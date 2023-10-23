MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

  • The third quarter of 2023, represents the first full quarter that the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc. ("HVB") is included in the Company's financial results. The acquisition of HVB in the first half of 2023 contributed significant growth to net interest income in the third quarter of 2023. Merger and acquisitions costs for 2023 total $9.3 million through September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans (the "NPC Provision") was $4.6 million.
  • Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $10.3 million, which was $10.9 million, or 51.5% less than 2022's net income through September 30, 2022 due to the one-time merger and acquisition costs and the NPC Provision. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2023 was 16.4% compared to 17.9% in the comparable period in 2022.
  • Net income was $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 17.5% compared to 18.0% in the comparable period in 2022.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $58.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.6 million, or 10.5%, over the same period a year ago.
  • Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 was 10.10% and 5.21% compared to 13.34% and 12.77% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 would have been 10.50% and 10.76%, respectively (1).
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 was 14.37% and 6.56% compared to 15.60% and 15.00% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022. (1) If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 would have been 14.94% and 13.56%. (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 was 1.02% and 0.53% compared to 1.31% and 1.27% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 would have been 1.06% and 1.09% (1).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to 2022

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $10,271,000 which compares to net income of $21,185,000 for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $10,914,000. Basic earnings per share of $2.40 for the first nine months of 2023 compares to $5.28 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 5.21% and 12.77%, while annualized return on assets was 0.53% and 1.27%, respectively. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $4.95, 10.76% and 1.09%, respectively. (1)
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $58,405,000 compared to $52,837,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an increase of $5,568,000, or 10.5%. Average interest earning assets increased $319.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition and growth that occurred in the second half of 2022 in the Delaware market. Average loans increased $356.6 million while average investment securities increased $10.7 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 1.13% to 4.91%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 160 basis points to 2.11% due to the rise in market interest rates and competitive pressure. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.25% compared to 3.39% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $5,328,000 compared to $1,425,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3,903,000. As a result of the acquisition, the Bank recorded a $4.6 million provision for credit losses for loans acquired that did not have any credit deterioration at the time of purchase. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, the provision would have decreased $688,000 when comparing the nine month period of 2023 to 2022 with the decrease being attributable to lower loan growth in 2023 compared to 2022.
  • Total non-interest income was $8,251,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which is $824,000 more than the non-interest income of $7,427,000 for the same period last year. The primary driver was revenues associated with the HVB acquisition, which includes additional service charge revenue, earnings on bank owned life insurance and gains on loans sold. In addition to the earnings on bank owned life insurance obtained as part of the acquisition, the Company received $195,000 of death benefits upon the passing of a former employee.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $49,037,000 compared to $33,045,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $15,992,000, or 48.39%. The primary driver of the increase is the merger and acquisition costs of completing the HVB acquisition that total $9,269,000. Merger and acquisitions costs for the merger with HVB include professional and consulting fees, printing, travel, contract termination payments and severance related expenses. Salary and benefit costs increased $4,769,000 due to an additional 35.3 FTEs due to the acquisition, merit increases for 2023 as well as an increase in health insurance costs of $685,000. The increases in occupancy and furniture and fixtures was due to the acquisition and additional branches as part of it. Due to growth that occurred in 2022 and the acquisition, FDIC insurance expense increased $560,000.
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $2,589,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $13,503,000 primarily due to the one-time merger costs.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2022

