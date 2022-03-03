Log in
    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
Citizens Financial : leads $300 million credit facility for Agile Cold Storage

03/03/2022 | 09:11am EST
03/03/2022

Funds will be used by Georgia-based firm to expand operations nationally

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens announced today that its Commercial Real Estate Finance team is leading a $300 million construction loan to Atlanta-based Agile Cold Storage for the construction of new cold storage facilities as the company expands nationally. Citizens is Lead Left Arranger and Administrative Agent.

The company currently owns and operates two state-of-the-art, newly completed cold storage facilities in Cartersville, Ga., and Gainesville, Ga.

"Citizens' Commercial Real Estate bankers are trusted partners who listened to us, brought great ideas and believed in our expansion plans," said David Apseloff, CFO of Agile Cold Storage. "The Citizens team has deep knowledge of the commercial real estate landscape and their close attention to detail made for a seamless and timely execution."

"At Citizens, we think about the needs of our clients from their point of view," said Gary Magnuson, Head of Commercial Real Estate Finance at Citizens. "Providing construction loans so our clients can expand, create jobs and strengthen our communities is one of the ways that Citizens delivers substantial value for our clients and our communities."

Citizens is a trusted strategic and financial partner, consistently delivering clear and objective advice. The Citizens approach puts clients first by offering great ideas combined with thorough market knowledge and excellent execution to help our clients enhance their business and reach their potential.

For more information, please go to the Citizens website.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $188.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of nearly 3,000 ATMs and more than 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

# # #

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
