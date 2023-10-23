MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Highlights
- The third quarter of 2023, represents the first full quarter that the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc. ("HVB") is included in the Company's financial results. The acquisition of HVB in the first half of 2023 contributed significant growth to net interest income in the third quarter of 2023. Merger and acquisitions costs for 2023 total $9.3 million through September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans (the "NPC Provision") was $4.6 million.
- Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $10.3 million, which was $10.9 million, or 51.5% less than 2022's net income through September 30, 2022 due to the one-time merger and acquisition costs and the NPC Provision. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2023 was 16.4% compared to 17.9% in the comparable period in 2022.
- Net income was $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 17.5% compared to 18.0% in the comparable period in 2022.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $58.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.6 million, or 10.5%, over the same period a year ago.
- Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 was 10.10% and 5.21% compared to 13.34% and 12.77% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 would have been 10.50% and 10.76%, respectively (1).
- Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 was 14.37% and 6.56% compared to 15.60% and 15.00% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022. (1) If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 would have been 14.94% and 13.56%. (1)
- Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 was 1.02% and 0.53% compared to 1.31% and 1.27% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, the return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2023 would have been 1.06% and 1.09% (1).
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to 2022
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $10,271,000 which compares to net income of $21,185,000 for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $10,914,000. Basic earnings per share of $2.40 for the first nine months of 2023 compares to $5.28 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 5.21% and 12.77%, while annualized return on assets was 0.53% and 1.27%, respectively. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $4.95, 10.76% and 1.09%, respectively. (1)
- Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $58,405,000 compared to $52,837,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an increase of $5,568,000, or 10.5%. Average interest earning assets increased $319.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the HVB acquisition and growth that occurred in the second half of 2022 in the Delaware market. Average loans increased $356.6 million while average investment securities increased $10.7 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 1.13% to 4.91%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 160 basis points to 2.11% due to the rise in market interest rates and competitive pressure. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.25% compared to 3.39% for the same period last year.
- The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $5,328,000 compared to $1,425,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3,903,000. As a result of the acquisition, the Bank recorded a $4.6 million provision for credit losses for loans acquired that did not have any credit deterioration at the time of purchase. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, the provision would have decreased $688,000 when comparing the nine month period of 2023 to 2022 with the decrease being attributable to lower loan growth in 2023 compared to 2022.
- Total non-interest income was $8,251,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which is $824,000 more than the non-interest income of $7,427,000 for the same period last year. The primary driver was revenues associated with the HVB acquisition, which includes additional service charge revenue, earnings on bank owned life insurance and gains on loans sold. In addition to the earnings on bank owned life insurance obtained as part of the acquisition, the Company received $195,000 of death benefits upon the passing of a former employee.
- Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $49,037,000 compared to $33,045,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $15,992,000, or 48.39%. The primary driver of the increase is the merger and acquisition costs of completing the HVB acquisition that total $9,269,000. Merger and acquisitions costs for the merger with HVB include professional and consulting fees, printing, travel, contract termination payments and severance related expenses. Salary and benefit costs increased $4,769,000 due to an additional 35.3 FTEs due to the acquisition, merit increases for 2023 as well as an increase in health insurance costs of $685,000. The increases in occupancy and furniture and fixtures was due to the acquisition and additional branches as part of it. Due to growth that occurred in 2022 and the acquisition, FDIC insurance expense increased $560,000.
- The provision for income taxes decreased $2,589,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $13,503,000 primarily due to the one-time merger costs.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2022
- For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $7,548,000 which compares to net income of $7,544,000 for the comparable period of 2022, an increase of $4,000. Basic earnings per share of $1.61 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compares to $1.88 for the 2022 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 10.10% and 13.34%, while annualized return on assets was 1.02% and 1.31%, respectively. If the death benefits received from life insurance on a former employee, the one-time costs associated with the acquisition and the NPC Provision are excluded, basic earnings per share, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be $1.67, 10.50% and 1.06%, respectively. (1)
- Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $22,404,000 compared to $18,846,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an increase of $3,558,000, or 18.9%. Average interest earning assets increased $532.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year as a result of the HVB acquisition. Average loans increased $543.4 million while average investment securities decreased $19.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.29% compared to 3.44% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the increase in the average cost on interest bearing liabilities of 187 basis points, to 2.56%.
