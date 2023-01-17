Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
41.72 USD   -0.26%
01/10Citizens M&A Outlook Optimistic Despite Headwinds
BU
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial Group to $57 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens Financial : Advises Springboard Healthcare Staffing & Education on its Acquisition by Ingenovis Health backed by Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America

01/17/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

01/17/2023

Citizens Advises Springboard Healthcare Staffing & Education on its Acquisition by Ingenovis Health backed by Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to Springboard Healthcare Staffing and Education on its acquisition by Ingenovis Health, backed by Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America.

Founded in 2002, Springboard Healthcare is a leading healthcare staffing and education company specializing in cardiovascular medicine. Springboard Healthcare works to provide the nation's top organizations and healthcare systems with skilled clinicians, along with crucial cardiovascular care training through its education platform. Springboard specializes in the sourcing and placement of highly qualified nurses and allied professionals in cardiac catheterization labs, electrophysiology labs and interventional radiology suites around the country, providing both short- and long-term critical care coverage.

CEO and Founder of Springboard Gavin Hays said: "The Citizens team ran an exceptional process from start to close, aligning us with the ideal partner for Springboard. Citizens worked tirelessly to drive an efficient, competitive process exceeding our expectations for outcome and professionalism in the execution. As a result, our team is extremely pleased and excited for the future with our new partner."

Executive Vice President and General Manager at Springboard Catherine Pearson added, "We are excited to leverage the resources and partnership of Ingenovis Health to pursue strategic growth opportunities and help address the critical demand for travel nurses and allied professionals. The Citizens team demonstrated their extensive knowledge of the market and deep relationships across the sector in facilitating this partnership."

Ingenovis Health is a top-five provider of healthcare talent solutions in the United States, and its family of brands includes Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing, VISTA Staffing Solutions and CardioSolution. The company is committed to building a home for healthcare talent by offering the tools and resources clinicians need to grow, thrive and advance in their careers. Ingenovis Health's goal is to reduce industry-wide clinician attrition and attract new talent to the healthcare workforce.

Managing Director at Citizens M&A Advisory Steve Dyott said: "The Springboard team has built a leading, differentiated platform within the broader healthcare staffing market that delivers exceptional cardiovascular expertise and creates tremendous value for its customers, healthcare professionals and employees. Dave Phillips, Managing Director at Citizens M&A Advisory, and I enjoyed working with Springboard to bring together two great organizations with a shared mission. With the acquisition by Ingenovis Health, Springboard is well-positioned for substantial growth moving forward."

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has more than 150 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

# # #

The testimonials presented are applicable to the individuals depicted and may not be representative of the experience of others. The testimonials are not paid and are not indicative of future performance or success.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 13:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
01/10Citizens M&A Outlook Optimistic Despite Headwinds
BU
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial Group to $57 From $54, Maintains Ov..
MT
01/03Citizens Financial Group Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral From Outperform; Firm Notes R..
MT
2022Bad news means bad news
MS
2022Citizens Financial : Advises QinetiQ on its Acquisition of Avantus
PU
2022DA Davidson Initiates Citizens Financial Group at Buy With $47 Price Target
MT
2022Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, S..
MS
2022Citizens Financial : Advises Xentaurs on its Acquisition by ATSG
PU
2022Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 058 M - -
Net income 2022 2 019 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 20 547 M 20 547 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 41,72 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.5.97%20 547
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%419 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.37%281 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%221 047
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 685