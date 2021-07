Homepage Equities United States Nyse Citizens Financial Group, Inc. News Summary CFG US1746101054 CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (CFG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/19 04:10:00 pm 41.2 USD -4.19% 06:26a CITIZENS FINANCIAL : 2q20 financial supplement PU 06:26a CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $648 million and EPS of $1.44 BU 06:24a CITIZENS FINANCIAL : 2q20 financial release PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT 07/20/2021 | 06:26am EDT Send by mail :

The Company's future financial performance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its SEC filings. 2 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % SELECTED OPERATING DATA Total revenue $1,609 $1,659 $1,707 $1,791 $1,750 ($50) (3%) ($141) (8%) $3,268 $3,407 ($139) (4%) Noninterest expense 991 1,018 1,012 988 979 (27) (3) 12 1 2,009 1,991 18 1 Profit before provision for credit losses 618 641 695 803 771 (23) (4) (153) (20) 1,259 1,416 (157) (11) Provision for credit losses (213) (140) 124 428 464 (73) (52) (677) NM (353) 1,064 (1,417) NM NET INCOME 648 611 456 314 253 37 6 395 156 1,259 287 972 NM Net income, Underlying1 656 626 480 338 263 30 5 393 149 1,282 322 960 NM Net income available to common stockholders 616 588 424 289 225 28 5 391 174 1,204 237 967 NM Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying1 624 603 448 313 235 21 3 389 166 1,227 272 955 NM PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings $1.45 $1.38 $0.99 $0.68 $0.53 $0.07 5% $0.92 174% $2.83 $0.56 $2.27 NM Diluted earnings 1.44 1.37 0.99 0.68 0.53 0.07 5 0.91 172 2.81 0.55 2.26 NM Basic earnings, Underlying1 1.47 1.41 1.05 0.73 0.55 0.06 4 0.92 167 2.88 0.64 2.24 NM Diluted earnings, Underlying1 1.46 1.41 1.04 0.73 0.55 0.05 4 0.91 165 2.87 0.64 2.23 NM Cash dividends declared and paid per common share 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 - - - - 0.78 0.78 - - Book value per common share 49.72 48.57 48.47 48.01 47.92 1.15 2 1.80 4 49.72 47.92 1.80 4 Tangible book value per common share 33.95 32.79 32.72 32.24 32.13 1.16 4 1.82 6 33.95 32.13 1.82 6 Dividend payout ratio 27 % 28 % 39 % 58 % 74 % (136) bps NM NM 28 % 140% NM Dividend payout ratio, Underlying1 27 28 37 53 71 (100) bps NM NM 27 122 NM COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Average: Basic 425,948,706 425,953,716 427,074,822 426,846,096 426,613,053 (5,010) -% (664,347) -% 425,951,197 427,165,737 (1,214,540) -% Diluted 427,561,572 427,880,530 428,881,252 427,992,349 427,566,920 (318,958) - (5,348) - 427,668,242 428,292,580 (624,338) - Common shares at period-end 426,083,143 425,930,159 427,209,831 427,073,084 426,824,594 152,984 - (741,451) - 426,083,143 426,824,594 (741,451) - These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." 3 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.71 % 2.75 % 2.75 % 2.82 % 2.87 % (4) bps (16) bps 2.73 % 2.98 % (25) bps Net interest margin, FTE1 2.72 2.76 2.75 2.83 2.88 (4) bps (16) bps 2.74 2.99 (25) bps Return on average common equity 11.85 11.57 8.20 5.60 4.44 28 bps 741 bps 11.71 2.35 936 bps Return on average common equity, Underlying2 12.02 11.85 8.66 6.05 4.63 17 bps 739 bps 11.93 2.69 924 bps Return on average tangible common equity 17.50 17.17 12.20 8.33 6.62 33 bps 1,088 bps 17.34 3.51 1,383 bps Return on average tangible common equity, Underlying2 17.74 17.59 12.89 9.00 6.90 15 bps 1,084 bps 17.67 4.03 1,364 bps Return on average total assets 1.41 1.36 1.00 0.70 0.57 5 bps 84 bps 1.38 0.33 105 bps Return on average total assets, Underlying2 1.43 1.39 1.05 0.76 0.59 4 bps 84 bps 1.41 0.37 104 bps Return on average total tangible assets 1.46 1.41 1.04 0.73 0.59 5 bps 87 bps 1.44 0.35 109 bps Return on average total tangible assets, Underlying2 1.48 1.44 1.10 0.79 0.61 4 bps 87 bps 1.46 0.39 107 bps Effective income tax rate 21.96 21.76 20.16 16.10 17.69 20 bps 427 bps 21.86 18.51 335 bps Effective income tax rate, Underlying2 22.01 21.85 21.70 16.79 19.36 16 bps 265 bps 21.93 20.36 157 bps Efficiency ratio 61.63 61.35 59.28 55.18 55.91 28 bps 572 bps 61.49 58.43 306 bps Efficiency ratio, Underlying2 60.92 60.19 56.83 53.44 54.85 73 bps 607 bps 60.55 56.91 364 bps Noninterest income as a % of total revenue 30 % 33 % 34 % 37 % 34 % (300) bps (400) bps 31 % 32 % (100) bps CAPITAL RATIOS - PERIOD-END (PRELIMINARY) CET1 capital ratio 10.3 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.6 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.6 11.4 11.3 11.2 10.9 Total capital ratio 13.5 13.4 13.4 13.3 13.