MANSFIELD, Pa., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

  • The acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc.("HVB") was completed on June 16, 2023. The acquisition included available for sale investments of $79.2 million, loans with a fair value of $486.1 million and deposits with a fair value of $533.4 million. Based on the closing price on June 16, the deal valuation was approximately $76.7 million. Merger and acquisitions costs for 2023 total $8.6 million through June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans (the "NPC Provision") was $4.6 million.
  • Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $2.7 million, which was $10.9 million, or 80.0% less than 2022's net income through June 30, 2022 due to the one-time merger and acquisition costs and the NPC Provision. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2023 was 13.4% compared to 17.8% in the comparable period in 2022.
  • Net loss was $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which was $11.1 million or 160.0% less than the net income for 2022's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 22.3% compared to 17.7% in the comparable period in 2022.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $36.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 5.9%, over the same period a year ago.
  • Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2023 was (6.62%) and 2.22% compared to 12.49% and 12.48% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2022. If the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2023 would have been 10.03% and 10.92%, respectively (1).
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2023 was (7.92%) and 2.62% compared to 14.68% and 14.69% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2022. (1) If the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2023 would have been 12.00% and 12.86%. (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2023 was (0.68%) and 0.23% compared to 1.25% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2022. If the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2023 would have been 1.03% and 1.11% (1).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to 2022

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $2,723,000 which compares to net income of $13,641,000 for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of $10,918,000. Basic earnings per share of $0.67 for the first six months of 2023 compares to $3.40 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 2.22% and 12.48%, while annualized return on assets was 0.23% and 1.25%, respectively. If the one time costs associated with the merger and the NPC Provision, are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $3.28, 10.92% and 1.11%, respectively. (1)
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $36,001,000 compared to $33,991,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, resulting in an increase of $2,010,000, or 5.9%. Average interest earning assets increased $206.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to growth that occurred in the second half of 2022 in the Delaware market as the HVB acquisition was completed late in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Average loans increased $262.7 million while average investment securities increased $23.7 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 97 basis points to 4.64%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 142 basis points to 1.83% due to the rise in market interest rates and competitive pressure. The tax effected net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.23% compared to 3.35% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $4,853,000 compared to $700,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $4,253,000. As a result of the acquisition, the Bank recorded a $4.6 million provision for credit losses for loans acquired that did not have any credit deterioration at the time of purchase. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, the provision would have decreased $438,000 when comparing the six month period of 2023 to 2022 with the decrease being attributable to a decrease in loans in 2023.
  • Total non-interest income was $4,454,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which is $281,000 less than the non-interest income of $4,735,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were a loss of $292,000 in the value of equity securities during the first half of 2023, compared to a loss of $179,000 in the first half of 2022 and a decrease in other income associated with mortgage derivative activity due to the HVB merger of $128,000.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $32,458,000 compared to $21,431,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $11,027,000, or 51.5%. The primary driver of the increase is the merger and acquisition costs of completing the HVB acquisition that total $8,646,000. Merger and acquisitions costs for the merger with HVB include professional and consulting fees, printing, travel, contract termination payments and severance related expenses. Salary and benefit costs increased $1,563,000 due to an additional 8.3 FTEs, which was impacted minimally by the acquisition due to it closing on June 16, 2023 and merit increases for 2023 as well as an increase in health insurance costs of $374,000. Due to growth that occurred primarily in 2022, FDIC insurance expense increased $345,000.
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $2,533,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $13,451,000 due to the one-time merger costs.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2022

