Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Don McCree, Head of Commercial Banking, has been appointed as Senior Vice Chair of Citizens.

Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun commented: “This appointment recognizes Don’s strong performance and leadership since 2015 in driving the successful buildout of our Commercial Bank and instilling a strong customer-focused, collaborative culture at Citizens. He has been a true enterprise leader, active in our Business Resource Groups, in helping with the startup Private Bank effort, and in mentoring our next-level leadership.”

As Head of Commercial Banking, McCree is responsible for all aspects of Corporate and Investment Banking, including Commercial Lending, Commercial Real Estate, Capital Markets & Advisory, Asset Finance, Treasury Solutions, and Underwriting & Portfolio Management. He also oversees the Commercial Bank’s Risk Management, Loan Operations, and Strategy & Development functions, as well as its network of State Presidents and Region Heads, who represent Citizens in multiple states that make up its footprint. McCree is a member of the Citizens Executive Committee.

McCree joined Citizens as Vice Chairman and Head of Commercial Banking in September 2015 from JPMorgan Chase, where he held a number of senior leadership roles over 31 years, including Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking; CEO of Global Treasury Services; Global Head of Credit Origination, Sales, Trading & Research; Chief Credit Officer; and Head of Wholesale Risk Management.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $220.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and more than 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn or Facebook.