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $7,548,000 which compares to net income of $7,544,000 for the comparable period of 2022, an increase of $4,000. Basic earnings per share of $1.61 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compares to $1.88 for the 2022 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 10.10% and 13.34%, while annualized return on assets was 1.02% and 1.31%, respectively. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $1.67, 10.50% and 1.06%, respectively. (1)
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $22,404,000 compared to $18,846,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an increase of $3,558,000, or 18.9%. Average interest earning assets increased $532.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year as a result of the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased $543.4 million while average investment securities decreased $19.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.29% compared to 3.44% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the increase in the average cost on interest bearing liabilities of 187 basis points, to 2.56%.
  • The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $475,000 compared to $725,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $250,000. The decrease in the provision is due to lower loan growth in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Total non-interest income was $3,797,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which is $1,105,000 more than for the comparable period last year. The primary driver was the impact of the acquisition, which increased service charge revenue, gains on loans sold and earnings on bank owned life insurance. In addition to the impact of the acquisition on earnings on bank owned life insurance, the Company received $195,000 of death benefits upon the passing of a former employee.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $16,579,000 compared to $11,614,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $4,965,000. Merger and acquisition costs totaled $623,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $3.2 million due to an increase in headcount of 88 FTEs as a result of the acquisition. The increases in occupancy and furniture and fixtures was due to the acquisition and additional branches as part of it. Due to growth that occurred in 2022 and the acquisition, FDIC insurance expense increased $215,000.
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $56,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $52,000 and earnings on bank owned life insurance being exempt from Federal income tax. The effective tax rate was 17.5% and 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At September 30, 2023, total assets were $2.96 billion, compared to $2.33 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.35 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Available for sale securities of $417.8 million at September 30, 2023 decreased $21.7 million from December 31, 2022 and $27.4 million from September 30, 2022. As part of the HVB acquisition, $79.2 million of available for sale securities were acquired, of which $76.1 million were sold prior to June 30, 2023. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 1.83% to 2.18% on a tax equivalent basis.
  • Net loans as of September 30, 2023 totaled $2.22 billion and increased $518.5 million from December 31, 2022 as a result of the acquisition. Excluding the acquisition, loans would have increased $42.2 million during 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $21,455,000 at September 30, 2023 which is an increase of $2,903,000 from December 31, 2022 and is due to the acquisition and the implementation of the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2023. The impact of the acquisition was an increase of $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million was in provision with the remaining $1.7 million due to purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. The impact of adopting ASC 326 was a decrease of $3.3 million in the allowance for credit losses – loans. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $41,000 and $819,000, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Of the $819,000 charge-off, $763,000 was related to a loan acquired as part of the acquisition that was fully reserved at the time of the acquisition. A provision for credit losses – loans of $701,000 was recorded during 2023. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.96% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits increased $490.9 million from December 31, 2022, to $2.33 billion at September 30, 2023, due to the acquisition, which increased deposits by $533.4 million. Excluding the acquisition, deposits decreased $42.4 million. With the rise in market interest rates, competitive pressure for deposits has increased. Additionally, we have numerous state and political organizations as customers who utilized funds during the first half of 2023 for various projects and bond payments. At September 30, 2023, the Bank estimates that balances held by customers in excess of the FDIC insurance limit ($250,000 per insured account) totaled $1.08 billion, or 46.4% of the Bank's total deposits. Included in this balance are balances held through Intrafi, which provides customers with FDIC insurance coverage by placing customer funds with insured banks within the Intrafi network, as well as deposits collateralized by securities (almost exclusively municipal deposits). The total of these items was $491.6 million, or 21.1% of the Bank's total deposits, as of September 30, 2023.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $262.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $200.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $62.5 million. The increase was attributable to issuing 693,858 shares with a value of $60.1 million as part of the acquisition and net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaling $10.3 million, offset by net cash dividends for the first nine months of 2023 totaling $6.2 million, net treasury stock activity of $99,000 and an increase of $1.8 million attributable to the CECL adjustment made effective January 1, 2023. As a result of changes in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $3.5 million from December 31, 2022.

