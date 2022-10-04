Advanced search
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-03 pm EDT
35.04 USD   +1.98%
Citizens Financial : Appoints Michelle Hecht Head of Corporate Affairs

10/04/2022 | 08:42am EDT
10/04/2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Michelle Hecht has been named Head of Corporate Affairs. In this capacity she will oversee public affairs, corporate philanthropy, community engagement and volunteerism initiatives that support the company's growth strategy. She succeeds Barbara Cottam, who is leaving Citizens to take on a new role at the U.S. Department of Commerce, in Washington DC. She will serve as a senior advisor for the external affairs strategy for the bureau administering the department's Internet for All initiative.

"As we continue to grow and deepen in new and existing markets, a strong and well-aligned community engagement strategy is more critical than ever to our success," said Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer and Head of ESG at Citizens. "With Michelle's deep expertise in banking, strategy, communications, and marketing over more than 25 years in financial services, she is well positioned to further elevate this important function."

Added Johnson: "I'd also like to thank Barbara for her leadership and the many contributions she has made to Citizens and Rhode Island over her 30-year career with the bank. She has made invaluable contributions positioning the bank as a socially responsible corporate citizen while serving as a pillar of the community in our headquarters state of Rhode Island."

Michelle most recently served as the Head of Communications at Citizens. She is a member of Citizens' Executive Leadership Group and of the Citizens Foundation and Citizens Charitable Giving Boards. A highly engaged member of the community, she has served on the board of the Greater Boston YMCA and has been actively involved in the Girl Scouts and in youth soccer. Keith Kelly will continue to serve as Citizens' Rhode Island State President.

"Citizenship is at the heart of who we are, rooted in the belief that when people and communities reach their potential, we all thrive," said Hecht. "I am honored and energized to lead Citizens' efforts in helping the people and neighborhoods we serve flourish."

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.


Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 12:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 977 M - -
Net income 2022 1 999 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 17 367 M 17 367 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,04 $
Average target price 45,37 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-25.84%17 367
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%316 870
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%249 816
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.34%157 715
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039