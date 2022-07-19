Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $364 Million and EPS of $0.67

Underlying Net Income of $595 million and EPS of $1.14

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

”We were pleased to deliver strong results in the second quarter, which featured the completion of the Investors Bancorp acquisition,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “We have navigated well through a period marked by higher than expected inflation, and the Fed’s aggressiveness in raising short-term rates and tightening liquidity. Our capital, liquidity and funding position remains strong - we are funding attractive loan growth and have raised our dividend. Our fee businesses are proving to be diversified and resilient, and our credit metrics all remain very favorable. We look forward to continuing our momentum in the second half.”

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a three cent, or 8%, increase in the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2022.

In addition, Citizens recently announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s common stock. This represents an increase of $545 million above the $455 million of capacity remaining under the prior $750 million January 2021 authorization.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