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss totaled ($4,144,000) which compares to net income of $6,901,000 for the comparable period of 2022, a decrease of $11,045,000. Basic (loss) earnings per share of ($1.01) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compares to $1.72 for the 2022 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was (6.62%) and 12.49%, while annualized return on assets was (0.68%) and 1.25%, respectively. If the one time costs associated with the merger and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $1.58, 10.03% and 1.03%, respectively. (1)
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $17,921,000 compared to $17,729,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, resulting in an increase of $192,000, or 1.1%. Average interest earning assets increased $202.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year as a result of growth that occurred in the second half of 2023, and to a lesser extent, the completed acquisition. Average loans increased $247.5 million while average investment securities increased $774,000. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.17% compared to 3.43% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the increase in the average cost on interest bearing liabilities of 158 basis points, to 2.00%.
  • The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $4,853,000 compared to $450,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $4,403,000. As a result of the acquisition, the Bank recorded a $4.6 million provision for credit losses for loans acquired that did not have any credit deterioration at the time of purchase. If the impact of the acquisition is excluded, the provision would have decreased $188,000 when comparing the three month period of 2023 to 2022 with the decrease being attributable to a decrease in loans in 2023.
  • Total non-interest income was $2,280,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which is $24,000 less than for the comparable period last year. The primary driver was a decrease in brokerage and insurance commissions of $59,000. The decrease in other income was associated changes in the fair value of derivative instruments associated with mortgage activity related to the HVB merger of $86,000, which was offset by an increase in gains on loans sold of $128,000, primarily due to the HVB merger.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $20,680,000 compared to $11,200,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $9,480,000. Merger and acquisition costs totaled $8,402,000 and salaries and benefits increased $799,000 primarily due to additional personnel and increased health care costs as noted above.
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $2,670,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $13,715,000.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At June 30, 2023, total assets were $2.89 billion, compared to $2.33 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.21 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Available for sale securities of $434.3 million at June 30, 2023 decreased $5.2 million from December 31, 2022 and $28.6 million from June 30, 2022. As part of the HVB acquisition, $79.2 million of available for sale securities were acquired, of which $76.1 million were sold prior to June 30, 2023. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 1.77% to 2.14% on a tax equivalent basis.
  • Net loans as of June 30, 2023 totaled $2.14 billion and increased $434.7 million from December 31, 2022 as a result of the acquisition. Excluding the acquisition, loans would have decreased $40.1 million during 2023. The decrease in organic loans was driven by expected paydowns in student loans, which are expected to increase over the second half of 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $21,652,000 at June 30, 2023 which is an increase of $3,100,000 from December 31, 2022 and is due to the acquisition and the implementation of the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2023. The impact of the acquisition was an increase of $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million was in provision with the remaining $1.7 million due to purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. The impact of adopting ASC 326 was a decrease of $3.3 million in the allowance for credit losses – loans. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $31,000 and $11,000, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. A provision for credit losses – loans of $100,000 was recorded during 2023. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.00% as of June 30, 2023 and 1.08% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits increased $421.6 million from December 31, 2022, to $2.27 billion at June 30, 2023, due to the acquisition, which increased deposits by $533.4 million. Excluding the acquisition, deposits decreased $111.5 million. With the rise in interest rates, competitive pressure for deposits has increased. Additionally, we have numerous state and political organizations as customers who utilized funds during the first half of 2023 for various projects and bond payments. At June 30, 2023, the Bank estimates that balances held by customers in excess of the FDIC insurance limit ($250,000 per insured account) totaled $986.4 million, or 43.5% of the Bank's total deposits. Included in this balance are balances held through Intrafi, which provides customers with additional FDIC insurance, as well as deposits collateralized by securities (almost exclusively municipal deposits). The total of these items was $577.6 million, or 25.5% of the Bank's total deposits, as of June 30, 2023.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $263.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $200.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $63.0 million. The increase was attributable to issuing 693,858 shares with a value of $60.1 million as part of the acquisition and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaling $2.7 million, offset by net cash dividends for the first half of 2023 totaling $3.9 million, net treasury stock activity of $170,000 and an increase of $1.8 million attributable to the CECL adjustment made effective January 1, 2023. As a result of changes in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $2.2 million from December 31, 2022.