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.7 9.5 9.4 9.5 9.3 Tangible common equity ratio 8.1 7.7 7.9 8.0 7.9 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Loan-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 81.38 % 80.74 % 83.64 % 86.81 % 87.53 % 64 bps (615) bps 81.38 % 87.53 % (615) bps Loan-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 82.14 83.77 84.99 88.36 90.93 (163) bps (879) bps 82.94 93.13 (1,019) bps Full-time equivalent colleagues 17,472 17,405 17,584 17,930 18,312 67 - (840) (5) 17,472 18,312 (840) (5) 1Net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented. 2These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." 4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $ % $ % $ % INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $1,058 $1,061 $1,105 $1,120 $1,192 ($3) -% ($134) (11%) $2,119 $2,494 ($375) (15%) Interest and fees on loans held for sale 24 18 19 21 20 6 33 4 20 42 35 7 20 Interest and fees on other loans held for sale 2 6 1 16 7 (4) (67) (5) (71) 8 16 (8) (50) Investment securities 124 128 121 121 130 (4) (3) (6) (5) 252 277 (25) (9) Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3 3 3 2 1 - - 2 200 6 6 - - Total interest income 1,211 1,216 1,249 1,280 1,350 (5) - (139) (10) 2,427 2,828 (401) (14) INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 42 50 69 89 124 (8) (16) (82) (66) 92 351 (259) (74) Short-term borrowed funds - - 1 - - - - - - - 1 (1) (100) Long-term borrowed funds 45 49 50 54 66 (4) (8) (21) (32) 94 156 (62) (40) Total interest expense 87 99 120 143 190 (12) (12) (103) (54) 186 508 (322) (63) Net interest income 1,124 1,117 1,129 1,137 1,160 7 1 (36) (3) 2,241 2,320 (79) (3) NONINTEREST INCOME Mortgage banking fees 85 165 193 287 276 (80) (48) (191) (69) 250 435 (185) (43) Service charges and fees 100 99 104 97 84 1 1 16 19 199 202 (3) (1) Capital markets fees 91 81 88 58 61 10 12 30 49 172 104 68 65 Card fees 64 55 56 57 48 9 16 16 33 119 104 15 14 Trust and investment services fees 60 58 52 53 45 2 3 15 33 118 98 20 20 Letter of credit and loan fees 38 38 38 37 31 - - 7 23 76 65 11 17 Foreign exchange and interest rate products 28 28 35 27 34 - - (6) (18) 56 58 (2) (3) Securities gains, net 3 3 - 1 3 - - - - 6 3 3 100 Other income 16 15 12 37 8 1 7 8 100 31 18 13 72 Total noninterest income 485 542 578 654 590 (57) (11) (105) (18) 1,027 1,087 (60) (6) TOTAL REVENUE 1,609 1,659 1,707 1,791 1,750 (50) (3) (141) (8) 3,268 3,407 (139) (4) Provision for credit losses (213) (140) 124 428 464 (73) (52) (677) NM (353) 1,064 (1,417) NM NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 524 548 537 524 513 (24) (4) 11 2 1,072 1,062 10 1 Equipment and software 155 152 141 149 142 3 2 13 9 307 275 32 12 Outside services 137 139 148 139 131 (2) (1) 6 5 276 266 10 4 Occupancy 82 88 84 81 82 (6) (7) - - 170 166 4 2 Other operating expense 93 91 102 95 111 2 2 (18) (16) 184 222 (38) (17) Total noninterest expense 991 1,018 1,012 988 979 (27) (3) 12 1 2,009 1,991 18 1 Income before income tax expense 831 781 571 375 307 50 6 524 171 1,612 352 1,260 NM Income tax expense 183 170 115 61 54 13 8 129 239 353 65 288 NM Net income $648 $611 $456 $314 $253 $37 6% $395 156% $1,259 $287 $972 NM Net income, Underlying1 $656 $626 $480 $338 $263 $30 5% $393 149% $1,282 $322 $960 NM Net income available to common stockholders $616 $588 $424 $289 $225 $28 5% $391 174% $1,204 $237 $967 NM Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying1 $624 $603 $448 $313 $235 $21 3% $389 166% $1,227 $272 $955 NM These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." 