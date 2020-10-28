Citizens Financial : Announces Donald Felix as Leader for Consumer Bank National Expansion

Growth Strategy to Leverage Leading Digital Banking Capabilities as Adoption Accelerates

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Donald Felix to drive the national expansion of its digital Consumer Banking capabilities.

Felix will join Citizens in January as Head of National Banking, reporting to Eric Schuppenhauer, President of Consumer Lending and National Banking. Felix will lead the bank’s efforts to deploy an integrated digital offering to customers across the U.S. during a time of rapid digital adoption.

Felix joins Citizens from JPMorgan Chase, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Financial Health for Chase Consumer Banking. In this role, Felix was responsible for developing and executing Chase’s strategy for personal finance management including the launch of new products, digital features, and branch sales strategies serving 25 million customers.

“We’re pleased to welcome Don to Citizens to help accelerate our national growth plans in an innovative and digital-first way,” said Schuppenhauer. “As customer behavior and preferences migrate digitally, his deep financial services experience positions us well to capitalize on our leading platform in Citizens Access, and build out of new national, and digital-first, revenue streams.”

Over the past few years, Citizens has worked to reposition its franchise organically by making key digital investments while doubling down on its differentiated national consumer lending franchise and its standalone digital bank — Citizens Access — to serve and acquire customers nationally. It continues to drive innovation as a leader in merchant point-of-sale financing with partnerships with some of the world’s most recognizable retail brands.

