    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL RELEASE

07/20/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of

$648 million and EPS of $1.44

Underlying Net Income of $656 million and EPS of $1.46*

Income

Statement

Balance

Sheet

&

Credit

Quality

Financial

Metrics

Key Financial Data

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

($s in millions)

Total revenue

$1,609

$1,659

$1,750

Pre-provision profit

618

641

771

Underlying pre-provision profit

629

661

790

Provision for credit losses

(213)

(140)

464

Net income

648

611

253

Underlying net income

656

626

263

($s in billions)

Period end loans and leases

$122.6

$122.2

$125.7

Average loans and leases

123.5

122.8

128.8

Period-end deposits

150.6

151.3

143.6

Average deposits

150.3

146.6

141.6

Period-endloans-to-deposit ratio

81.4

% 80.7 %

87.5

%

ACL to loans ratio

1.70

1.94

2.01

ACL to loans ratio, ex. PPP

1.75

2.03

2.09

NCO ratio

0.25 % 0.52 %

0.46 %

Diluted EPS

$1.44

$1.37

$0.53

Underlying EPS

1.46

1.41

0.55

ROTCE

17.5 % 17.2 %

6.6 %

Underlying ROTCE

17.7

17.6

6.9

Net interest margin, FTE

2.72

2.76

2.88

Efficiency ratio

62

61

56

Underlying efficiency ratio

61

60

55

CET1

10.3 % 10.1 %

9.6 %

TBV/Share

$33.95

$32.79

$32.13

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Underlying ROTCE of 17.7% and underlying EPS of $1.46 reflects diversity of fee businesses and excellent credit results
  • Underlying PPNR of $629 million reflects:
    • Lower Mortgage revenue on further tightening of gain on sale margins despite strong origination levels
    • Record results in Capital Markets and Wealth given the benefit of investments and acquisitions to broaden our capabilities
    • Net interest income up 1%, with interest- earning asset growth offsetting modest margin decline
      • Interest-bearingdeposit costs of 16 bps, down 4 bps QoQ
    • Well-controlledexpenses, down 2% QoQ
  • Credit provision benefit of $213 million driven by macroeconomic improvement and strong credit performance
  • Average loans up 1% QoQ
  • Period-endLDR of 81.4%
  • Strong capital position with CET1 at 10.3%
  • TBV/share of $33.95, up 6% YoY

Comments from Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun

"We continued to demonstrate the strength and diversity of our business model in the second quarter, as a drop in Mortgage revenue was partially offset by record results in Capital Markets and Wealth," said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. "We saw modest loan growth during the quarter, and expect that to accelerate in the second half as the economy continues to grow and excess liquidity is redeployed. We are executing well on our strategic initiatives and have commenced work on a TOP 7 program, with details to be announced later this year."

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

*References in this release to "Underlying" results exclude notable items and are non-GAAP Financial Measures. For more details on non-GAAP Financial Measures see page 13 in this release. References in this release to balance sheet items are on an average basis and loans exclude loans held for sale ("LHFS") unless otherwise noted. References to net interest margin are on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis and all references to earnings per share represent fully diluted per common share. References to consolidated and/or commercial loans, loan growth, nonaccrual loans and allowance for loan losses include leases. The "Company" refers to Citizens. Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. Select totals may not sum due to rounding.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Discussion of results:

Net interest income

2Q21 change from

($s in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans and leases

and loans held for sale

$

1,084

$

1,085

$

1,219

$

(1)

-

%

$

(135)

(11) %

Investment securities

124

128

130

(4)

(3)

(6)

(5)

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

3

3

1

-

-

2

200

Total interest income

$

1,211

$

1,216

$

1,350

$

(5)

-

%

$

(139)

(10) %

Interest expense:

Deposits

$

42

$

50

$

124

$

(8)

(16) %

$

(82)

(66) %

Short-term borrowed funds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Long-term borrowed funds

45

49

66

(4)

(8)

(21)

(32)

Total interest expense

$

87

$

99

$

190

$

(12)

(12) %

$

(103)

(54) %

Net interest income

$

1,124

$

1,117

$

1,160

$

7

1

%

$

(36)

(3) %

Net interest margin, FTE

2.72

%

2.76

%

2.88

%

(4) bps

(16) bps

Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021

Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased 1% given interest-earning asset growth, higher day count and improved funding mix, partially offset by lower net interest margin.

  • Net interest margin of 2.72% decreased 4 basis points reflecting lower earning-asset yields, partly offset by improved funding mix and deposit pricing. Interest-bearing deposit costs are down 4 basis points to 16 basis points.

Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020

Net interest income of $1.1 billion decreased 3% given lower net interest margin, partly offset by 2% growth in interest-earning assets.

