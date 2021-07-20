Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL RELEASE

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of
$648 million and EPS of $1.44
Underlying Net Income of $656 million and EPS of $1.46*
Income
Statement
Balance
Sheet
&
Credit
Quality
Financial
Metrics
Key Financial Data
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
($s in millions)
Total revenue
$1,609
$1,659
$1,750
Pre-provision profit
618
641
771
Underlying pre-provision profit
629
661
790
Provision for credit losses
(213)
(140)
464
Net income
648
611
253
Underlying net income
656
626
263
($s in billions)
Period end loans and leases
$122.6
$122.2
$125.7
Average loans and leases
123.5
122.8
128.8
Period-end deposits
150.6
151.3
143.6
Average deposits
150.3
146.6
141.6
Period-endloans-to-deposit ratio
81.4
% 80.7 %
87.5
%
ACL to loans ratio
1.70
1.94
2.01
ACL to loans ratio, ex. PPP
1.75
2.03
2.09
NCO ratio
0.25 % 0.52 %
0.46 %
Diluted EPS
$1.44
$1.37
$0.53
Underlying EPS
1.46
1.41
0.55
ROTCE
17.5 % 17.2 %
6.6 %
Underlying ROTCE
17.7
17.6
6.9
Net interest margin, FTE
2.72
2.76
2.88
Efficiency ratio
62
61
56
Underlying efficiency ratio
61
60
55
CET1
10.3 % 10.1 %
9.6 %
TBV/Share
$33.95
$32.79
$32.13
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Underlying ROTCE of 17.7% and underlying EPS of $1.46 reflects diversity of fee businesses and excellent credit results
Underlying PPNR of $629 million reflects:
Lower Mortgage revenue on further tightening of gain on sale margins despite strong origination levels
Record results in Capital Markets and Wealth given the benefit of investments and acquisitions to broaden our capabilities
Net interest income up 1%, with interest- earning asset growth offsetting modest margin decline
Interest-bearingdeposit costs of 16 bps, down 4 bps QoQ
Well-controlledexpenses, down 2% QoQ
Credit provision benefit of $213 million driven by macroeconomic improvement and strong credit performance
Average loans up 1% QoQ
Period-endLDR of 81.4%
Strong capital position with CET1 at 10.3%
TBV/share of $33.95, up 6% YoY
Comments from Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun
"We continued to demonstrate the strength and diversity of our business model in the second quarter, as a drop in Mortgage revenue was partially offset by record results in Capital Markets and Wealth," said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. "We saw modest loan growth during the quarter, and expect that to accelerate in the second half as the economy continues to grow and excess liquidity is redeployed. We are executing well on our strategic initiatives and have commenced work on a TOP 7 program, with details to be announced later this year."
Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.
*References in this release to "Underlying" results exclude notable items and are non-GAAP Financial Measures. For more details on non-GAAP Financial Measures see page 13 in this release. References in this release to balance sheet items are on an average basis and loans exclude loans held for sale ("LHFS") unless otherwise noted. References to net interest margin are on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis and all references to earnings per share represent fully diluted per common share. References to consolidated and/or commercial loans, loan growth, nonaccrual loans and allowance for loan losses include leases. The "Company" refers to Citizens. Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. Select totals may not sum due to rounding.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Discussion of results:
Net interest income
2Q21 change from
($s in millions)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q20
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
and loans held for sale
$
1,084
$
1,085
$
1,219
$
(1)
-
%
$
(135)
(11) %
Investment securities
124
128
130
(4)
(3)
(6)
(5)
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
3
3
1
-
-
2
200
Total interest income
$
1,211
$
1,216
$
1,350
$
(5)
-
%
$
(139)
(10) %
Interest expense:
Deposits
$
42
$
50
$
124
$
(8)
(16) %
$
(82)
(66) %
Short-term borrowed funds
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Long-term borrowed funds
45
49
66
(4)
(8)
(21)
(32)
Total interest expense
$
87
$
99
$
190
$
(12)
(12) %
$
(103)
(54) %
Net interest income
$
1,124
$
1,117
$
1,160
$
7
1
%
$
(36)
(3) %
Net interest margin, FTE
2.72
%
2.76
%
2.88
%
(4) bps
(16) bps
Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021
Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased 1% given interest-earning asset growth, higher day count and improved funding mix, partially offset by lower net interest margin.
Net interest margin of 2.72% decreased 4 basis points reflecting lower earning-asset yields, partly offset by improved funding mix and deposit pricing. Interest-bearing deposit costs are down 4 basis points to 16 basis points.
Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020
Net interest income of $1.1 billion decreased 3% given lower net interest margin, partly offset by 2% growth in interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin of 2.72% decreased 16 basis points, primarily reflecting the impact of a lower rate environment, lower interest-earning asset yields and elevated cash balances given strong deposit flows, partially offset by improved funding mix and deposit pricing.