Dividend Declared

On May 30, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per share, which was paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.0% over the regular cash dividend of $0.466 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2023, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,925 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)  See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income (loss)

$            (4,144)

$          6,901

$            2,723

$        13,641

Return on average assets (annualized)

(0.68 %)

1.25 %

0.23 %

1.25 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

(6.62 %)

12.49 %

2.22 %

12.48 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

(7.92 %)

14.68 %

2.62 %

14.69 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.17 %

3.43 %

3.23 %

3.35 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$              (1.01)

$            1.72

$               0.67

$            3.40

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$              (1.01)

$            1.72

$               0.67

$            3.40

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$              0.480

$          0.466

$            0.961

$          0.930

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

4,113,377

4,012,611

4,059,416

4,008,830

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

4,113,377

4,012,626

4,059,416

4,008,934











Asset quality





Allowance for credit losses - loans

$            21,652

$        17,570



Non-performing assets

$            13,638

$          8,362



Allowance for credit losses - loans/total loans

1.00 %

1.10 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.63 %

0.52 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

0.11 %

0.00 %

0.06 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$              62.50

$          55.27



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$              43.63

$          47.08



Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$              74.47

$          70.00



Common shares outstanding

4,706,768

3,970,153













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

322.2

312.8

317.7

308.8

Loan to Deposit Ratio

95.44 %

84.92 %



Trust assets under management

$         169,956

$      143,015



Brokerage assets under management

$         307,336

$      269,744













Balance Sheet Highlights 

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



2023

2022

2022







Assets

$      2,891,808

$   2,333,393

$      2,212,862


Investment securities

436,164

441,714

465,192


Loans (net of unearned income)

2,162,842

1,724,999

1,595,376


Allowance for credit losses - loans

21,652

18,552

17,570


Deposits

2,266,100

1,844,208

1,878,711


Stockholders' Equity

263,228

200,147

195,032












(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release



(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.




 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)









June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2023

2022

2022

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




  Noninterest-bearing

$           28,740

$         24,814

$             18,306

  Interest-bearing

15,969

1,397

2,366

Total cash and cash equivalents

44,709

26,211

20,672





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

4,814

6,055

8,048





Equity securities

1,849

2,208

2,309





Available-for-sale securities

434,315

439,506

462,883





Loans held for sale

14,940

725

1,205





Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $21,652 at June 30, 2023; 




    $18,552 at December 31, 2022 and $17,570 at June 30, 2023)

2,141,190

1,706,447

1,577,806





Premises and equipment

21,382

17,619

17,476

Accrued interest receivable

9,283

7,332

5,874

Goodwill

84,758

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

50,194

39,355

38,922

Other intangibles

4,071

1,272

1,449

Fair value of derivative instruments - asset

16,395

16,599

14,639

Deferred tax asset

20,108

12,886

10,807

Other assets

43,800

25,802

19,396





TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,891,808

$    2,333,393

$        2,212,862





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




  Noninterest-bearing

$         553,097

$       396,260

$           382,155

  Interest-bearing

1,713,003

1,447,948

1,496,556

Total deposits

2,266,100

1,844,208

1,878,711

Borrowed funds

318,200

257,278

110,540

Accrued interest payable

2,256

1,232

566

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

9,303

9,726

9,197

Other liabilities

32,721

20,802

18,816

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,628,580

2,133,246

2,017,830

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2023 or 2022

-

-

-

Common stock




  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and      




  June 30, 2022: issued 5,160,754 at June 30, 2023 and 4,427,687 at December 31, 2022 and  




  June 30, 2022

5,161

4,428

4,428

Additional paid-in capital

143,351

80,911

80,892

Retained earnings

162,499

164,922

153,315

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30,980)

(33,141)

(26,559)

Treasury stock, at cost:  453,986 at June 30, 2023 and 456,478 shares 




  at December 31, 2022 and 457,534 shares at June 30, 2022

(16,803)

(16,973)

(17,044)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

263,228

200,147

195,032

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,891,808

$    2,333,393

$        2,212,862

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)





