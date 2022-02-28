Log in
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
Citizens Financial Group Appoints Polly N. Klane as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

02/28/2022
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) announced today the appointment of Polly N. Klane as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, effective April 4. Klane joins Citizens from Capital One Financial Corp., where she most recently has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. She will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun and will be a member of the Citizens Executive Committee.

Klane has more than 25 years of legal experience including with large, publicly traded financial services organizations and leading law firms. At Capital One she managed legal teams responsible for corporate transactions, corporate governance, securities, commercial banking, capital markets, intellectual property, treasury, cybersecurity, technology, and data privacy.

“Polly brings tremendous breadth and depth of experience with large financial services and technology-focused organizations,” said Van Saun. “She will add significant value to Citizens as a counselor and culture carrier, helping us drive our ongoing transformation as we seek to deliver sustainable growth and become a top performing regional bank.”

Klane assumes the General Counsel role from Malcolm Griggs, Citizens’ Chief Risk Officer, who had been overseeing the Legal Department. Griggs will continue in his capacity as Chief Risk Officer and member of the bank’s Executive Committee.

Active in a number of community and professional organizations, Klane earned her J.D. at Harvard Law School and undergraduate degree from Duke University.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $188.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of nearly 3,000 ATMs and more than 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 593 M - -
Net income 2022 2 018 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 22 365 M 22 365 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 73,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 52,98 $
Average target price 60,95 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Nelson Chief Compliance Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.12.13%22 365
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.26%200 747