Citizens Financial : Advises General Die Casters on its Combination with Dart Casting

03/21/2023

PROVIDENCE, RI- Citizens M&A Advisory announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to General Die Casters, Inc. on its combination with Dart Casting, Inc.

Headquartered in Twinsburg, OH, General Die Casters is a leading, value-added provider of complex, close tolerance, high-pressure aluminum die cast solutions for the transportation, lawn and garden, automotive and industrial markets. Established in 1957, the company's extensive casting knowledge and proficiency, combined with its experienced tool design and engineering capabilities, allow it to deliver custom aluminum die cast components to customers at the highest level of quality and service.

General Die Casters President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Lennon said: "Matt Mueller, Dean Ganzhorn and the Citizens team exceeded my expectations on our transaction. Their thoughtful and strategic marketing approach resulted in an unexpected opportunity to join forces with Dart Casting and create one of the industry's leading high-pressure aluminum die casters. They were extremely professional, organized and worked diligently to keep the buyer focused all the way to closing."

Citizens M&A Advisory Managing Director Matt Mueller said: "We are grateful to have served as a trusted advisor to General Die Casters and to work with their talented and dedicated team on this transaction. The combined capabilities of General Die Casters and Dart Casting will create one of the leading middle-market high-pressure die casting organizations in the Midwest. We are excited to follow the company's continued growth and success and thrilled to have played a role in bringing these two great companies together."

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has more than 150 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