(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 

June 30, 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$     24,117

$       17,120

$     46,666

$    33,040

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

127

156

198

272

Investment securities:





    Taxable

1,683

1,424

3,239

2,536

    Nontaxable

572

617

1,189

1,200

    Dividends

311

90

625

174

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

26,810

19,407

51,917

37,222

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

5,480

1,356

9,419

2,631

Borrowed funds

3,409

322

6,497

600

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

8,889

1,678

15,916

3,231

NET INTEREST INCOME

17,921

17,729

36,001

33,991

Provision for credit losses

262

450

262

700

Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

4,591

-

4,591

-

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





    PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

13,068

17,279

31,148

33,291

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,293

1,324

2,504

2,572

Trust

181

184

411

433

Brokerage and insurance

442

501

956

982

Gains on loans sold

169

41

214

146

Equity security losses, net

(74)

(134)

(292)

(179)

Available for sale security losses, net

(51)

-

(51)

-

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

234

212

452

419

Other

86

176

260

362

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,280

2,304

4,454

4,735

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

7,916

7,117

15,593

14,030

Occupancy 

814

754

1,649

1,548

Furniture and equipment

162

166

313

295

Professional fees

387

394

768

733

FDIC insurance expense

325

145

625

280

Pennsylvania shares tax

298

339

596

678

Amortization of intangibles

31

40

62

80

Software expenses

372

358

723

699

ORE expenses (income)

(11)

120

15

(247)

Merger and acquisition expenses

8,402

-

8,646

-

Other

1,984

1,767

3,468

3,335

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

20,680

11,200

32,458

21,431

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(5,332)

8,383

3,144

16,595

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)

(1,188)

1,482

421

2,954

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$     (4,144)

$         6,901

$       2,723

$    13,641






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net (Loss) Income - Basic

$       (1.01)

$           1.72

$          0.67

$        3.40

Net (Loss) Income - Diluted

$       (1.01)

$           1.72

$          0.67

$        3.40

Cash Dividends Paid 

$       0.480

$         0.466

$       0.961

$      0.930






Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,113,377

4,012,611

4,059,416

4,008,830

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

4,113,377

4,012,626

4,059,416

4,008,934

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION





(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended,




June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

$     26,810

$      25,107

$      24,352

$      21,783

$      19,407

Interest expense

8,889

7,027

5,055

2,937

1,678

Net interest income

17,921

18,080

19,297

18,846

17,729

Provision for credit losses

262

-

258

725

450

Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

4,591

-

-

-

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,068

18,080

19,039

18,121

17,279

Non-interest income

2,405

2,392

2,368

2,717

2,438

Investment securities losses, net

(125)

(218)

(57)

(25)

(134)

Non-interest expenses

20,680

11,778

11,649

11,614

11,200

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(5,332)

8,476

9,701

9,199

8,383

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)

(1,188)

1,609

1,826

1,655

1,482

Net income (loss)

$     (4,144)

$        6,867

$        7,875

$        7,544

$        6,901

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic

$       (1.01)

$          1.71

$          1.97

$          1.88

$          1.72

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Diluted

$       (1.01)

$          1.71

$          1.97

$          1.88

$          1.72

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

18,193

82

1.79

59,943

91

0.61

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

6,000

45

2.99

9,827

65

2.65

Investment securities:







  Taxable

388,327

1,994

2.05

379,060

1,514

1.60

  Tax-exempt (3)

