    CFG   US1746101054

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report
Citizens Financial : to Participate in the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will participate in the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2021 to be held virtually on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:30 pm ET.

The live webcast will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 653 M - -
Net income 2021 1 999 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 21 037 M 21 037 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 17 496
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 51,17 $
Last Close Price 49,39 $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Nelson Chief Compliance Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.38.12%21 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%216 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.02%189 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.05%173 484