  • Net interest margin of 2.72% decreased 16 basis points, primarily reflecting the impact of a lower rate environment, lower interest-earning asset yields and elevated cash balances given strong deposit flows, partially offset by improved funding mix and deposit pricing.

2

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Noninterest Income

2Q21 change from

($s in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

$

%

$

%

Mortgage banking fees

$

85

$

165

$

276

$

(80)

(48) %

$

(191)

(69) %

Service charges and fees

100

99

84

1

1

16

19

Capital markets fees

91

81

61

10

12

30

49

Card fees

64

55

48

9

16

16

33

Trust and investment services fees

60

58

45

2

3

15

33

Letter of credit and loan fees

38

38

31

-

-

7

23

Foreign exchange and interest rate products

28

28

34

-

-

(6)

(18)

Securities gains, net

3

3

3

-

-

-

-

Other income(1)

16

15

8

1

7

8

100

Noninterest income

$

485

$

542

$

590

$

(57)

(11) %

$

(105)

(18) %

1) Includes bank-owned life insurance income and other miscellaneous income for all periods presented.

Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021

Noninterest income of $485 million decreased $57 million, or 11%, from $542 million.

  • Mortgage banking fees decreased $80 million, reflecting a $54 million decline in production revenue on lower gain-on- sale margins, despite strong production volumes, given increased industry capacity and heightened competition, as well as an increase in agency fees. Results also reflect a $26 million net decline in servicing results given the swing in MSR hedge results ($25 million gain in first quarter to $14 million loss in second quarter), partially offset by a $13 million increase in operating results.
  • Record capital markets fees increased $10 million, reflecting higher loan syndication fees given strong client activity.
  • Card fees increased $9 million driven by the economic recovery as well as seasonality, with debit transactions and card spend now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
  • Record trust and investment services fees increased $2 million, reflecting an increase in assets under management from strong inflows and higher equity market levels, as well as higher annuity sales.

Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020

Noninterest income of $485 million decreased $105 million, or 18%, reflecting:

  • Mortgage banking fees, down $191 million, driven by lower gain-on-sale margins despite higher origination volumes.
  • Service charges and fees, up $16 million, reflecting partial recovery from COVID-19 impacts on overdraft fees.
  • Record capital market fees, up $30 million, driven by higher loan syndication and M&A advisory fees.
  • Card fees, up $16 million, given higher debit and credit card volumes given the economic recovery.
  • Record trust and investment services fees, up $15 million, reflecting an increase in assets under management from higher equity market levels and strong inflows, as well as higher annuity sales.
  • Letter of credit fees, up $7 million, reflecting higher commitment fees.
  • Foreign exchange and interest rate products revenue, down $6 million, reflecting lower client interest rate hedging activity partly offset by strong client foreign exchange and commodities hedging results.

3

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Noninterest Expense

2Q21 change from

($s in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

$

%

$

%

Salaries and employee benefits

$

524

$

548

$

513

$

(24)

(4)%

$

11

2 %

Equipment and software

155

152

142

3

2

13

9

Outside services

137

139

131

(2)

(1)

6

5

Occupancy

82

88

82

(6)

(7)

-

-

Other operating expense

93

91

111

2

2

(18)

(16)

Noninterest expense

$

991

$

1,018

$

979

$

(27)

(3)%

$

12

1 %

Notable items

$

11

$

20

$

19

$

(9)

(45)%

$

(8)

(42)%

Underlying, as applicable

Salaries and employee benefits

$

524

$

548

$

509

$

(24)

(4)%

$

15

3 %

Equipment and software

151

148

142

3

2

9

6

Outside services

133

132

119

1

1

14

12

Occupancy

79

79

79

-

-

-

-

Other operating expense

93

91

111

2

2

(18)

(16)

Underlying noninterest expense

$

980

$

998

$

960

$

(18)

(2)%

$

20

2 %

Second quarter 2021 vs.

first quarter 2021

Noninterest expense of $991 million declined 3%. On an Underlying basis, noninterest expense of $980 million decreased $18 million, or 2%, reflecting seasonally lower salaries and employee benefits, along with strong expense discipline.

Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020

Noninterest expense of $991 million remains well-controlled. On an Underlying basis, noninterest expense of $980 million increased by $20 million, or 2%, reflecting higher outside services largely tied to growth initiatives and higher equipment and software expense driven by increased technology spend. Salaries and employee benefits increased, reflecting higher revenue- based compensation. These results were partially offset by a decrease in other operating expense.

