment to the Bank and are an instrumental part of Team Citizens."
About Citizens Bank of West Virginia
Citizens Bank of West Virginia, with assets of $680 million, is headquartered in Elkins, WV. From six office locations in North Central and northern West Virginia, the bank provides integrated financial services including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. Citizens Bank was recognized for the third consecutive year by American Banker magazine in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks Under $2 Billion of Assets in the Nation, ranking 26th on the prestigious list and #1 among WV banks. Citizens was also named to Newsweek's America's Best Banks 2023 list as the Best Small Bank in WV, ranked #7 as one of the 2023 Best Banks to Work for in the Country by American Banker, 2023 Best of West Virginia Corporate Citizen by WV Living, The Inter-Mountain's 2024 People's Choice Best Bank & Mortgage Lender and 2024 SBA WV Community Lender of the Year.
###
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Citizens Financial Corp. published this content on 01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2024 16:10:08 UTC.