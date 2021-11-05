Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

11/05/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on January 6, 2022, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2021:

  • a semi-annual cash dividend of $30.00 per share on CFG’s 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG’s 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.875 per share ($0.396875 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share ($0.3125 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 5.000% Fixed-For-Life Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $14.125 per share on CFG’s 5.650% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F; and
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $10.00 per share on CFG’s 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
04:47pCitizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
11/04CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
11/03Citizens Advises FT Synthetics on its Acquisition by GAF, a Portfolio Company of Standa..
PU
10/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Citizens Financial Group PT to $55 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/26Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Confe..
BU
10/26Earnings Flash (CZFS) CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES Reports Q3 EPS $1.79
MT
10/25CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Business Conditions Index™ Dips Slightly, Remains in Expansiona..
BU
10/21CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for Citizens Financial Group to $51 Fr..
MT
10/21CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Citizens Financial Group to $5..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 584 M - -
Net income 2021 2 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 20 385 M 20 385 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 366
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 47,83 $
Average target price 54,38 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Nelson Chief Compliance Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.33.75%20 385
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.20%497 342
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.15%387 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%243 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%204 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%201 834