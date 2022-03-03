Citizens Financial : leads $300 million credit facility for Agile Cold Storage

03/03/2022

Funds will be used by Georgia-based firm to expand operations nationally

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens announced today that its Commercial Real Estate Finance team is leading a $300 million construction loan to Atlanta-based Agile Cold Storage for the construction of new cold storage facilities as the company expands nationally. Citizens is Lead Left Arranger and Administrative Agent.

The company currently owns and operates two state-of-the-art, newly completed cold storage facilities in Cartersville, Ga., and Gainesville, Ga.

"Citizens' Commercial Real Estate bankers are trusted partners who listened to us, brought great ideas and believed in our expansion plans," said David Apseloff, CFO of Agile Cold Storage. "The Citizens team has deep knowledge of the commercial real estate landscape and their close attention to detail made for a seamless and timely execution."

"At Citizens, we think about the needs of our clients from their point of view," said Gary Magnuson, Head of Commercial Real Estate Finance at Citizens. "Providing construction loans so our clients can expand, create jobs and strengthen our communities is one of the ways that Citizens delivers substantial value for our clients and our communities."

Citizens is a trusted strategic and financial partner, consistently delivering clear and objective advice. The Citizens approach puts clients first by offering great ideas combined with thorough market knowledge and excellent execution to help our clients enhance their business and reach their potential.