5 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) PERIOD-END BALANCES AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 CHANGE June 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ % $ % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $1,035 $1,117 $1,037 $904 $1,088 ($82) (7%) ($53) (5%) Interest-bearing cash and due from banks 11,606 13,543 11,696 8,312 6,358 (1,937) (14) 5,248 83 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 401 308 306 328 475 93 30 (74) (16) Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 24,583 24,467 22,942 22,884 22,144 116 - 2,439 11 Debt securities held to maturity 2,711 2,995 3,235 2,578 2,856 (284) (9) (145) (5) Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,616 4,304 3,564 3,587 3,631 (688) (16) (15) - Other loans held for sale 82 75 439 127 1,362 7 9 (1,280) (94) Loans and leases 122,581 122,195 123,090 124,071 125,713 386 - (3,132) (2) Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,947) (2,194) (2,443) (2,542) (2,448) 247 (11) 501 (20) Net loans and leases 120,634 120,001 120,647 121,529 123,265 633 1 (2,631) (2) Derivative assets 1,655 1,298 1,915 2,030 2,069 357 28 (414) (20) Premises and equipment 735 743 759 747 751 (8) (1) (16) (2) Bank-owned life insurance 2,268 2,135 1,756 1,751 1,739 133 6 529 30 Goodwill 7,050 7,050 7,050 7,050 7,050 - - - - Other assets 8,728 9,181 8,003 7,401 7,086 (453) (5) 1,642 23 TOTAL ASSETS $185,104 $187,217 $183,349 $179,228 $179,874 ($2,113) (1%) $5,230 3% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $47,480 $46,067 $43,831 $41,249 $40,545 $1,413 3% $6,935 17% Interest-bearing 103,156 105,282 103,333 101,672 103,073 (2,126) (2) 83 - Total deposits 150,636 151,349 147,164 142,921 143,618 (713) - 7,018 5 Short-term borrowed funds 62 70 243 252 255 (8) (11) (193) (76) Derivative liabilities 144 111 128 100 198 33 30 (54) (27) Deferred taxes, net 720 593 629 638 709 127 21 11 2 Long-term borrowed funds: FHLB advances 18 19 19 19 6 (1) (5) 12 200 Senior debt 5,357 6,714 6,740 7,504 7,519 (1,357) (20) (2,162) (29) Subordinated debt and other debt 1,582 1,583 1,587 1,586 1,677 (1) - (95) (6) Total long-term borrowed funds 6,957 8,316 8,346 9,109 9,202 (1,359) (16) (2,245) (24) Other liabilities 3,386 4,125 4,166 3,739 3,474 (739) (18) (88) (3) TOTAL LIABILITIES 161,905 164,564 160,676 156,759 157,456 (2,659) (2) 4,449 3 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $25.00 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods presented 2,014 1,965 1,965 1,965 1,965 49 2 49 2 Common stock: $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods presented 6 6 6 6 6 - - - - Additional paid-in capital 18,964 18,945 18,940 18,922 18,908 19 - 56 - Retained earnings 7,314 6,866 6,445 6,189 6,068 448 7 1,246 21 Treasury stock, at cost (4,718) (4,718) (4,623) (4,623) (4,623) - - (95) (2) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (381) (411) (60) 10 94 30 7 (475) NM TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 23,199 22,653 22,673 22,469 22,418 546 2 781 3 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $185,104 $187,217 $183,349 $179,228 $179,874 ($2,113) (1%) $5,230 3% Memo: Total tangible common equity $14,466 $13,964 $13,979 $13,771 $13,716 $502 4% $750 5% 6 LOANS AND DEPOSITS (in millions) PERIOD-END BALANCES AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 CHANGE June 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ % $ % LOANS AND LEASES Commercial and industrial $42,842 $44,058 $44,173 $45,185 $48,017 ($1,216) (3%) ($5,175) (11%) Commercial real estate 14,412 14,553 14,652 14,889 14,485 (141) (1) (73) (1) Leases 1,829 1,802 1,968 2,288 2,428 27 1 (599) (25) Total commercial 59,083 60,413 60,793 62,362 64,930 (1,330) (2) (5,847) (9) Residential mortgages 20,538 19,202 19,539 19,633 19,245 1,336 7 1,293 7 Home equity 11,841 11,854 12,149 12,322 12,541 (13) - (700) (6) Automobile 12,780 12,344 12,153 12,035 12,028 436 4 752 6 Education 12,800 12,691 12,308 11,631 10,591 109 1 2,209 21 Other retail 5,539 5,691 6,148 6,088 6,378 (152) (3) (839) (13) Total retail 63,498 61,782 62,297 61,709 60,783 1,716 3 2,715 4 Total loans and leases $122,581 $122,195 $123,090 $124,071 $125,713 $386 -% ($3,132) (2%) Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,616 4,304 3,564 3,587 3,631 (688) (16) (15) - Other loans held for sale 82 75 439 127 1,362 7 9 (1,280) (94) Loans and leases and loans held for sale $126,279 $126,574 $127,093 $127,785 $130,706 ($295) -% ($4,427) (3%) DEPOSITS Demand $47,480 $46,067 $43,831 $41,249 $40,545 $1,413 3% $6,935 17% Checking with interest 28,074 26,883 27,204 27,141 