Interest-earning assets

2Q21 change from

($s in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Period-endinterest-earning assets

$

%

$

%

Investments

$

27,976

$

28,138

$

25,657

$

(162)

(1) %

$

2,319

9

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

12,007

13,851

6,833

(1,844)

(13)

5,174

76

Commercial loans and leases

59,083

60,413

64,930

(1,330)

(2)

(5,847)

(9)

Retail loans

63,498

61,782

60,783

1,716

3

2,715

4

Total loans and leases

122,581

122,195

125,713

386

-

(3,132)

(2)

Loans held for sale, at fair value

3,616

4,304

3,631

(688)

(16)

(15)

-

Other loans held for sale

82

75

1,362

7

9

(1,280)

(94)

Total loans and leases and loans held for sale

126,279

126,574

130,706

(295)

-

(4,427)

(3)

Total period-endinterest-earning assets

$

166,262

$

168,563

$

163,196

$

(2,301)

(1) %

$

3,066

2

%

Average interest-earning assets

Investments

$

27,600

$

27,034

$

25,184

$

566

2

%

$

2,416

10

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

11,259

10,861

5,231

398

4

6,028

115

Commercial loans and leases

60,653

60,877

67,409

(224)

-

(6,756)

(10)

Retail loans

62,837

61,970

61,346

867

1

1,491

2

Total loans and leases

123,490

122,847

128,755

643

1

(5,265)

(4)

Loans held for sale, at fair value

3,751

3,254

2,710

497

15

1,041

38

Other loans held for sale

233

385

510

(152)

(39)

(277)

(54)

Total loans and leases and loans held for sale

127,474

126,486

131,975

988

1

(4,501)

(3)

Total average interest-earning assets

$

166,333

$

164,381

$

162,390

$

1,952

1

%

$

3,943

2

%

4

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021

Period-endinterest-earning assets of $166.3 billion decreased $2.3 billion, or 1%, given a $1.8 billion decrease in cash held in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by an increase in loans and leases of $386 million. This loan growth was driven by growth in retail given strength in mortgage, auto and education, partially offset by net payoffs in commercial, including PPP.

Average interest-earning assets of $166.3 billion were up $2.0 billion, as elevated liquidity drove a $398 million increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits and a $566 million increase in investments. Results also reflect a $988 million increase in total loans and loans held for sale driven by an $867 million increase in retail.

The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was 3.6 years compared with 4.1 years at March 31, 2021.

Second quarter 2021 vs. second quarter 2020

Period-endinterest-earning assets of $166.3 billion increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, as elevated liquidity drove a $5.2 billion increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits, and a $2.3 billion increase in investments. This was partially offset by a $4.4 billion decrease in loans and loans held for sale primarily driven by commercial client repayments of pandemic-related line of credit balances and net payoffs, including PPP.

Average interest-earning assets of $166.3 billion increased $3.9 billion, or 2%, as elevated liquidity drove a $6.0 billion increase in cash held in interest-bearing deposits, and a $2.4 billion increase in investments. Loans and loans held for sale decreased $4.5 billion, or 3%, with a $6.8 billion decrease in commercial reflecting line of credit repayments, partly offset by a $1.2 billion increase in PPP loans. Retail loans increased $1.5 billion, or 2%, driven by growth in education, residential mortgage and auto, partially offset by planned run off of personal unsecured installment loans and a decrease in home equity. Loans held for sale increased $764 million reflecting mortgage originations.

The average effective duration of the securities portfolio of 3.6 years increased from 2.1 years at June 30, 2020.

Deposits

2Q21 change from

($s in millions)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

Period-end deposits

$

%

$

%

Demand deposits

$

47,480

$

46,067

$

40,545

$

1,413

3

%

$

6,935

17

%

Checking with interest

28,074

26,883

27,200

1,191

4

874

3

Savings

20,382

19,634

16,665

748

4

3,717

22

Money market accounts

48,150

51,074

44,965

(2,924)

(6)

3,185

7

Term deposits

6,550

7,691

14,243

(1,141)

(15)

(7,693)

(54)

Total period-end deposits

$

150,636

$

151,349

$

143,618

$

(713)

-

%

$

7,018

5

%

Average deposits

Demand deposits

$

46,630

$

43,814

$

37,745

$

2,816

6

%

$

8,885

24

%

Checking with interest

27,278

26,116

26,312

1,162

4

966

4

Savings

20,077

18,611

15,883

1,466

8

4,194

26

Money market accounts

49,394

49,536

45,187

(142)

-

4,207

9

Term deposits

6,970

8,572

16,470

(1,602)

(19)

(9,500)

(58)

Total average deposits

$

150,349

$

146,649

$

141,597

$

3,700

3

%

$

8,752

6

%

Second quarter 2021 vs. first quarter 2021

Total period-end deposits of $150.6 billion decreased $713 million reflecting a decline in money market accounts and term deposits, partly offset by growth in demand deposits, checking with interest and savings.

Citizens Access® deposits were $4.9 billion at June 30, 2021, down from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to rate reduction strategies that resulted in a decrease in term deposits.

Average deposits of $150.3 billion increased $3.7 billion, or 3%, as growth in demand deposits, savings and checking with

5

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
