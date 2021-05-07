Log in
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

05/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on July 6, 2021, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021:

  • a quarterly cash dividend of $10.50102083 per share on CFG’s 5.500% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A;
  • a semi-annual cash dividend of $30.00 per share on CFG’s 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG’s 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.875 per share ($0.396875 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share ($0.3125 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 5.000% Fixed-For-Life Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E; and
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $14.125 per share on CFG’s 5.650% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

All news about CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
04:01pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
05/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : Advises Bally's Corporation on its Acquisitions of Eldorad..
05/05CITIZENS FINANCIAL IN  : RI MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
05/03CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : Bank Recognizes 30 ‘Small Business Community Champio..
05/03CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Citizens Financial Group ..
04/30CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : Business Conditions Index™ Finds Recovery Continues ..
04/30CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Opens Wealth Center in ..
04/28CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : provides $300 million senior credit facility for Moda Mids..
04/27CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : to Participate at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise C..
04/26CITIZENS FINANCIAL  : Names Chris Weyrauch to Lead Wealth Business
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 645 M - -
Net income 2021 1 954 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 20 934 M 20 934 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 17 405
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 50,95 $
Last Close Price 49,15 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Nelson Chief Compliance Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.37.44%20 934
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.46%486 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.60%359 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%269 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.12%209 366
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%200 633