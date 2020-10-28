Log in
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
News 
Citizens Financial : Announces Donald Felix as Leader for Consumer Bank National Expansion

10/28/2020 | 09:15am EDT

Growth Strategy to Leverage Leading Digital Banking Capabilities as Adoption Accelerates

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Donald Felix to drive the national expansion of its digital Consumer Banking capabilities.

Felix will join Citizens in January as Head of National Banking, reporting to Eric Schuppenhauer, President of Consumer Lending and National Banking. Felix will lead the bank’s efforts to deploy an integrated digital offering to customers across the U.S. during a time of rapid digital adoption.

Felix joins Citizens from JPMorgan Chase, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Financial Health for Chase Consumer Banking. In this role, Felix was responsible for developing and executing Chase’s strategy for personal finance management including the launch of new products, digital features, and branch sales strategies serving 25 million customers.

“We’re pleased to welcome Don to Citizens to help accelerate our national growth plans in an innovative and digital-first way,” said Schuppenhauer. “As customer behavior and preferences migrate digitally, his deep financial services experience positions us well to capitalize on our leading platform in Citizens Access, and build out of new national, and digital-first, revenue streams.”

Over the past few years, Citizens has worked to reposition its franchise organically by making key digital investments while doubling down on its differentiated national consumer lending franchise and its standalone digital bank — Citizens Access — to serve and acquire customers nationally. It continues to drive innovation as a leader in merchant point-of-sale financing with partnerships with some of the world’s most recognizable retail brands.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR
CFG-CORP
CFG-CNS

© Business Wire 2020