27,200 1,191 4 874 3 Regular savings 20,382 19,634 18,044 17,237 16,665 748 4 3,717 22 Money market accounts 48,150 51,074 48,569 46,400 44,965 (2,924) (6) 3,185 7 Term deposits 6,550 7,691 9,516 10,894 14,243 (1,141) (15) (7,693) (54) Total deposits $150,636 $151,349 $147,164 $142,921 $143,618 ($713) -% $7,018 5% 7 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $ % $ % $ % ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks $11,259 $10,861 $11,303 $6,250 $5,231 $398 4% $6,028 115 $11,061 $3,545 $7,516 212% Taxable investment securities 27,597 27,031 25,471 24,654 25,180 566 2 2,417 10 27,316 25,259 2,057 8 Non-taxable investment securities 3 3 3 4 4 - - (1) (25) 3 4 (1) (25) Total investment securities 27,600 27,034 25,474 24,658 25,184 566 2 2,416 10 27,319 25,263 2,056 8 Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits 38,859 37,895 36,777 30,908 30,415 964 3 8,444 28 38,380 28,808 9,572 33 Commercial and industrial 44,388 44,287 44,594 46,844 50,443 101 - (6,055) (12) 44,338 46,797 (2,459) (5) Commercial real estate 14,473 14,675 14,745 14,644 14,540 (202) (1) (67) - 14,574 14,208 366 3 Leases 1,792 1,915 2,176 2,373 2,426 (123) (6) (634) (26) 1,852 2,454 (602) (25) Total commercial 60,653 60,877 61,515 63,861 67,409 (224) - (6,756) (10) 60,764 63,459 (2,695) (4) Residential mortgages 20,242 19,388 19,543 19,427 18,872 854 4 1,370 7 19,817 18,869 948 5 Home equity 11,825 12,001 12,239 12,416 12,736 (176) (1) (911) (7) 11,912 12,889 (977) (8) Automobile 12,526 12,229 12,066 12,019 11,998 297 2 528 4 12,378 12,085 293 2 Education 12,632 12,436 11,931 10,929 11,183 196 2 1,449 13 12,534 10,897 1,637 15 Other retail 5,612 5,916 6,167 6,260 6,557 (304) (5) (945) (14) 5,765 6,706 (941) (14) Total retail 62,837 61,970 61,946 61,051 61,346 867 1 1,491 2 62,406 61,446 960 2 Total loans and leases 123,490 122,847 123,461 124,912 128,755 643 1 (5,265) (4) 123,170 124,905 (1,735) (1) Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,751 3,254 3,185 3,295 2,710 497 15 1,041 38 3,535 2,300 1,235 54 Other loans held for sale 233 385 110 1,061 510 (152) (39) (277) (54) 348 655 (307) (47) Total interest-earning assets 166,333 164,381 163,533 160,176 162,390 1,952 1 3,943 2 165,433 156,668 8,765 6 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,179) (2,439) (2,541) (2,444) (2,172) 260 11 (7) - (2,308) (1,940) (368) (19) Goodwill 7,050 7,050 7,050 7,050 7,050 - - - - 7,050 7,048 2 - Other noninterest-earning assets 13,252 13,577 13,019 12,893 12,525 (325) (2) 727 6 13,343 11,709 1,634 14 TOTAL ASSETS $184,456 $182,569 $181,061 $177,675 $179,793 $1,887 1% $4,663 3% $183,518 $173,485 $10,033 6% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Checking with interest $27,278 $26,116 $26,432 $26,638 $26,312 $1,162 4% $966 4% $26,700 $25,462 $1,238 5% Money market accounts 49,394 49,536 48,667 45,187 45,187 (142) - 4,207 9 49,465 42,513 6,952 16 Regular savings 20,077 18,611 17,566 16,902 15,883 1,466 8 4,194 26 19,348 15,042 4,306 29 Term deposits 6,970 8,572 10,191 12,032 16,470 (1,602) (19) (9,500) (58) 7,767 17,543 (9,776) (56) Total interest-bearing deposits 103,719 102,835 102,856 100,759 103,852 884 1 (133) - 103,280 100,560 2,720 3 Short-term borrowed funds 69 150 232 240 222 (81) (54) (153) (69) 109 433 (324) (75) FHLB advances 18 19 19 6 2,595 (1) (5) (2,577) (99) 19 3,866 (3,847) (100) Senior debt 5,834 6,732 6,845 7,515 7,499 (898) (13) (1,665) (22) 6,280 7,381 (1,101) (15) Subordinated debt and other debt 1,582 1,585 1,586 1,675 1,661 (3) - (79) (5) 1,583 1,659 (76) (5) Total long-term borrowed funds 7,434 8,336 8,450 9,196 11,755 (902) (11) (4,321) (37) 7,882 12,906 (5,024) (39) Total borrowed funds 7,503 8,486 8,682 9,436 11,977 (983) (12) (4,474) (37) 7,991 13,339 (5,348) (40) Total interest-bearing liabilities 111,222 111,321 111,538 110,195 115,829 (99) - (4,607) (4) 111,271 113,899 (2,628) (2) Total demand deposits 46,630 43,814 42,411 40,608 37,745 2,816 6 8,885 24 45,230 33,553 11,677 35 Other liabilities 3,741 4,858 4,600 4,374 4,086 (1,117) (23) (345) (8) 4,297 4,070 227 6 TOTAL LIABILITIES 161,593 159,993 158,549 155,177 157,660 1,600 1 3,933 2 160,798 151,522 9,276 6 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,863 22,576 22,512 22,498 22,133 287 1 730 3 22,720 21,963 757 3 