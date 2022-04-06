Citizens Names Ben Vinzant as Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has named Ben Vinzant as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, effective June 27, 2022. Vinzant will join Citizens from JPMorgan Chase, where he most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Sales Science. During that time, he was responsible for integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) into sales channels, leading the customer relationship management tools and technology as the product owner for Salesforce@JPMC. Vinzant will report to Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer of Citizens.

Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, Vinzant spent more than a decade at Wells Fargo where he led enterprise insights in a variety of data management disciplines.

“Citizens has made strong progress advancing our data and analytics strategy – a critical foundation to deliver products and services that meet our customers’ evolving and highly personalized needs,” said Johnson. “We are excited by the opportunity we have to create a holistic data ecosystem and believe Ben will help us build a best-in-class data function to drive business value and position Citizens as an industry leader in data strategies.”

Vinzant has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Duke University.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $188.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of nearly 3,000 ATMs and more than 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005220/en/