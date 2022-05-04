Log in
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
41.49 USD   +3.29%
04:36pCitizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
05/02Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Opens Wealth Center in Naples, Florida
BU
05/02Citizens Private Wealth Opens Wealth Center in Naples, Florida
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

05/04/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on July 6, 2022, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2022:

  • a semi-annual cash dividend of $30.00 per share on CFG’s 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG’s 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.875 per share ($0.396875 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share ($0.3125 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 5.000% Fixed-For-Life Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $14.125 per share on CFG’s 5.650% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F; and
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $10.00 per share on CFG’s 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $192.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 928 M - -
Net income 2022 1 998 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 16 957 M 16 957 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 76,6%
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Nelson Chief Compliance Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-14.98%16 957
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382