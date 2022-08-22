Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
38.10 USD   -2.26%
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
Citizens Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
Summary 
Summary

Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/22/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:45 am ET.

The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and more than 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 962 M - -
Net income 2022 1 996 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 19 320 M 19 320 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 17 463
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,98 $
Average target price 46,68 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Shivan S. Subramaniam Lead Independent Director
William P. Hankowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-17.50%19 320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%347 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%285 090
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 034
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%172 015
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 143