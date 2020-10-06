Citizens Financial : Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates in 2021 and 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8 am ET

First Quarter 2021 – Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8 am ET

Second Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9 am ET

Third Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 9am ET

Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8am ET

Dial-in information for these calls will be provided at a later date. News releases and supplemental materials will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

CFG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006006107/en/