- The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $475,000 compared to $725,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $250,000. The decrease in the provision is due to lower loan growth in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
- Total non-interest income was $3,797,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which is $1,105,000 more than for the comparable period last year. The primary driver was the impact of the acquisition, which increased service charge revenue, gains on loans sold and earnings on bank owned life insurance. In addition to the impact of the acquisition on earnings on bank owned life insurance, the Company received $195,000 of death benefits upon the passing of a former employee.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $16,579,000 compared to $11,614,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $4,965,000. Merger and acquisition costs totaled $623,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $3.2 million due to an increase in headcount of 88 FTEs as a result of the acquisition. The increases in occupancy and furniture and fixtures was due to the acquisition and additional branches as part of it. Due to growth that occurred in 2022 and the acquisition, FDIC insurance expense increased $215,000.
- The provision for income taxes decreased $56,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $52,000 and earnings on bank owned life insurance being exempt from Federal income tax. The effective tax rate was 17.5% and 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At September 30, 2023, total assets were $2.96 billion, compared to $2.33 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.35 billion at September 30, 2022.
- Available for sale securities of $417.8 million at September 30, 2023 decreased $21.7 million from December 31, 2022 and $27.4 million from September 30, 2022. As part of the HVB acquisition, $79.2 million of available for sale securities were acquired, of which $76.1 million were sold prior to June 30, 2023. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 1.83% to 2.18% on a tax equivalent basis.
- Net loans as of September 30, 2023 totaled $2.22 billion and increased $518.5 million from December 31, 2022 as a result of the acquisition. Excluding the acquisition, loans would have increased $42.2 million during 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $21,455,000 at September 30, 2023 which is an increase of $2,903,000 from December 31, 2022 and is due to the acquisition and the implementation of the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2023. The impact of the acquisition was an increase of $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million was in provision with the remaining $1.7 million due to purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. The impact of adopting ASC 326 was a decrease of $3.3 million in the allowance for credit losses – loans. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $41,000 and $819,000, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Of the $819,000 charge-off, $763,000 was related to a loan acquired as part of the acquisition that was fully reserved at the time of the acquisition. A provision for credit losses – loans of $701,000 was recorded during 2023. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.96% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2022.
- Deposits increased $490.9 million from December 31, 2022, to $2.33 billion at September 30, 2023, due to the acquisition, which increased deposits by $533.4 million. Excluding the acquisition, deposits decreased $42.4 million. With the rise in market interest rates, competitive pressure for deposits has increased. Additionally, we have numerous state and political organizations as customers who utilized funds during the first half of 2023 for various projects and bond payments. At September 30, 2023, the Bank estimates that balances held by customers in excess of the FDIC insurance limit ($250,000 per insured account) totaled $1.08 billion, or 46.4% of the Bank's total deposits. Included in this balance are balances held through Intrafi, which provides customers with FDIC insurance coverage by placing customer funds with insured banks within the Intrafi network, as well as deposits collateralized by securities (almost exclusively municipal deposits). The total of these items was $491.6 million, or 21.1% of the Bank's total deposits, as of September 30, 2023.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $262.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $200.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $62.5 million. The increase was attributable to issuing 693,858 shares with a value of $60.1 million as part of the acquisition and net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaling $10.3 million, offset by net cash dividends for the first nine months of 2023 totaling $6.2 million, net treasury stock activity of $99,000 and an increase of $1.8 million attributable to the CECL adjustment made effective January 1, 2023. As a result of changes in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $3.5 million from December 31, 2022.
Dividend Declared
On September 1, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.49 per share, which was paid on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.475 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2023.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,925 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 7,548
$ 7,544
$ 10,271
$ 21,185
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.02 %
1.31 %
0.53 %
1.27 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.10 %
13.34 %
5.21 %
12.77 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
14.37 %
15.60 %
6.56 %
15.00 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)
3.29 %
3.44 %
3.25 %
3.39 %
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 1.61
$ 1.88
$ 2.40
$ 5.28
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 1.61
$ 1.88