Dividend Declared

On September 1, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.49 per share, which was paid on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.475 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2023.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,925 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)  See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income

$               7,548

$           7,544

$           10,271

$          21,185

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.02 %

1.31 %

0.53 %

1.27 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.10 %

13.34 %

5.21 %

12.77 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

14.37 %

15.60 %

6.56 %

15.00 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.29 %

3.44 %

3.25 %

3.39 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$                 1.61

$             1.88

$               2.40

$             5.28

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$                 1.61

$             1.88

$               2.40

$             5.28

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$               0.490

$           0.475

$             1.451

$           1.407

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

4,699,952

4,006,794

4,275,259

4,009,855

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

4,699,952

4,007,028

4,275,259

4,009,857











Asset quality





Allowance for credit losses - loans

$             21,455

$         18,291



Non-performing assets

$             13,621

$           8,088



Allowance for credit losses - loans/total loans

0.96 %

1.05 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.61 %

0.47 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.14 %

0.00 %

0.05 %

0.04 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$               63.60

$           56.67



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$               44.77

$           48.51



Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$               47.92

$           70.20



Common shares outstanding

4,706,111

3,971,342













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

400.1

312.1

345.2

309.9

Loan to Deposit Ratio

96.20 %

93.00 %



Trust assets under management

$           164,012

$        143,297



Brokerage assets under management

$           305,951

$        268,878













Balance Sheet Highlights 

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,



2023

2022

2022







Assets

$        2,959,216

$     2,333,393

$        2,349,711


Investment securities

419,665

441,714

447,479


Loans (net of unearned income)

2,246,396

1,724,999

1,737,953


Allowance for credit losses - loans

21,455

18,552

18,291


Deposits

2,335,135

1,844,208

1,868,711


Stockholders' Equity

262,686

200,147

191,430












(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release



(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.




 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)









September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2023

2022

2022

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




  Noninterest-bearing

$             25,267

$           24,814

$              21,519

  Interest-bearing

18,069

1,397

1,629

Total cash and cash equivalents

43,336

26,211

23,148





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

4,566

6,055

6,055





Equity securities

1,858

2,208

2,257





Available-for-sale securities

417,807

439,506

445,222





Loans held for sale

14,155

725

1,280





Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $21,455 at September 30, 2023; 




    $18,552 at December 31, 2022 and $18,291 at September 30, 2023)

2,224,941

1,706,447

1,719,662





Premises and equipment

21,421

17,619

17,367

Accrued interest receivable

10,327

7,332

6,544

Goodwill

84,758

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

49,586

39,355

39,137

Other intangibles

3,866

1,272

1,371

Fair value of derivative instruments - asset

18,144

16,599

17,674

Deferred tax asset

21,384

12,886

13,486

Other assets

43,067

25,802

25,132





TOTAL ASSETS

$        2,959,216

$      2,333,393

$          2,349,711





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




  Noninterest-bearing

$           542,144

$         396,260

$            381,380

  Interest-bearing

1,792,991

1,447,948

1,487,331

Total deposits

2,335,135

1,844,208

1,868,711

Borrowed funds

316,151

257,278

258,922

Accrued interest payable

2,726

1,232

922

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

10,694

9,726

10,450

Other liabilities

31,824

20,802

19,276

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,696,530

2,133,246

2,158,281

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2023 or 2022

-

-

-

Common stock




  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and      




  September 30, 2022: issued 5,160,754 at September 30, 2023 and 4,427,687 at December 31, 2022 and  




  September 30, 2022

5,161

4,428

4,428

Additional paid-in capital

143,302

80,911

80,869

Retained earnings

167,740

164,922

158,953

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,643)

(33,141)

(35,855)

Treasury stock, at cost:  454,643 at September 30, 2023 and 456,478 shares 




  at December 31, 2022 and 456,345 shares at September 30, 2022

(16,874)

(16,973)

(16,965)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

262,686

200,147

191,430

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$        2,959,216

$      2,333,393

$          2,349,711

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 

September 30, 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$       33,772

$        19,396

$       80,438

$      52,436

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

264

61

462

333

Investment securities:





    Taxable

1,734

1,514

4,973

4,050

    Nontaxable

540

630

1,729

1,830

    Dividends

379

182

1,004

356

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

36,689

21,783

88,606

59,005

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

10,100

1,838

19,519

4,469

Borrowed funds

4,185

1,099

10,682

1,699

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

14,285

2,937

30,201

6,168

NET INTEREST INCOME

22,404

18,846

58,405

52,837

Provision for credit losses

475

725

737

1,425

Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

-

-

4,591

-

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





    PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

21,929

18,121

53,077

51,412

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,692

1,509

4,196

4,081

Trust

172

187

583

620

Brokerage and insurance

473

446

1,429

1,428

Gains on loans sold

595

95

809

241

Equity security gains (losses), net

69

(19)

(223)

(198)

Available for sale security losses, net

-

(6)

(51)

(6)

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

489

216

941

635

Other

307

264

567

626

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

3,797

2,692

8,251

7,427

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

10,140

6,933

25,733

20,964

Occupancy 

1,221

779

2,870

2,327

Furniture and equipment

255

122

568

416

Professional fees

506

588

1,274

1,321

FDIC insurance expense

375

160

1,000

440

Pennsylvania shares tax

297

339

893

1,017

Amortization of intangibles

157

40

219

120

Software expenses

551

370

1,274

1,069

ORE expenses (income)

111

122

126

(125)

Merger and acquisition expenses

623

-

9,269

-

Other

2,343

2,161

5,811

5,496

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

16,579

11,614

49,037

33,045

Income before provision for income taxes

9,147

9,199

12,291

25,794

Provision for income tax expense 

1,599

1,655

2,020

4,609

NET INCOME

$         7,548

$          7,544

$       10,271

$      21,185






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net Income - Basic

$           1.61

$            1.88

$           2.40

$         5.28

Net Income - Diluted

$           1.61

$            1.88

$           2.40

$         5.28

Cash Dividends Paid 

$         0.490

$          0.475

$         1.451

$        1.407






Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,699,952

4,006,794

4,275,259

4,009,855

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

4,699,952

4,007,028

4,275,259

4,009,857

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION





(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended,




Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,


2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Interest income

$      36,689

$        26,810

$        25,107

$        24,352

$        21,783

Interest expense

14,285

8,889

7,027

5,055

2,937

Net interest income

22,404

17,921

18,080

19,297

18,846

Provision for credit losses

475

262

-

258

725

Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

-

4,591

-

-

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

21,929

13,068

18,080

19,039

18,121

Non-interest income

3,728

2,405

2,392

2,368

2,717

Investment securities gains (losses), net

69

(125)

(218)

(57)

(25)

Non-interest expenses

16,579

20,680

11,778

11,649

11,614

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

9,147

(5,332)

8,476

9,701

9,199

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)

1,599

(1,188)

1,609

1,826

1,655

Net income (loss)

$        7,548

$        (4,144)

$         6,867

$         7,875

$         7,544

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic

$          1.61

$          (1.01)

$           1.71

$           1.97

$           1.88

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Diluted

$          1.61

$          (1.01)

$           1.71

$           1.97

$           1.88

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,096

225

3.70

14,255

12

0.33

Total short-term investments

24,096

225

3.70

14,255

12

0.33

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

4,579

39

3.38

6,640

49

2.93

Investment securities:







  Taxable

386,806

2,113

2.19

391,774

1,696

1.73

  Tax-exempt (3)