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $184,456 $182,569 $181,061 $177,675 $179,793 $1,887 1% $4,663 3% $183,518 $173,485 $10,033 6% Memo: Total loans and leases, including loans held for sale $127,474 $126,486 $126,756 $129,268 $131,975 $988 1% ($4,501) (3%) $127,053 $127,860 ($807) (1%) Total deposits (interest-bearing and demand) $150,349 $146,649 $145,267 $141,367 $141,597 $3,700 3% $8,752 6% $148,510 $134,113 $14,397 11% Total average tangible common equity $14,111 $13,883 $13,814 $13,797 $13,706 $228 2% $405 3% $13,998 $13,595 $403 3% 8 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS AND RATES (in millions, except rates) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 2021 2020 Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks 0.12% $3 0.11% $3 0.10% $3 0.10% $2 0.09% $1 0.11% $6 0.36% $6 Taxable investment securities 1.80 124 1.89 128 1.89 121 1.95 121 2.15 130 1.84 252 2.24 277 Non-taxable investment securities 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - Total investment securities 1.80 124 1.89 128 1.89 121 1.95 121 2.15 130 1.84 252 2.24 277 Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits 127 131 124 123 131 258 283 Commercial and industrial 3.08 345 3.12 347 3.25 370 3.20 383 3.23 412 3.10 692 3.50 829 Commercial real estate 2.58 95 2.57 94 2.58 97 2.57 96 2.87 106 2.58 189 3.40 245 Leases 2.76 12 2.69 13 2.58 14 2.65 16 2.75 16 2.73 25 2.79 34 Total commercial 2.96 452 2.98 454 3.07 481 3.03 495 3.14 534 2.97 906 3.45 1,108 Residential mortgages 3.04 154 3.05 148 3.08 151 3.15 153 3.19 150 3.05 302 3.33 314 Home equity 3.13 92 3.20 95 3.18 98 3.21 100 3.50 111 3.16 187 4.10 263 Automobile 4.00 125 4.14 125 4.26 129 4.23 128 4.33 129 4.07 250 4.33 260 Education 4.26 135 4.38 134 4.55 136 4.74 130 5.21 145 4.32 269 5.42 294 Other retail 7.13 100 7.25 105 7.10 110 7.22 114 7.52 123 7.19 205 7.65 255 Total retail 3.86 606 3.96 607 4.01 624 4.08 625 4.31 658 3.91 1,213 4.53 1,386 Total loans and leases 3.42 1,058 3.47 1,061 3.54 1,105 3.54 1,120 3.69 1,192 3.44 2,119 3.98 2,494 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2.55 24 2.27 18 2.41 19 2.60 21 2.85 20 2.40 42 3.03 35 Other loans held for sale 2.99 2 6.30 6 3.14 1 6.02 16 4.66 7 4.48 8 4.45 16 Total interest-earning assets 2.90 1,211 2.97 1,216 3.02 1,249 3.15 1,280 3.33 1,350 2.94 2,427 3.61 2,828 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Checking with interest 0.08 5 0.09 6 0.11 8 0.13 8 0.17 11 0.09 11 0.38 48 Money market accounts 0.17 21 0.18 22 0.22 27 0.28 33 0.35 39 0.17 43 0.63 132 Regular savings 0.10 5 0.11 5 0.15 7 0.24 10 0.39 15 0.10 10 0.44 33 Term deposits 0.61 11 0.83 17 1.09 27 1.25 38 1.44 59 0.73 28 1.58 138 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.16 42 0.20 50 0.27 69 0.35 89 0.48 124 0.18 92 0.70 351 Short-term borrowed funds 0.87 - 0.46 - 0.44 1 0.13 - 0.29 - 0.59 - 0.64 1 FHLB advances 0.91 - 0.92 - 0.93 - 1.42 - 0.86 6 0.92 - 1.53 30 Senior debt 1.92 28 1.91 32 1.93 33 1.84 35 2.25 42 1.92 60 2.46 91 Subordinated debt and other debt 4.24 17 4.22 17 4.35 17 4.67 19 4.22 18 4.23 34 4.17 35 Total long-term borrowed funds 2.41 45 2.35 49 2.38 50 2.35 54 2.22 66 2.38 94 2.40 156 Total borrowed funds 2.40 45 2.32 49 2.33 51 2.30 54 2.18 66 2.36 94 2.35 157 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.31 87 0.36 99 0.43 120 0.52 143 0.66 190 0.34 186 0.90 508 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.59 2.62 2.60 2.63 2.67 2.60 2.71 NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME 2.71 % $1,124 2.75 % $1,117 2.75 % $1,129 2.82 % $1,137 2.87 % $1,160 2.73 % $2,241 2.98 % $2,320 NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME, FTE1 2.72 % $1,126 2.76 % $1,120 2.75 % $1,132 2.83 % $1,140 2.88 % $1,163 2.74 % $2,246 2.99 % $2,327 Memo: Total deposit costs 0.11 % $42 0.14 % $50 0.19 % $69 0.25 % $89 0.35 % $124 0.12 % $92 0.53 % $351 1Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented. 