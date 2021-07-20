Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL RELEASE 07/20/2021 | 06:24am EDT Send by mail :

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $648 million and EPS of $1.44 Underlying Net Income of $656 million and EPS of $1.46* Income Statement Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Financial Metrics Key Financial Data 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 ($s in millions) Total revenue $1,609 $1,659 $1,750 Pre-provision profit 618 641 771 Underlying pre-provision profit 629 661 790 Provision for credit losses (213) (140) 464 Net income 648 611 253 Underlying net income 656 626 263 ($s in billions) Period end loans and leases $122.6 $122.2 $125.7 Average loans and leases 123.5 122.8 128.8 Period-end deposits 150.6 151.3 143.6 Average deposits 150.3 146.6 141.6 Period-endloans-to-deposit ratio 81.4 % 80.7 % 87.5 % ACL to loans ratio 1.70 1.94 2.01 ACL to loans ratio, ex. PPP 1.75 2.03 2.09 NCO ratio 0.25 % 0.52 % 0.46 % Diluted EPS $1.44 $1.37 $0.53 Underlying EPS 1.46 1.41 0.55 ROTCE 17.5 % 17.2 % 6.6 % Underlying ROTCE 17.7 17.6 6.9 Net interest margin, FTE 2.72 2.76 2.88 Efficiency ratio 62 61 56 Underlying efficiency ratio 61 60 55 CET1 10.3 % 10.1 % 9.6 % TBV/Share $33.95 $32.79 $32.13 Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Underlying ROTCE of 17.7% and underlying EPS of $1.46 reflects diversity of fee businesses and excellent credit results

Underlying PPNR of $629 million reflects:

Lower Mortgage revenue on further tightening of gain on sale margins despite strong origination levels Record results in Capital Markets and Wealth given the benefit of investments and acquisitions to broaden our capabilities Net interest income up 1% , with interest- earning asset growth offsetting modest margin decline Interest-bearing deposit costs of 16 bps, down 4 bps QoQ Well-controlled expenses, down 2% QoQ

Credit provision benefit of $213 million driven by macroeconomic improvement and strong credit performance

Average loans up 1% QoQ

Period-end LDR of 81.4%

LDR of 81.4% Strong capital position with CET1 at 10.3%

TBV/share of $33.95, up 6% YoY Comments from Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun "We continued to demonstrate the strength and diversity of our business model in the second quarter, as a drop in Mortgage revenue was partially offset by record results in Capital Markets and Wealth," said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. "We saw modest loan growth during the quarter, and expect that to accelerate in the second half as the economy continues to grow and excess liquidity is redeployed. We are executing well on our strategic initiatives and have commenced work on a TOP 7 program, with details to be announced later this year." Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021. *References in this release to "Underlying" results exclude notable items and are non-GAAP Financial Measures. For more details on non-GAAP Financial Measures see page 13 in this release. References in this release to balance sheet items are on an average basis and loans exclude loans held for sale ("LHFS") unless otherwise noted. References to net interest margin are on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis and all references to earnings per share represent fully diluted per common share. References to consolidated and/or commercial loans, loan growth, nonaccrual loans and allowance for loan losses include leases. The "Company" refers to Citizens. Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. Select totals may not sum due to rounding. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Discussion of results: Net interest income 2Q21 change from ($s in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 $/bps % $/bps % Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases and loans held for sale $ 1,084 $ 1,085 $ 1,219 $ (1) - % $ (135) (11) % Investment securities 124 128 130 (4) (3) (6) (5) Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3 3 1 - - 2 200 Total interest income $ 1,211 $ 1,216 $ 1,350 $ (5) - % $ (139) (10) % Interest expense: Deposits $ 42 $ 50 $ 124 $ (8) (16) % $ (82) (66) % Short-term borrowed funds - - - - - - - Long-term borrowed funds 45 49 66 (4) (8) (21) (32) Total interest expense $ 87 $ 99 $ 190 $ (12) (12) % $ (103) (54) % Net interest income $ 1,124 $ 1,117 $ 1,160 $ 7 1 % $ (36) (3) % Net interest margin, FTE 2.72 % 2.76 % 2.88 % (4) bps (16) bps Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021 Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased 1% given interest-earning asset growth, higher day count and improved funding mix, partially offset by lower net interest margin. Net interest margin of 2.72% decreased 4 basis points reflecting lower earning-asset yields, partly offset by improved funding mix and deposit pricing. Interest-bearing deposit costs are down 4 basis points to 16 basis points. Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020 Net interest income of $1.1 billion decreased 3% given lower net interest margin, partly offset by 2% growth in interest-earning assets. Net interest margin of 2.72% decreased 16 basis points, primarily reflecting the impact of a lower rate environment, lower interest-earning asset yields and elevated cash balances given strong deposit flows, partially offset by improved funding mix and deposit pricing. 2 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Noninterest Income 2Q21 change from ($s in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 $ % $ % Mortgage banking fees $ 85 $ 165 $ 276 $ (80) (48) % $ (191) (69) % Service charges and fees 100 99 84 1 1 16 19 Capital markets fees 91 81 61 10 12 30 49 Card fees 64 55 48 9 16 16 33 Trust and investment services fees 60 58 45 2 3 15 33 Letter of credit and loan fees 38 38 31 - - 7 23 Foreign exchange and interest rate products 28 28 34 - - (6) (18) Securities gains, net 3 3 3 - - - - Other income(1) 16 15 8 1 7 8 100 Noninterest income $ 485 $ 542 $ 590 $ (57) (11) % $ (105) (18) % 1) Includes bank-owned life insurance income and other miscellaneous income for all periods presented. Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021 Noninterest income of $485 million decreased $57 million, or 11%, from $542 million. Mortgage banking fees decreased $80 million, reflecting a $54 million decline in production revenue on lower gain-on- sale margins, despite strong production volumes, given increased industry capacity and heightened competition, as well as an increase in agency fees. Results also reflect a $26 million net decline in servicing results given the swing in MSR hedge results ($25 million gain in first quarter to $14 million loss in second quarter), partially offset by a $13 million increase in operating results.