108,959

683

2.51

123,046

797

2.59

Investment securities

495,765

2,796

2.26

514,820

2,493

1.94

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

357,388

4,925

5.47

204,352

2,416

4.69

  Construction loans

166,204

3,339

7.97

76,934

885

4.56

  Commercial Loans

1,196,675

18,983

6.29

900,297

10,732

4.73

  Agricultural Loans

342,499

4,285

4.96

346,380

3,887

4.45

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

60,820

611

3.99

59,454

502

3.35

  Other loans

88,710

1,750

7.83

81,499

1,074

5.23

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,212,296

33,893

6.08

1,668,916

19,496

4.63

Total interest-earning assets

2,736,736

36,953

5.36

2,204,631

22,050

3.96

Cash and due from banks

10,696



6,755



Bank premises and equipment

21,401



17,437



Other assets

190,431



82,012



Total non-interest earning assets

222,528



106,204



Total assets

2,959,264



2,310,835



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

789,513

4,468

2.25

530,234

675

0.51

  Savings accounts

326,452

426

0.52

328,056

106

0.13

  Money market accounts

403,628

2,682

2.64

347,460

515

0.59

  Certificates of deposit

347,783

2,524

2.88

288,926

542

0.74

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,867,376

10,100

2.15

1,494,676

1,838

0.49

Other borrowed funds

347,326

4,185

4.78

189,174

1,099

2.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,214,702

14,285

2.56

1,683,850

2,937

0.69

Demand deposits

408,531



380,110



Other liabilities

37,118



20,618



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

445,649



400,728



Stockholders' equity

298,913



226,257



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,959,264



2,310,835



Net interest income


22,668



19,113


Net interest spread (5)



2.80 %



3.27 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.29 %



3.44 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



124 %



131 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using






       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 




       of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.




(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets






      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

21,772

333

2.04

65,727

150

0.31

Total short-term investments

21,772

333

2.04

65,727

150

0.31

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

5,540

129

3.11

9,126

183

2.70

Investment securities:







  Taxable

385,246

5,977

2.07

368,702

4,406

1.59

  Tax-exempt (3)

114,307

2,188

2.55

120,107

2,316

2.57

Investment securities

499,553

8,165

2.18

488,809

6,722

1.83

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

268,562

10,797

5.38

202,856

7,128

4.70

  Construction loans

114,386

5,831

6.82

69,437

2,213

4.26

  Commercial Loans

1,039,006

45,079

5.80

829,366

28,808

4.64

  Agricultural Loans

344,079

12,759

4.96

347,771

11,342

4.36

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

60,183

1,736

3.86

54,836

1,327

3.24

  Other loans

82,405

4,579

7.43

47,732

1,868

5.23

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,908,621

80,781

5.66

1,551,998

52,686

4.54

Total interest-earning assets

2,435,486

89,408

4.91

2,115,660

59,741

3.78

Cash and due from banks

8,709



6,652



Bank premises and equipment

19,340



17,199



Other assets

126,075



82,726



Total non-interest earning assets

154,124



106,577



Total assets

2,589,610



2,222,237



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

616,103

8,052

1.75

520,882

1,392

0.36

  Savings accounts

320,227

897

0.37

323,667

260

0.11

  Money market accounts

352,055

5,802

2.20

347,422

1,037

0.40

  Certificates of deposit

303,825

4,768

2.10

305,878

1,780

0.78

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,592,210

19,519

1.64

1,497,849

4,469

0.40

Other borrowed funds

318,180

10,682

4.49

112,582

1,699

2.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,910,390

30,201

2.11

1,610,431

6,168

0.51

Demand deposits

380,638



370,785



Other liabilities

35,566



19,785



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

416,204



390,570



Stockholders' equity

263,016



221,236



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,589,610



2,222,237



Net interest income


59,207



53,573


Net interest spread (5)



2.80 %



3.27 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.25 %



3.39 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



127 %



131 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using






       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 




       of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.