9 MORTGAGE BANKING FEES SUMMARY (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % MORTGAGE BANKING FEES1 Production revenue $86 $140 $193 $275 $271 ($54) (39%) ($185) (68%) $226 $407 ($181) (44) Mortgage servicing revenue 13 - 4 2 9 13 100 4 44 13 26 (13) (50) MSR valuation changes, net of hedge impact (14) 25 (4) 10 (4) (39) NM (10) (250) 11 2 9 NM Total mortgage banking fees $85 $165 $193 $287 $276 ($80) (48%) ($191) (69%) $250 $435 ($185) (43%) Gain on sale of secondary originations 0.89 % 1.44 % 2.09 % 3.04 % 3.09 % (55) bps (220) bps 1.17 % 2.80 % (163) bps RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE ORIGINATIONS Retail $3,956 $3,744 $4,096 $4,300 $3,882 212 6% 74 2% $7,700 $6,405 $1,295 20% Third Party 7,443 7,398 6,762 6,811 7,388 45 1 55 1 14,841 12,201 2,640 22 Total $11,399 $11,142 $10,858 $11,111 $11,270 $257 2% $129 1% $22,541 $18,606 $3,935 21% Originated for sale 84 % 87 % 85 % 82 % 81 % (285) bps 315 bps 86 % 82 % 366 bps Originated for investment 16 13 15 18 19 285 bps (315) bps 14 18 (366) bps Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % MORTGAGE SERVICING INFORMATION (UPB) Loans serviced for others $84,596 $81,805 $81,240 $80,700 $79,942 $2,791 3% $4,654 6% $84,596 $79,942 $4,654 6% Owned loans serviced 23,329 22,762 22,582 22,193 21,642 567 2 1,687 8 23,329 21,642 1,687 8 Total $107,925 $104,567 $103,822 $102,893 $101,584 $3,358 3% $6,341 6% $107,925 $101,584 $6,341 6% MSR at fair value $902 $893 $658 $606 $568 $9 1% $334 59% $902 $568 $334 59% 1Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, mortgage banking fees are presented on a consolidated basis. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with the current period presentation. 10 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, CONSUMER BANKING 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % Net interest income $897 $863 $859 $845 $814 $34 4% $83 10% $1,760 $1,607 $153 10% Noninterest income 283 351 375 495 428 (68) (19) (145) (34) 634 785 (151) (19) Total revenue 1,180 1,214 1,234 1,340 1,242 (34) (3) (62) (5) 2,394 2,392 2 - Noninterest expense 751 750 749 742 735 1 - 16 2 1,501 1,473 28 2 Profit before provision for credit losses 429 464 485 598 507 (35) (8) (78) (15) 893 919 (26) (3) Net charge-offs 45 59 56 55 80 (14) (24) (35) (44) 104 177 (73) (41) Income before income tax expense 384 405 429 543 427 (21) (5) (43) (10) 789 742 47 6 Income tax expense 98 103 107 136 107 (5) (5) (9) (8) 201 186 15 8 Net income $286 $302 $322 $407 $320 ($16) (5%) ($34) (11%) $588 $556 $32 6% AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $75,600 $75,283 $74,392 $73,605 $71,634 $317 -% $3,966 6% $75,443 $70,024 $5,419 8% Total loans and leases1 71,389 70,188 69,650 69,719 68,205 1,201 2 3,184 5 70,792 66,774 4,018 6 Deposits 100,933 97,180 95,007 94,212 91,648 3,753 4 9,285 10 99,067 88,438 10,629 12 Interest-earning assets 72,308 71,135 70,529 69,925 68,256 1,173 2 4,052 6 71,725 66,825 4,900 7 KEY METRICS Net interest margin 4.97 % 4.93 % 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.80 % 4 bps 17 bps 4.95 % 4.84 % 11 bps Efficiency ratio 63.62 61.79 60.75 55.35 59.19 183 bps 443 bps 62.69 61.58 111 bps Loan-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 67.72 66.44 69.38 70.61 69.17 128 bps (145) bps 67.72 69.17 (145) bps Loan-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 67.21 68.99 70.12 69.88 71.59 (178) bps (438) bps 68.08 72.79 (471) bps Return on average total tangible assets 1.52 1.63 1.72 2.21 1.80 (11) bps (28) bps 1.58 1.60 (2) bps 1Includes loans held for sale. 11 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - COMMERCIAL BANKING (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, COMMERCIAL BANKING 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % Net interest income $419 $421 $438 $421 $419 ($2) -% $- -% $840 $784 $56 7% Noninterest income 178 170 182 144 144 8 5 34 24 348 269 79 29 Total revenue 597 591 620 565 563 6 1 34 6 1,188 1,053 135 13 Noninterest expense 226 227 216 210 213 (1) - 13 6 453 434 19 4 Profit before provision for credit losses 371 364 404 355 350 7 2 21 6 735 619 116 19 Net charge-offs 34 101 124 161 70 (67) (66) (36) (51) 135 113 22 19 Income before income tax expense 337 263 280 194 280 74 28 57 20 600 506 94 19 Income tax expense 72 52 59 41 59 20 38 13 22 124 106 18 17 Net income $265 $211 $221 $153 $221 $54 26% $44 20% $476 $400 $76 19% AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $57,527 $57,738 $58,212 $60,889 $65,280 ($211) -% ($7,753) (12%) $57,632 $62,142 ($4,510) (7%) Total loans and leases1 54,758 54,813 55,407 57,796 62,011 (55) - (7,253) (12) 54,786 