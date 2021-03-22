Citizens Financial : Announces Partnership with Girls Who Code To Help Young Girls Explore Careers in Technology

03/22/2021

Summer Immersion Program Will Serve Up to 6,000 Students

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens announced today a partnership with Girls Who Code to help 10th, 11th, and 12th grade girls learn computer science skills to make an impact in their community while learning more about careers in technology. The bank will sponsor the organization's Summer Immersion Program (SIP), a free two-week virtual program where participants will learn to code in a supportive environment, gaining critical leadership skills.

'At Citizens, we are committed to working together to help close the gender gap in technology,' said Barbara Cottam, EVP and Head of Corporate Affairs at Citizens. 'By partnering with Girls Who Code, we will help expose a new generation of young women to opportunities across the board in computer science and digitization.'

The SIP virtual program will serve as many as 6,000 students around the world. It is open to rising sophomore, junior, and senior girls and no prior computer science experience is required. The organization will also release a self-paced program alongside the traditional virtual model-breaking down barriers for highest-need students to participate asynchronously with support from Girls Who Code teachers and coaches. In eight years, Girls Who Code has reached more than 500 million people globally and 300,000 girls through in-person programming, and is on track to achieve gender parity in computer science by 2027.

'Our virtual program this year will incorporate all the same best practices in digital learning that we

implemented last year-including shorter days, live and asynchronous instruction, project-based learning, and office hours,' said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. 'And, importantly, we continue to design and refine for the girls who need us most-those lacking access to WiFi, hardware, or adequate learning spaces-so that they can participate in our programs and gain access to the highest-paying, fastest-growing jobs in the global economy.'

Computing skills are the most sought-after in the US job market, with demand growing three times the national average, yet the gender gap in technology and engineering is getting worse. Despite increased demand for STEM-related jobs, the share of women in the computing workforce has declined from 37% in 1995 to 24% today.

SIP is free and need-based stipends of up to $300 are available to those who qualify, in order to provide assistance in lieu of paid opportunities such as a summer job or a paid internship. Current 9th -11th-grade girls and non-binary students are eligible to apply. For the second year in a row, Girls Who Code will run their SIP virtually, citing significant gains achieved when it first ran online in 2020 in response to COVID-19. Students across the U.S. can apply online at www.girlswhocode.com/sipapply. Check out theGirls Who Code SIP Flyer or join a webinar to learn more.

Citizens is committed to harnessing the bank's resources, expertise and the unique strengths of its culture to help drive real and lasting progress across the diverse communities it serves. This partnership is part of the commitment the company announced last summer that includes providing grants and charitable support for immediate and longer-term initiatives aimed at supporting underserved communities through technology, education and digital literacy initiatives. It also includes more than $500 million in incremental financing and capital for small businesses, housing, and other development in predominately minority communities. More information on Citizens commitment to social equity can be found here.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $183.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and leading the movement to inspire, educate and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500 million people through its work and 300,000 girls through its in-person programming. College-aged alumni of Girls Who Code are declaring majors in computer science and related fields at 15 times the U.S. average. In 2018, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.