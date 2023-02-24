Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-23 pm EST
41.93 USD   +0.22%
09:05aCitizens Financial : Advises Apogee IT Services on the Sale of its U.S. Operations to Magna5, a Portfolio Company of NewSpring Holdings
PU
02/22Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial to $47 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/17Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens Financial : Advises Apogee IT Services on the Sale of its U.S. Operations to Magna5, a Portfolio Company of NewSpring Holdings

02/24/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02/24/2023

Citizens Advises Apogee IT Services on the Sale of its U.S. Operations to Magna5, a Portfolio Company of NewSpring Holdings

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens M&A Advisory announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Apogee IT Services, backed by Brook Venture Partners, on the sale of its U.S. assets to Magna5. Magna5 is a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud-based services and a NewSpring Holdings portfolio company.

Apogee IT Services is a leading international provider of managed IT services that delivers outsourced IT management, consulting, managed detection and response, 24-7 helpdesk and data center services to clients.

Chief Executive Officer of Apogee Paul Cronin said: "Tom Donahue and the Citizens M&A Advisory team had great knowledge of the MSP landscape and provided exemplary advice from start to finish. This transaction allows Apogee to expand its growth and focus in the Canadian marketplace."

Citizens Managing Director Tom Donahue said: "Apogee has built an impressive managed services firm and has earned a strong reputation. We are excited to follow the story of their U.S. operations as they join the Magna5 team."

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has more than 150 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

# # #

The testimonials presented are applicable to the individuals depicted and may not be representative of the experience of others. The testimonials are not paid and are not indicative of future performance or success.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 14:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
09:05aCitizens Financial : Advises Apogee IT Services on the Sale of its U.S. Operations to Magn..
PU
02/22Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial to $47 From $45, Maintains Neutral..
MT
02/17Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
02/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
02/17CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/17Citizens Financial : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
02/17Citizens Financial Group Inc/ri : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/17Citizens Financial Group's Board Approves $1.15 Billion Increase for Share Repurchase P..
MT
02/17Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Announces $1.15 Billion Increase in Share Repurchase Aut..
BU
02/17Citizens Financial Group, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 913 M - -
Net income 2023 2 416 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,43x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 20 299 M 20 299 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 18 889
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 41,93 $
Average target price 47,58 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.6.50%20 299
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.33%409 681
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.44%273 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%212 304
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%177 313
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 839