2
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Noninterest Income
2Q21 change from
($s in millions)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q20
$
%
$
%
Mortgage banking fees
$
85
$
165
$
276
$
(80)
(48) %
$
(191)
(69) %
Service charges and fees
100
99
84
1
1
16
19
Capital markets fees
91
81
61
10
12
30
49
Card fees
64
55
48
9
16
16
33
Trust and investment services fees
60
58
45
2
3
15
33
Letter of credit and loan fees
38
38
31
-
-
7
23
Foreign exchange and interest rate products
28
28
34
-
-
(6)
(18)
Securities gains, net
3
3
3
-
-
-
-
Other income(1)
16
15
8
1
7
8
100
Noninterest income
$
485
$
542
$
590
$
(57)
(11) %
$
(105)
(18) %
1) Includes bank-owned life insurance income and other miscellaneous income for all periods presented.
Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021
Noninterest income of $485 million decreased $57 million, or 11%, from $542 million.
Mortgage banking fees decreased $80 million, reflecting a $54 million decline in production revenue on lower gain-on- sale margins, despite strong production volumes, given increased industry capacity and heightened competition, as well as an increase in agency fees. Results also reflect a $26 million net decline in servicing results given the swing in MSR hedge results ($25 million gain in first quarter to $14 million loss in second quarter), partially offset by a $13 million increase in operating results.
Record capital markets fees increased $10 million, reflecting higher loan syndication fees given strong client activity.
Card fees increased $9 million driven by the economic recovery as well as seasonality, with debit transactions and card spend now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
Record trust and investment services fees increased $2 million, reflecting an increase in assets under management from strong inflows and higher equity market levels, as well as higher annuity sales.
Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020
Noninterest income of $485 million decreased $105 million, or 18%, reflecting:
Mortgage banking fees, down $191 million, driven by lower gain-on-sale margins despite higher origination volumes.
Service charges and fees, up $16 million, reflecting partial recovery from COVID-19 impacts on overdraft fees.
Record capital market fees, up $30 million, driven by higher loan syndication and M&A advisory fees.
Card fees, up $16 million, given higher debit and credit card volumes given the economic recovery.
Record trust and investment services fees, up $15 million, reflecting an increase in assets under management from higher equity market levels and strong inflows, as well as higher annuity sales.
Letter of credit fees, up $7 million, reflecting higher commitment fees.
Foreign exchange and interest rate products revenue, down $6 million, reflecting lower client interest rate hedging activity partly offset by strong client foreign exchange and commodities hedging results.
3
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Noninterest Expense
2Q21 change from
($s in millions)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q20
$
%
$
%
Salaries and employee benefits
$
524
$
548
$
513
$
(24)
(4)%
$
11
2 %
Equipment and software
155
152
142
3
2
13
9
Outside services
137
139
131
(2)
(1)
6
5
Occupancy
82
88
82
(6)
(7)
-
-
Other operating expense
93
91
111
2
2
(18)
(16)
Noninterest expense
$
991
$
1,018
$
979
$
(27)
(3)%
$
12
1 %
Notable items
$
11
$
20
$
19
$
(9)
(45)%
$
(8)
(42)%
Underlying, as applicable
Salaries and employee benefits
$
524
$
548
$
509
$
(24)
(4)%
$
15
3 %
Equipment and software
151
148
142
3
2
9
6
Outside services
133
132
119
1
1
14
12
Occupancy
79
79
79
-
-
-
-
Other operating expense
93
91
111
2
2
(18)
(16)
Underlying noninterest expense
$
980
$
998
$
960
$
(18)
(2)%
$
20
2 %
Second quarter 2021 vs.
first quarter 2021
Noninterest expense of $991 million declined 3%. On an Underlying basis, noninterest expense of $980 million decreased $18 million, or 2%, reflecting seasonally lower salaries and employee benefits, along with strong expense discipline.
Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020
Noninterest expense of $991 million remains well-controlled. On an Underlying basis, noninterest expense of $980 million increased by $20 million, or 2%, reflecting higher outside services largely tied to growth initiatives and higher equipment and software expense driven by increased technology spend. Salaries and employee benefits increased, reflecting higher revenue- based compensation. These results were partially offset by a decrease in other operating expense.
