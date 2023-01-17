Citizens Financial : Advises Springboard Healthcare Staffing & Education on its Acquisition by Ingenovis Health backed by Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America

01/17/2023

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to Springboard Healthcare Staffing and Education on its acquisition by Ingenovis Health, backed by Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America.

Founded in 2002, Springboard Healthcare is a leading healthcare staffing and education company specializing in cardiovascular medicine. Springboard Healthcare works to provide the nation's top organizations and healthcare systems with skilled clinicians, along with crucial cardiovascular care training through its education platform. Springboard specializes in the sourcing and placement of highly qualified nurses and allied professionals in cardiac catheterization labs, electrophysiology labs and interventional radiology suites around the country, providing both short- and long-term critical care coverage.

CEO and Founder of Springboard Gavin Hays said: "The Citizens team ran an exceptional process from start to close, aligning us with the ideal partner for Springboard. Citizens worked tirelessly to drive an efficient, competitive process exceeding our expectations for outcome and professionalism in the execution. As a result, our team is extremely pleased and excited for the future with our new partner."

Executive Vice President and General Manager at Springboard Catherine Pearson added, "We are excited to leverage the resources and partnership of Ingenovis Health to pursue strategic growth opportunities and help address the critical demand for travel nurses and allied professionals. The Citizens team demonstrated their extensive knowledge of the market and deep relationships across the sector in facilitating this partnership."

Ingenovis Health is a top-five provider of healthcare talent solutions in the United States, and its family of brands includes Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing, VISTA Staffing Solutions and CardioSolution. The company is committed to building a home for healthcare talent by offering the tools and resources clinicians need to grow, thrive and advance in their careers. Ingenovis Health's goal is to reduce industry-wide clinician attrition and attract new talent to the healthcare workforce.

Managing Director at Citizens M&A Advisory Steve Dyott said: "The Springboard team has built a leading, differentiated platform within the broader healthcare staffing market that delivers exceptional cardiovascular expertise and creates tremendous value for its customers, healthcare professionals and employees. Dave Phillips, Managing Director at Citizens M&A Advisory, and I enjoyed working with Springboard to bring together two great organizations with a shared mission. With the acquisition by Ingenovis Health, Springboard is well-positioned for substantial growth moving forward."

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has more than 150 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