113,674

725

2.55

122,167

782

2.56

Investment securities

502,001

2,719

2.17

501,227

2,296

1.83

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

236,167

3,168

5.38

203,338

2,381

4.70

  Construction loans

90,635

1,353

5.99

69,689

721

4.15

  Commercial Loans

983,666

13,772

5.62

818,517

9,494

4.65

  Agricultural Loans

345,467

4,221

4.90

346,199

3,706

4.29

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

60,395

582

3.87

57,933

457

3.16

  Other loans

60,770

1,136

7.50

33,907

446

5.28

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,777,100

24,232

5.47

1,529,583

17,205

4.51

Total interest-earning assets

2,303,294

27,078

4.72

2,100,580

19,657

3.75

Cash and due from banks

8,386



6,805



Bank premises and equipment

18,960



17,179



Other assets

102,155



83,164



Total non-interest earning assets

129,501



107,148



Total assets

2,432,795



2,207,728



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

545,527

2,067

1.52

530,596

398

0.30

  Savings accounts

314,745

265

0.34

325,649

80

0.10

  Money market accounts

330,453

1,847

2.24

348,718

300

0.35

  Certificates of deposit

283,694

1,301

1.84

306,213

578

0.76

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,474,419

5,480

1.49

1,511,176

1,356

0.36

Other borrowed funds

307,523

3,409

4.45

78,948

322

1.64

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,781,942

8,889

2.00

1,590,124

1,678

0.42

Demand deposits

397,084



375,542



Other liabilities

3,379



21,134



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

400,463



396,676



Stockholders' equity

250,390



220,928



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,432,795



2,207,728



Net interest income


18,189



17,979


Net interest spread (5)



2.71 %



3.33 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.17 %



3.43 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



129 %



132 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 


       of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.


(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

16,395

108

1.33

91,687

137

0.30

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

6,028

90

3.00

10,389

135

2.62

Investment securities:







  Taxable

384,453

3,864

2.01

359,189

2,710

1.51

  Tax-exempt (3)

117,025

1,505

2.57

118,613

1,519

2.56

Investment securities

501,478

5,369

2.14

477,802

4,229

1.77

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

224,059

5,872

5.28

202,095

4,712

4.70

  Construction loans

88,048

2,492

5.71

65,626

1,327

4.08

  Commercial Loans

959,221

26,097

5.49

793,313

18,076

4.59

  Agricultural Loans

344,882

8,474

4.95

348,479

7,455

4.31

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

59,860

1,125

3.79

52,489

824

3.17

  Other loans

79,199

2,828

7.20

30,568

796

5.25

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,755,269

46,888

5.39

1,492,570

33,190

4.48

Total interest-earning assets

2,279,170

52,455

4.64

2,072,448

37,691

3.67

Cash and due from banks

7,716



6,600



Bank premises and equipment

18,292



17,078



Other assets

96,542



81,077



Total non-interest earning assets

122,550



104,755



Total assets

2,401,720



2,177,203



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

527,960

3,584

1.37

516,129

717

0.28

  Savings accounts

317,063

471

0.30

321,436

154

0.10

  Money market accounts

325,841

3,121

1.93

347,403

523

0.30

  Certificates of deposit

281,482

2,243

1.61

314,494

1,237

0.79

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,452,346

9,419

1.31

1,499,462

2,631

0.35

Other borrowed funds

303,344

6,497

4.32

73,651

600

1.64

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,755,690

15,916

1.83

1,573,113

3,231

0.41

Demand deposits

386,104



366,046



Other liabilities

15,157



19,360



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

401,261



385,406



Stockholders' equity

244,769



218,684



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,401,720



2,177,203



Net interest income


36,539



34,460


Net interest spread (5)



2.81 %



3.26 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.23 %



3.35 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



130 %



132 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end


       of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.