Interest-earning assets
2Q21 change from
($s in millions)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q20
Period-endinterest-earning assets
$
%
$
%
Investments
$
27,976
$
28,138
$
25,657
$
(162)
(1) %
$
2,319
9
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
12,007
13,851
6,833
(1,844)
(13)
5,174
76
Commercial loans and leases
59,083
60,413
64,930
(1,330)
(2)
(5,847)
(9)
Retail loans
63,498
61,782
60,783
1,716
3
2,715
4
Total loans and leases
122,581
122,195
125,713
386
-
(3,132)
(2)
Loans held for sale, at fair value
3,616
4,304
3,631
(688)
(16)
(15)
-
Other loans held for sale
82
75
1,362
7
9
(1,280)
(94)
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale
126,279
126,574
130,706
(295)
-
(4,427)
(3)
Total period-endinterest-earning assets
$
166,262
$
168,563
$
163,196
$
(2,301)
(1) %
$
3,066
2
%
Average interest-earning assets
Investments
$
27,600
$
27,034
$
25,184
$
566
2
%
$
2,416
10
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
11,259
10,861
5,231
398
4
6,028
115
Commercial loans and leases
60,653
60,877
67,409
(224)
-
(6,756)
(10)
Retail loans
62,837
61,970
61,346
867
1
1,491
2
Total loans and leases
123,490
122,847
128,755
643
1
(5,265)
(4)
Loans held for sale, at fair value
3,751
3,254
2,710
497
15
1,041
38
Other loans held for sale
233
385
510
(152)
(39)
(277)
(54)
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale
127,474
126,486
131,975
988
1
(4,501)
(3)
Total average interest-earning assets
$
166,333
$
164,381
$
162,390
$
1,952
1
%
$
3,943
2
%
4
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021
Period-endinterest-earning assets of $166.3 billion decreased $2.3 billion, or 1%, given a $1.8 billion decrease in cash held in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by an increase in loans and leases of $386 million. This loan growth was driven by growth in retail given strength in mortgage, auto and education, partially offset by net payoffs in commercial, including PPP.
Average interest-earning assets of $166.3 billion were up $2.0 billion, as elevated liquidity drove a $398 million increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits and a $566 million increase in investments. Results also reflect a $988 million increase in total loans and loans held for sale driven by an $867 million increase in retail.
The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was 3.6 years compared with 4.1 years at March 31, 2021.
Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020
Period-endinterest-earning assets of $166.3 billion increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, as elevated liquidity drove a $5.2 billion increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits, and a $2.3 billion increase in investments. This was partially offset by a $4.4 billion decrease in loans and loans held for sale primarily driven by commercial client repayments of pandemic-related line of credit balances and net payoffs, including PPP.
Average interest-earning assets of $166.3 billion increased $3.9 billion, or 2%, as elevated liquidity drove a $6.0 billion increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits, and a $2.4 billion increase in investments. Loans and loans held for sale decreased $4.5 billion, or 3%, with a $6.8 billion decrease in commercial reflecting line of credit repayments, partly offset by a $1.2 billion increase in PPP loans. Retail loans increased $1.5 billion, or 2%, driven by growth in education, residential mortgage and auto, partially offset by planned run off of personal unsecured installment loans and a decrease in home equity. Loans held for sale increased $764 million reflecting mortgage originations.
The average effective duration of the securities portfolio of 3.6 years increased from 2.1 years at June 30, 2020.
Deposits
2Q21 change from
($s in millions)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q20
Period-end deposits
$
%
$
%
Demand deposits
$
47,480
$
46,067
$
40,545
$
1,413
3
%
$
6,935
17
%
Checking with interest
28,074
26,883
27,200
1,191
4
874
3
Savings
20,382
19,634
16,665
748
4
3,717
22
Money market accounts
48,150
51,074
44,965
(2,924)
(6)
3,185
7
Term deposits
6,550
7,691
14,243
(1,141)
(15)
(7,693)
(54)
Total period-end deposits
$
150,636
$
151,349
$
143,618
$
(713)
-
%
$
7,018
5
%
Average deposits
Demand deposits
$
46,630
$
43,814
$
37,745
$
2,816
6
%
$
8,885
24
%
Checking with interest
27,278
26,116
26,312
1,162
4
966
4
Savings
20,077
18,611
15,883
1,466
8
4,194
26
Money market accounts
49,394
49,536
45,187
(142)
-
4,207
9
Term deposits
6,970
8,572
16,470
(1,602)
(19)
(9,500)
(58)
Total average deposits
$
150,349
$
146,649
$
141,597
$
3,700
3
%
$
8,752
6
%
Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021
Total period-end deposits of $150.6 billion decreased $713 million reflecting a decline in money market accounts and term deposits, partly offset by growth in demand deposits, checking with interest and savings.
Citizens Access® deposits were $4.9 billion at June 30, 2021, down from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to rate reduction strategies that resulted in a decrease in term deposits.
Average deposits of $150.3 billion increased $3.7 billion, or 3%, as growth in demand deposits, savings and checking with
Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:23:06 UTC.