59,283 (4,497) (8) Deposits 44,049 43,974 44,920 41,393 41,750 75 - 2,299 6 44,012 37,647 6,365 17 Interest-earning assets 55,143 55,175 55,752 58,177 62,422 (32) - (7,279) (12) 55,159 59,719 (4,560) (8) KEY METRICS Net interest margin 3.05 % 3.09 % 3.12 % 2.88 % 2.70 % (4) bps 35 bps 3.07 % 2.64 % 43 bps Efficiency ratio 37.86 38.33 34.94 37.03 37.93 (47) bps (7) bps 38.10 41.25 (315) bps Loan-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 118.72 120.66 121.09 129.43 140.79 (194) bps (2,207) bps 118.72 140.79 (2,207) bps Loan-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 123.32 123.53 122.75 138.48 147.03 (21) bps (2,371) bps 123.43 156.00 (3,257) bps Return on average total tangible assets 1.85 1.48 1.51 1.01 1.36 37 bps 49 bps 1.67 1.29 38 bps 1Includes loans held for sale. 12 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - OTHER (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, OTHER1 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $ % $ % $ % Net interest income ($192) ($167) ($168) ($129) ($73) ($25) (15%) ($119) (163) ($359) ($71) ($288) NM Noninterest income 24 21 21 15 18 3 14 6 33 45 33 12 36 Total revenue (168) (146) (147) (114) (55) (22) (15) (113) (205) (314) (38) (276) NM Noninterest expense 14 41 47 36 31 (27) (66) (17) (55) 55 84 (29) (35) Loss before provision for credit losses (182) (187) (194) (150) (86) 5 3 (96) (112) (369) (122) (247) (202) Provision for credit losses (292) (300) (56) 212 314 8 3 (606) NM (592) 774 (1,366) NM Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 110 113 (138) (362) (400) (3) (3) 510 NM 223 (896) 1,119 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 13 15 (51) (116) (112) (2) (13) 125 NM 28 (227) 255 NM Net income (loss) $97 $98 ($87) ($246) ($288) ($1) (1%) $385 NM $195 ($669) $864 NM AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $51,329 $49,548 $48,457 $43,181 $42,879 $1,781 4% $8,450 20% $50,443 $41,319 $9,124 22% Total loans and leases2 1,327 1,485 1,699 1,753 1,759 (158) (11) (432) (25) 1,405 1,803 (398) (22) Deposits 5,367 5,495 5,340 5,762 8,199 (128) (2) (2,832) (35) 5,430 8,028 (2,598) (32) Interest-earning assets 38,882 38,071 37,252 32,074 31,712 811 2 7,170 23 38,479 30,124 8,355 28 1Includes assets, liabilities, capital, revenues, provision for credit losses, expenses and income tax expense not attributed to our Consumer or Commercial Banking segments as well as treasury and community development. 2Includes loans held for sale. 13 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION (in millions, except ratio data) AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 CHANGE June 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 $/bps % $/bps % NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES Commercial and industrial $163 $281 $280 $435 $366 ($118) (42%) ($203) (55%) Commercial real estate 102 100 176 323 61 2 2 41 67 Leases 1 1 2 2 79 - - (78) (99) Total commercial 266 382 458 760 506 (116) (30) (240) (47) Residential mortgages1 174 237 167 131 112 (63) (27) 62 55 Home equity 234 269 276 265 254 (35) (13) (20) (8) Automobile 62 70 72 80 67 (8) (11) (5) (7) Education 21 22 18 16 18 (1) (5) 3 17 Other retail 22 28 28 25 33 (6) (21) (11) (33) Total retail 513 626 561 517 484 (113) (18) 29 6 Nonaccrual loans and leases 779 1,008 1,019 1,277 990 (229) (23) (211) (21) Repossessed assets 22 18 19 27 33 4 22 (11) (33) Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets $801 $1,026 $1,038 $1,304 $1,023 ($225) (22%) ($222) (22%) NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES BY PRODUCT2 Commercial $266 $382 $458 $760 $506 ($116) (30%) ($240) (47%) Retail 535 644 580 544 517 (109) (17) 18 3 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $801 $1,026 $1,038 $1,304 $1,023 ($225) (22%) ($222) (22%) ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases 1.59% 1.80% 1.98% 2.05% 1.95% (21) bps (36) bps Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 1.70 1.94 2.17 2.21 2.01 (24) (31) Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonaccrual and leases 249.83 217.74 239.72 199.04 247.40 3,209 243 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases 266.98 235.42 262.02 214.22 255.39 3,156 1,159 Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans and leases 0.64 0.82 0.83 1.03 0.79 (18) (15) 1Loans fully or partially guaranteed by the FHA, VA and USDA are classified as accruing. 