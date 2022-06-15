Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
36.29 USD   +1.77%
05:12pCitizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change
BU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-14-2022 10:15 AM
CI
06/14CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

06/15/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. has raised its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 4 percent, effective Thursday, June 16, 2022.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $192.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 931 M - -
Net income 2022 2 067 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,29x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 17 668 M 17 668 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,66 $
Average target price 50,95 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-25.04%17 668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-16.90%147 546