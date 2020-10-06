Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citizens Financial Group, Inc.    CFG

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Citizens Financial : Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates in 2021 and 2022.

  • Fourth Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8 am ET
  • First Quarter 2021 – Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8 am ET
  • Second Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9 am ET
  • Third Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 9am ET
  • Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8am ET

Dial-in information for these calls will be provided at a later date. News releases and supplemental materials will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
05:46pCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fo..
BU
10/02CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank, N.A. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
09/30CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/30CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Final Results of its Private Exchange Offers for ..
BU
09/30CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank Announces Award of Grants for Minority-Owned Small Bus..
BU
09/29CITIZENS FINANCIAL : leads $125 million credit facility for Franchise Group, Inc..
PU
09/28CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/28CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Expiration and Expiration Date Results of its Pri..
BU
09/25CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Pricing Terms of its Private Exchange Offers for ..
BU
09/24CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Capital Markets, Inc. advises Liberty Steel, Inc. on its di..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 828 M - -
Net income 2020 839 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 5,68%
Capitalization 11 729 M 11 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,45 $
Last Close Price 27,48 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-32.33%11 729
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%301 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%240 148
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.10%213 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%163 175
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group