Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
41.72 USD   -0.26%
01/10Citizens M&A Outlook Optimistic Despite Headwinds
BU
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial Group to $57 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $653 million and EPS of $1.25

01/17/2023 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Underlying Net Income of $685 million and EPS of $1.32

2022 Net Income of $2.1 billion and EPS of $4.10, $4.84 on an Underlying basis

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“We are pleased to deliver another solid quarterly performance, with ROTCE of 19.4% and an efficiency ratio of 54.4%, which caps a strong year overall for Citizens,“ said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “We continue to focus on managing the balance sheet and interest rate position well given the macro environment, and we ended the year with a strong credit and capital position. We continue to up our game and deliver better and better for our stakeholders, which includes raising our medium-term ROTCE target range to 16 to 18%. I’d like to thank our colleagues for their tremendous effort during 2022. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2023, we are well prepared for the challenging and uncertain economic environment.”

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2023.

As previously announced, Citizens will host a live conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and related materials through the following details:

Conference Call

Time: 9:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 336-4440, conference ID 6086305

Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on January 17, 2023 through February 17, 2023. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 6496917. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook,” “guidance” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management, and on information currently available to management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements in light of new information or future events. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. More information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
01/10Citizens M&A Outlook Optimistic Despite Headwinds
BU
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial Group to $57 From $54, Maintains Ov..
MT
01/03Citizens Financial Group Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral From Outperform; Firm Notes R..
MT
2022Bad news means bad news
MS
2022Citizens Financial : Advises QinetiQ on its Acquisition of Avantus
PU
2022DA Davidson Initiates Citizens Financial Group at Buy With $47 Price Target
MT
2022Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, S..
MS
2022Citizens Financial : Advises Xentaurs on its Acquisition by ATSG
PU
2022Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 058 M - -
Net income 2022 2 019 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 20 547 M 20 547 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 41,72 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.5.97%20 547
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%419 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.37%281 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%221 047
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 685