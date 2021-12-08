Citizens Financial : Leads $70 Million Asset-Based Senior Credit Facility for Stonegate Capital Holdings

12/08/2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Citizens announced today that it served as Sole Lead Arranger for Chicago-based Stonegate Capital Holdings' $70 million asset-based revolving credit facility to support its acquisition by SG Credit Partners.

Stonegate is a leading provider of asset-based credit facilities, typically ranging from $2 million to $10 million, to companies in both the United States and Canada. The deal establishes SG Credit as a leading lower middle market credit platformdelivering a complete range of credit solutions for companies primarily in the consumer sector, including food and beverage, naturals, beauty, ecommerce and fashion.

Proceeds from the deal will be used to refinance existing debt, fund a portion of the purchase price and provide working capital going forward. Following the deal, Stonegate will continue to operate independently as a new division of SG Credit.