2Nonaccrual loans and leases by product includes repossessed assets. 14 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data) AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 CHANGE June 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 $/bps % $/bps % LOANS AND LEASES 90 DAYS OR MORE PAST DUE AND ACCRUING Commercial and industrial $- $3 $20 $3 $33 ($3) (100%) ($33) (100%) Commercial real estate - 9 - - - (9) (100) - - Leases 1 - 1 - - 1 100 1 100 Total commercial 1 12 21 3 33 (11) (92) (32) (97) Residential mortgages(1) 270 23 30 17 13 247 NM 257 NM Education 2 2 2 2 2 - - - - Other retail 7 9 9 6 7 (2) (22) - - Total retail 279 34 41 25 22 245 NM 257 NM Total loans and leases $280 $46 $62 $28 $55 $234 NM $225 NM 90+ days past due and accruing includes $266 million, $20 million, $21 million, $11 million, and $13 million of loans fully or partially guaranteed by the FHA, VA, and USDA for June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. 15 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $ % $ % $ % CHARGE-OFFS, RECOVERIES AND RELATED RATIOS GROSS CHARGE-OFFS Commercial and industrial $32 $80 $51 $81 $68 ($48) (60%) ($36) (53) $112 $115 ($3) (3%) Commercial real estate - 53 70 42 - (53) (100) - - 53 - 53 100 Leases 13 1 24 48 6 12 NM 7 117 14 6 8 133 Total commercial 45 134 145 171 74 (89) (66) (29) (39) 179 121 58 48 Residential mortgages 1 - 2 2 2 1 100 (1) (50) 1 3 (2) (67) Home equity 3 4 5 6 6 (1) (25) (3) (50) 7 14 (7) (50) Automobile 15 25 22 22 31 (10) (40) (16) (52) 40 70 (30) (43) Education 18 13 10 9 14 5 38 4 29 31 32 (1) (3) Other retail 43 51 48 47 53 (8) (16) (10) (19) 94 114 (20) (18) Total retail 80 93 87 86 106 (13) (14) (26) (25) 173 233 (60) (26) Total gross charge-offs $125 $227 $232 $257 $180 ($102) (45%) ($55) (31%) $352 $354 ($2) (1%) GROSS RECOVERIES Commercial and industrial $4 $3 $4 $1 $3 $1 33% $1 33% $7 $6 $1 17% Commercial real estate - 27 1 - - (27) (100) - - 27 - 27 100 Leases - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total commercial 4 30 5 1 3 (26) (87) 1 33 34 6 28 NM Residential mortgages 2 1 2 2 1 1 100 1 100 3 2 1 50 Home equity 13 11 11 8 8 2 18 5 63 24 19 5 26 Automobile 17 14 13 15 11 3 21 6 55 31 23 8 35 Education 5 6 4 4 4 (1) (17) 1 25 11 8 3 38 Other retail 6 7 7 8 6 (1) (14) - - 13 12 1 8 Total retail 43 39 37 37 30 4 10 13 43 82 64 18 28 Total gross recoveries $47 $69 $42 $38 $33 ($22) (32%) $14 42% $116 $70 $46 66% NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial and industrial $28 $77 $47 $80 $65 ($49) (64%) ($37) (57) $105 $109 ($4) (4) Commercial real estate - 26 69 42 - (26) (100) - - 26 - 26 100 Leases 13 1 24 48 6 12 NM 7 117 14 6 8 133 Total commercial 41 104 140 170 71 (63) (61) (30) (42) 145 115 30 26 Residential mortgages (1) (1) - - 1 - - (2) NM (2) 1 (3) NM Home equity (10) (7) (6) (2) (2) (3) (43) (8) NM (17) (5) (12) (240) Automobile (2) 11 9 7 20 (13) NM (22) NM 9 47 (38) (81) Education 13 7 6 5 10 6 86 3 30 20 24 (4) (17) Other retail 37 44 41 39 47 (7) (16) (10) (21) 81 102 (21) (21) Total retail 37 54 50 49 76 (17) (31) (39) (51) 91 169 (78) (46) Total net charge-offs $78 $158 $190 $219 $147 ($80) (51%) ($69) (47%) $236 $284 ($48) (17%) 16 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except rates) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q21 Change 2021 Change 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 2020 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFF (RECOVERY) RATES Commercial and industrial 0.25% 0.70% 0.41% 0.68% 0.52% (45) bps (27) bps 0.48% 0.47% 1 bps Commercial real estate - 0.73 1.88 1.13 - (73) bps - bps 0.36 - 36 bps Leases 2.97 0.26 4.44 7.99 1.03 271 bps 194 bps 1.58 0.55 103 bps Total commercial 0.27 0.69 0.91 1.06 0.42 (42) bps (15) bps 0.48 0.37 11 bps Residential mortgages (0.03) (0.01) - - 0.02 (2) bps (5) bps (0.02) 0.01 (3) bps Home equity (0.33) (0.25) (0.19) (0.10) (0.05) (8) bps (28) bps (0.29) (0.08) (21) bps Automobile (0.04) 0.35 0.29 0.24 0.68 (39) bps (72) bps 0.15 0.78 (63) bps Education 0.40 0.24 0.18 0.21 0.34 16 bps 6 bps 0.32 0.44 (12) bps Other retail 2.63 3.00 2.62 2.46 2.93 (37) bps (30) bps 2.82 3.07 (25) bps Total retail 0.24 0.35