(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets






      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



(UNAUDITED)






(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)






(In Thousands)







September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Real estate:






  Residential

$          356,381

$        358,025

$        212,793

$        210,213

$        203,673

  Commercial

1,081,123

1,080,513

878,972

876,569

857,314

  Agricultural

314,164

312,302

312,793

313,614

317,761

  Construction

175,320

156,927

75,745

80,691

79,154

Consumer

115,753

42,701

87,101

86,650

124,375

Other commercial loans

120,347

120,288

64,133

63,222

66,241

Other agricultural loans

26,648

30,615

32,052

34,832

29,509

State & political subdivision loans

56,660

61,471

59,886

59,208

59,926

Total loans

2,246,396

2,162,842

1,723,475

1,724,999

1,737,953

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

21,455

21,652

15,250

18,552

18,291

Net loans

$       2,224,941

$     2,141,190

$     1,708,225

$     1,706,447

$     1,719,662







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$              5,960

$           4,811

$            1,336

$           3,317

$           2,616







Non-accrual loans

$            13,139

$          13,073

$          10,404

$           6,938

$           7,118

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

8

139

41

7

93

Non-performing loans

$            13,147

$          13,212

$          10,445

$           6,945

$           7,211

OREO

474

426

428

543

877

Total Non-performing assets

$            13,621

$          13,638

$          10,873

$           7,488

$           8,088




















Three Months Ended March 31,

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In Thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$            21,652

$          15,250

$          18,552

$          18,291

$          17,570

Impact of Adopting ASC 326

-

-

(3,300)

-

-







Charge-offs

(808)

(4)

(7)

(7)

(14)

Recoveries

10

26

5

10

10

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(798)

22

(2)

3

(4)

PCD allowance for credit loss at acquisition

-

1,689

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses - loans

601

100

-

258

725

Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

-

4,591

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

$            21,455

$          21,652

$          15,250

$          18,552

$          18,291

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of 




September 30,




2023

2022



Tangible Equity





Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$           262,686

$            191,430



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

36,643

35,855



Intangible Assets

(88,624)

(32,747)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

210,705

194,538



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2023 stock Dividend

4,706,768

4,010,551



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$               44.77

$                48.51









As of 




September 30,




2023

2022



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$               55.82

$                47.73



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss

7.78

8.94



Book value per share

63.60

56.67



Adjustment for intangible assets

(18.83)

(8.16)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$               44.77

$                48.51














For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$           266,899

$            199,981

$               232,326

$           204,075

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 

32,014

26,276

30,690

17,161

Average Intangible Assets

(88,743)

(32,781)

(54,386)

(32,870)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

210,170

193,476

208,630

188,366

Net Income 

$               7,548

$                7,544

$                 10,271

$             21,185

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

14.37 %

15.60 %

6.56 %

15.00 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding boli death benefits,  merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD





Net Income 

$               7,548

$                7,544

$                 10,271

$             21,185

Boli death benefits

(195)

-

(195)

-

After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

-

-

3,627

-

After Tax merger and acquisition costs

496

-

7,513

-

Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs

$               7,849

$                7,544

$                 21,216

$             21,185

Average Assets

2,959,264

2,310,835

2,589,610

2,222,237

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding  boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

1.06 %

1.31 %

1.09 %

1.27 %






Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$           298,913

$            226,257

$               263,016

$           221,236

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding  boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

10.50 %

13.34 %

10.76 %

12.77 %






Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

210,170

193,476

208,630

188,366

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity  Excluding  boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

14.94 %

15.60 %

13.56 %

15.00 %
















Earnings per share, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD





Net Income 

$               7,548

$                7,544

$                 10,271

$             21,185

Boli death benefits

(195)


(195)


After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

-

-

3,627

-

After Tax merger and acquisition costs

496

-

7,513

-

Net income excluding one time items

$               7,849

$                7,544

$                 21,216

$             21,185

Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,699,952

4,007,028

4,275,259

4,009,857

Earnings per share, excluding  merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD

$                 1.67

$                  1.88

$                     4.95

$                5.28












For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total interest income

$             36,689

$              21,783

$                 37,222

$             36,370

Total interest expense

14,285

2,937

3,231

3,717

Net interest income

22,404

18,846

33,991

32,653

Tax equivalent adjustment

264

267

469

485

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$             22,668

$              19,113

$                 34,460

$             33,138

 