gain-on- sale margins, despite strong production volumes, given increased industry capacity and heightened competition, as well as an increase in agency fees. Results also reflect a $26 million net decline in servicing results given the swing in MSR hedge results ($25 million gain in first quarter to $14 million loss in second quarter), partially offset by a $13 million increase in operating results. Record capital markets fees increased $10 million, reflecting higher loan syndication fees given strong client activity.

Card fees increased $9 million driven by the economic recovery as well as seasonality, with debit transactions and card spend now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

pre-pandemic levels. Record trust and investment services fees increased $2 million, reflecting an increase in assets under management from strong inflows and higher equity market levels, as well as higher annuity sales. Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020 Noninterest income of $485 million decreased $105 million, or 18%, reflecting: Mortgage banking fees, down $191 million, driven by lower gain-on-sale margins despite higher origination volumes.

gain-on-sale margins despite higher origination volumes. Service charges and fees, up $16 million, reflecting partial recovery from COVID-19 impacts on overdraft fees.

COVID-19 impacts on overdraft fees. Record capital market fees, up $30 million, driven by higher loan syndication and M&A advisory fees.

Card fees, up $16 million, given higher debit and credit card volumes given the economic recovery.

Record trust and investment services fees, up $15 million, reflecting an increase in assets under management from higher equity market levels and strong inflows, as well as higher annuity sales.

Letter of credit fees, up $7 million, reflecting higher commitment fees.

