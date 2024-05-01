Citizens Bank of WV Announces Officer Promotions

Nathaniel S. Bonnell, President & CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia, recently announced officer promotions for five employees: Anthony N. Ricottilli, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; Chasity Pennington, Vice President & Controller; Daniel Ware, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer; Michelle Channels, Assistant Vice President & Mortgage Specialist; and Amanda Maynard, Debt Management Officer.

Anthony N. Ricottilli earned Senior Vice President status having previously joined Citizens Bank in 2023 as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with decades of banking and accounting experience. He also serves as Vice President & Treasurer of Citizens Financial Corp., the Bank's holding company.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Ricottilli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from West Virginia University. He graduated from West Virginia School of Banking and is a member of the West Virginia Society of CPAs.

He serves as treasurer of the Roaring Creek Lions Club and a CLIMB mentor, and volunteers with the Upward Basketball Program.

Married to Shelley Ricottilli, they reside in Coalton and have two children, Devan and Kaeli.

Chasity Pennington will serve as Vice President & Controller. She joined Citizens Bank in 2005 as a teller and has been promoted through various positions including Accounting Assistant, Special Projects Coordinator, Accounts Payable Coordinator, Assistant Controller/BSA Officer and Assistant Vice President & Controller.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Davis & Elkins

College. She is a graduate of the WV School of Banking.

Married to Daniel Pennington, they reside in Elkins and have two children,

Aiden and Bailey.

Daniel Ware has been promoted to Vice President & Chief Technology Officer.

With over 24 years of banking experience, he also serves as the Bank's Security,

BSA, CRA and Information Security Officer. He previously served as Assistant

Vice President & Compliance Officer.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Fairmont State University and is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Banking. He has earned CRVPM® III (Certified Regulatory Vendor Program Manager) and BCP (Bam Certified Professional) designations.

He is a member of the Leadership Upshur Class of 2024. Married to Jessica

Ware, they reside in Roanoke.