Citizens Financial : Advises on Sale of 30 Jack in the Box and 27 Jamba Juice Franchises in Hawaii and Guam

03/14/2023

PROVIDENCE, RI - Trinity Capital, a division of Citizens Capital Markets, announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Scanlan Management LLC & Blue Pacific Guam LLC, a franchisee of Jack in the Box, on its sale to PARS Group, LLC and as the exclusive financial advisor to JJC Hawaii LLC, a licensee of Jamba, on its sale to Fresh Dining Concepts.

Seattle-based Jack in the Box franchisee, PARS Group LLC, acquired 28 Jack in the Box restaurants in Hawaii and two in Guam, plus two locations in various stages of being developed and opened on Oahu and Guam. Miami-based Fresh Dining Concepts, the largest franchisee of Focus Brands, acquired 27 Jamba locations in Hawaii, plus four locations in various stages of being developed and opened on Oahu and Maui, including the brand's first drive-thru only location.

Chris Scanlan, chief executive officer at Scanlan Management LLC, said: "We are proud of the organization we have built and its success. We are also proud to have provided opportunities to hundreds of local employees for the last 15 years."

He added: "In addition, we could not be more impressed with Trinity's capabilities in advising us in completing the sale of our companies. They were incredibly meticulous and thoughtful when it came to recommending solutions to the numerous complex issues that we faced throughout the transactions. Their forward-thinking analytical expertise, integrity and the discretion they displayed to our team and our franchise partners were second to none and proved to be invaluable in optimizing the outcome for our sale process. We cannot express enough our gratitude for their passion, persistence and guidance. We would enthusiastically recommend that anyone considering a transaction hire Trinity as their advisor."

Citizens Managing Director Kevin Burke said: "We have a 20-year relationship with Chris and are honored to have been chosen to assist him in this important transaction."

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has more than 150 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions.

The testimonials presented are applicable to the individuals depicted and may not be representative of the experience of others. The testimonials are not paid and are not indicative of future performance or success.