Foreign exchange and interest rate products revenue, down $6 million, reflecting lower client interest rate hedging activity partly offset by strong client foreign exchange and commodities hedging results. 3 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Noninterest Expense 2Q21 change from ($s in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 $ % $ % Salaries and employee benefits $ 524 $ 548 $ 513 $ (24) (4)% $ 11 2 % Equipment and software 155 152 142 3 2 13 9 Outside services 137 139 131 (2) (1) 6 5 Occupancy 82 88 82 (6) (7) - - Other operating expense 93 91 111 2 2 (18) (16) Noninterest expense $ 991 $ 1,018 $ 979 $ (27) (3)% $ 12 1 % Notable items $ 11 $ 20 $ 19 $ (9) (45)% $ (8) (42)% Underlying, as applicable Salaries and employee benefits $ 524 $ 548 $ 509 $ (24) (4)% $ 15 3 % Equipment and software 151 148 142 3 2 9 6 Outside services 133 132 119 1 1 14 12 Occupancy 79 79 79 - - - - Other operating expense 93 91 111 2 2 (18) (16) Underlying noninterest expense $ 980 $ 998 $ 960 $ (18) (2)% $ 20 2 % Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021 Noninterest expense of $991 million declined 3%. On an Underlying basis, noninterest expense of $980 million decreased $18 million, or 2%, reflecting seasonally lower salaries and employee benefits, along with strong expense discipline. Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020 Noninterest expense of $991 million remains well-controlled. On an Underlying basis, noninterest expense of $980 million increased by $20 million, or 2%, reflecting higher outside services largely tied to growth initiatives and higher equipment and software expense driven by increased technology spend. Salaries and employee benefits increased, reflecting higher revenue- based compensation. These results were partially offset by a decrease in other operating expense. Interest-earning assets 2Q21 change from ($s in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Period-endinterest-earning assets $ % $ % Investments $ 27,976 $ 28,138 $ 25,657 $ (162) (1) % $ 2,319 9 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 12,007 13,851 6,833 (1,844) (13) 5,174 76 Commercial loans and leases 59,083 60,413 64,930 (1,330) (2) (5,847) (9) Retail loans 63,498 61,782 60,783 1,716 3 2,715 4 Total loans and leases 122,581 122,195 125,713 386 - (3,132) (2) Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,616 4,304 3,631 (688) (16) (15) - Other loans held for sale 82 75 1,362 7 9 (1,280) (94) Total loans and leases and loans held for sale 126,279 126,574 130,706 (295) - (4,427) (3) Total period-endinterest-earning assets $ 166,262 $ 168,563 $ 163,196 $ (2,301) (1) % $ 3,066 2 % Average interest-earning assets Investments $ 27,600 $ 27,034 $ 25,184 $ 566 2 % $ 2,416 10 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 11,259 10,861 5,231 398 4 6,028 115 Commercial loans and leases 60,653 60,877 67,409 (224) - (6,756) (10) Retail loans 62,837 61,970 61,346 867 1 1,491 2 Total loans and leases 123,490 122,847 128,755 643 1 (5,265) (4) Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,751 3,254 2,710 497 15 1,041 38 Other loans held for sale 233 385 510 (152) (39) (277) (54) Total loans and leases and loans held for sale 127,474 126,486 131,975 988 1 (4,501) (3) Total average interest-earning assets $ 166,333 $ 164,381 $ 162,390 $ 1,952 1 % $ 3,943 2 % 4 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021 Period-endinterest-earning assets of $166.3 billion decreased $2.3 billion, or 1%, given a $1.8 billion decrease in cash held in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by an increase in loans and leases of $386 million. This loan growth was driven by growth in retail given strength in mortgage, auto and education, partially offset by net payoffs in commercial, including PPP. Average interest-earning assets of $166.3 billion were up $2.0 billion, as elevated liquidity drove a $398 million increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits and a $566 million increase in investments. Results also reflect a $988 million increase in total loans and loans held for sale driven by an $867 million increase in retail. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was 3.6 years compared with 4.1 years at March 31, 2021. Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020 Period-endinterest-earning assets of $166.3 billion increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, as elevated liquidity drove a $5.2 billion increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits, and a $2.3 billion increase in investments. This was partially offset by a $4.4 billion decrease in loans and loans held for sale primarily driven by commercial client repayments of pandemic-related line of credit balances and net payoffs, including PPP. Average interest-earning assets of $166.3 billion increased $3.9 billion, or 2%, as elevated liquidity drove a $6.0 billion increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits, and a $2.4 billion increase in investments. Loans and loans held for sale decreased $4.5 billion, or 3%, with a $6.8 billion decrease in commercial reflecting line of credit repayments, partly offset by a $1.2 billion increase in PPP loans. Retail loans increased $1.5 billion, or 2%, driven by growth in education, residential mortgage and auto, partially offset by planned run off of personal unsecured installment loans and a decrease in home equity. Loans held for sale increased $764 million reflecting mortgage originations. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio of 3.6 years increased from 2.1 years at June 30, 2020. Deposits 2Q21 change from ($s in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 Period-end deposits $ % $ % Demand deposits $ 47,480 $ 46,067 $ 40,545 $ 1,413 3 % $ 6,935 17 % Checking with interest 28,074 26,883 27,200 1,191 4 874 3 Savings 20,382 19,634 16,665 748 4 3,717 22 Money market accounts 48,150 51,074 44,965 (2,924) (6) 3,185 7 Term deposits 6,550 7,691 14,243 (1,141) (15) (7,693) (54) Total period-end deposits $ 150,636 $ 151,349 $ 143,618 $ (713) - % $ 7,018 5 % Average deposits Demand deposits $ 46,630 $ 43,814 $ 37,745 $ 2,816 6 % $ 8,885 24 % Checking with interest 27,278 26,116 26,312 1,162 4 966 4 Savings 20,077 18,611 15,883 1,466 8 4,194 26 Money market accounts 49,394 49,536 45,187 (142) - 4,207 9 Term deposits 6,970 8,572 16,470 (1,602) (19) (9,500) (58) Total average deposits $ 150,349 $ 146,649 $ 141,597 $ 3,700 3 % $ 8,752 6 % Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021 Total period-end deposits of $150.6 billion decreased $713 million reflecting a decline in money market accounts and term deposits, partly offset by growth in demand deposits, checking with interest and savings. Citizens Access® deposits were $4.9 billion at June 30, 2021, down from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to rate reduction strategies that resulted in a decrease in term deposits. Average deposits of $150.3 billion increased $3.7 billion, or 3%, as growth in demand deposits, savings and checking with 5 Attachments Original document