(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)






(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)






(In Thousands)







June 30, 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 


2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Real estate:






  Residential

$     358,025

$      212,793

$       210,213

$      203,673

$      203,323

  Commercial

1,080,513

878,972

876,569

857,314

798,528

  Agricultural

312,302

312,793

313,614

317,761

313,700

  Construction

156,927

75,745

80,691

79,154

71,414

Consumer

42,701

87,101

86,650

124,375

50,319

Other commercial loans

120,288

64,133

63,222

66,241

65,772

Other agricultural loans

30,615

32,052

34,832

29,509

32,870

State & political subdivision loans

61,471

59,886

59,208

59,926

59,450

Total loans

2,162,842

1,723,475

1,724,999

1,737,953

1,595,376

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

21,652

15,250

18,552

18,291

17,570

Net loans

$  2,141,190

$   1,708,225

$   1,706,447

$   1,719,662

$   1,577,806







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          4,811

$          1,336

$           3,317

$          2,616

$          2,070







Non-accrual loans

$       13,073

$        10,404

$           6,938

$          7,118

$          7,251

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

139

41

7

93

139

Non-performing loans

$       13,212

$        10,445

$           6,945

$          7,211

$          7,390

OREO

426

428

543

877

972

Total Non-performing assets

$       13,638

$        10,873

$           7,488

$          8,088

$          8,362




















Three Months Ended March 31,

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(In Thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$       15,250

$        18,552

$         18,291

$        17,570

$        17,556

Impact of Adopting ASC 326

-

(3,300)

-

-

-







Charge-offs

(4)

(7)

(7)

(14)

(446)

Recoveries

26

5

10

10

10

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

22

(2)

3

(4)

(436)

PCD allowance for credit loss at acquisition

1,689

-

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses - loans

100

-

258

725

450

Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

4,591

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$       21,652

$        15,250

$         18,552

$        18,291

$        17,570

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of 




June 30,




2023

2022



Tangible Equity





Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         263,228

$           195,032



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

30,980

26,559



Intangible Assets

(88,829)

(32,825)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

205,379

188,766



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend

4,706,768

4,009,362



Tangible Book value per share 

$              43.63

$               47.08









As of 




June 30,




2023

2022



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$              55.92

$               48.65



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss

6.58

6.62



Book value per share

62.50

55.27



Adjustment for intangible assets

(18.87)

(8.19)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              43.63

$               47.08














For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30


2023

2022

2023

2022

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         221,557

$           199,864

$              214,753

$         206,155

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 

28,833

21,064

30,016

12,529

Average Intangible Assets

(41,189)

(32,876)

(36,922)

(32,916)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

209,201

188,052

207,847

185,768

Net Income (loss)

$           (4,144)

$               6,901

$                   2,723

$           13,641

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

-7.92 %

14.68 %

2.62 %

14.69 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30


2023

2022

2023

2022

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding  merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

Net Income (loss)

$           (4,144)

$               6,901

$                   2,723

$           13,641

After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

3,627

-

3,627

-

After Tax merger and acquisition costs

6,793

-

7,017

-

Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs

$              6,276

$               6,901

$                13,367

$           13,641

Average Assets

2,432,795

2,207,728

2,401,720

2,177,203

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding  merger and
acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

1.03 %

1.25 %

1.11 %

1.25 %






Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$           250,390

$           220,928

$              244,769

$         218,684

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding  merger and
acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

10.03 %

12.49 %

10.92 %

12.48 %






Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

209,201

188,052

207,847

185,768

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity  Excluding  merger and acquisition
costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

12.00 %

14.68 %

12.86 %

14.69 %
















Earnings per share, Excluding  merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD


Net Income (Loss)

$             (4,144)

$               6,901

$                    2,723

$           13,641

After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

3,627

-

3,627

-

After Tax merger and acquisition costs

6,793

-

7,017

-

Net income excluding one time items

$               6,276

$               6,901

$                  13,367

$           13,641

Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,113,377

4,012,626

4,059,416

4,008,934

Earnings per share, excluding  merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit
losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

1.53

1.72

3.28

3.40












For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total interest income

$           26,810

$             19,407

$                37,222

$           36,370

Total interest expense

8,889

1,678

3,231

3,717

Net interest income

17,921

17,729

33,991

32,653

Tax equivalent adjustment

268

250

469

485

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$           18,189

$             17,979

$                34,460

$           33,138

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-financial-services-inc-reports-unaudited-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301889669.html

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.