  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:27 2023-03-21 am EDT
32.76 USD   +3.84%
09:11aCitizens Financial : Advises General Die Casters on its Combination with Dart Casting
PU
03/16U.S. regional banks under pressure to raise deposit rates - analysts
RE
03/15Citizens Financial : Advises Pavement Partners on its Merger with Brothers National to Form Pave America
PU
Citizens Financial : Advises General Die Casters on its Combination with Dart Casting

03/21/2023 | 09:11am EDT
03/21/2023

Citizens Advises General Die Casters on its Combination with Dart Casting

PROVIDENCE, RI- Citizens M&A Advisory announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to General Die Casters, Inc. on its combination with Dart Casting, Inc.

Headquartered in Twinsburg, OH, General Die Casters is a leading, value-added provider of complex, close tolerance, high-pressure aluminum die cast solutions for the transportation, lawn and garden, automotive and industrial markets. Established in 1957, the company's extensive casting knowledge and proficiency, combined with its experienced tool design and engineering capabilities, allow it to deliver custom aluminum die cast components to customers at the highest level of quality and service.

General Die Casters President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Lennon said: "Matt Mueller, Dean Ganzhorn and the Citizens team exceeded my expectations on our transaction. Their thoughtful and strategic marketing approach resulted in an unexpected opportunity to join forces with Dart Casting and create one of the industry's leading high-pressure aluminum die casters. They were extremely professional, organized and worked diligently to keep the buyer focused all the way to closing."

Citizens M&A Advisory Managing Director Matt Mueller said: "We are grateful to have served as a trusted advisor to General Die Casters and to work with their talented and dedicated team on this transaction. The combined capabilities of General Die Casters and Dart Casting will create one of the leading middle-market high-pressure die casting organizations in the Midwest. We are excited to follow the company's continued growth and success and thrilled to have played a role in bringing these two great companies together."

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has more than 150 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

The testimonials presented are applicable to the individuals depicted and may not be representative of the experience of others. The testimonials are not paid and are not indicative of future performance or

Attachments

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