$ 2.40
$ 5.28
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.490
$ 0.475
$ 1.451
$ 1.407
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
4,699,952
4,006,794
4,275,259
4,009,855
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
4,699,952
4,007,028
4,275,259
4,009,857
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 21,455
$ 18,291
Non-performing assets
$ 13,621
$ 8,088
Allowance for credit losses - loans/total loans
0.96 %
1.05 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.61 %
0.47 %
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.14 %
0.00 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 63.60
$ 56.67
Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)
$ 44.77
$ 48.51
Market Value (Last reported trade of month)
$ 47.92
$ 70.20
Common shares outstanding
4,706,111
3,971,342
Other
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
400.1
312.1
345.2
309.9
Loan to Deposit Ratio
96.20 %
93.00 %
Trust assets under management
$ 164,012
$ 143,297
Brokerage assets under management
$ 305,951
$ 268,878
Balance Sheet Highlights
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2022
2022
Assets
$ 2,959,216
$ 2,333,393
$ 2,349,711
Investment securities
419,665
441,714
447,479
Loans (net of unearned income)
2,246,396
1,724,999
1,737,953
Allowance for credit losses - loans
21,455
18,552
18,291
Deposits
2,335,135
1,844,208
1,868,711
Stockholders' Equity
262,686
200,147
191,430
(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands except share data)
2023
2022
2022
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 25,267
$ 24,814
$ 21,519
Interest-bearing
18,069
1,397
1,629
Total cash and cash equivalents
43,336
26,211
23,148
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
4,566
6,055
6,055
Equity securities
1,858
2,208
2,257
Available-for-sale securities
417,807
439,506
445,222
Loans held for sale
14,155
725
1,280
Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $21,455 at September 30, 2023;
$18,552 at December 31, 2022 and $18,291 at September 30, 2023)
2,224,941
1,706,447
1,719,662
Premises and equipment
21,421
17,619
17,367
Accrued interest receivable
10,327
7,332
6,544
Goodwill
84,758
31,376
31,376
Bank owned life insurance
49,586
39,355
39,137
Other intangibles
3,866
1,272
1,371
Fair value of derivative instruments - asset
18,144
16,599
17,674
Deferred tax asset
21,384
12,886
13,486
Other assets
43,067
25,802
25,132
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,959,216
$ 2,333,393
$ 2,349,711
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 542,144
$ 396,260
$ 381,380
Interest-bearing
1,792,991
1,447,948
1,487,331
Total deposits
2,335,135
1,844,208
1,868,711
Borrowed funds
316,151
257,278
258,922
Accrued interest payable
2,726
1,232
922
Fair value of derivative instruments - liability
10,694
9,726
10,450
Other liabilities
31,824
20,802
19,276
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,696,530
2,133,246
2,158,281
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2023 or 2022
-
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and
September 30, 2022: issued 5,160,754 at September 30, 2023 and 4,427,687 at December 31, 2022 and
September 30, 2022
5,161
4,428
4,428
Additional paid-in capital
143,302
80,911
80,869
Retained earnings
167,740
164,922
158,953
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36,643)
(33,141)
(35,855)
Treasury stock, at cost: 454,643 at September 30, 2023 and 456,478 shares
at December 31, 2022 and 456,345 shares at September 30, 2022
(16,874)
(16,973)
(16,965)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
262,686
200,147
191,430
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,959,216
$ 2,333,393
$ 2,349,711
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 33,772
$ 19,396
$ 80,438
$ 52,436
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
264
61
462
333
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,734
1,514
4,973
4,050
Nontaxable
540
630
1,729
1,830
Dividends
379
182
1,004
356
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
36,689
21,783
88,606
59,005
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
10,100
1,838
19,519
4,469
Borrowed funds
4,185
1,099
10,682
1,699
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
14,285
2,937
30,201
6,168
NET INTEREST INCOME
22,404
18,846
58,405
52,837
Provision for credit losses
475
725
737
1,425
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
-
-
4,591
-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
21,929
18,121
53,077
51,412
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,692
1,509
4,196
4,081
Trust
172
187
583
620
Brokerage and insurance
473
446
1,429
1,428
Gains on loans sold
595
95
809
241
Equity security gains (losses), net
69
(19)
(223)
(198)
Available for sale security losses, net
-
(6)
(51)
(6)
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
489
216
941
635
Other
307
264
567
626
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
3,797
2,692
8,251
7,427
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,140
6,933
25,733
20,964
Occupancy
1,221
779
2,870
2,327
Furniture and equipment
255
122
568
416
Professional fees
506
588
1,274
1,321
FDIC insurance expense
375
160
1,000
440
Pennsylvania shares tax
297
339
893
1,017
Amortization of intangibles
157
40
219
120
Software expenses
551
370
1,274
1,069
ORE expenses (income)
111
122
126
(125)
Merger and acquisition expenses
623
-
9,269
-
Other
2,343
2,161
5,811
5,496
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
16,579
11,614
49,037
33,045
Income before provision for income taxes
9,147
9,199
12,291
25,794
Provision for income tax expense
1,599
1,655
2,020
4,609
NET INCOME
$ 7,548
$ 7,544
$ 10,271
$ 21,185
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 1.61
$ 1.88
$ 2.40
$ 5.28
Net Income - Diluted
$ 1.61
$ 1.88
$ 2.40
$ 5.28
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.490
$ 0.475
$ 1.451
$ 1.407
Number of shares used in computation - basic
4,699,952
4,006,794
4,275,259
4,009,855
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
4,699,952
4,007,028
4,275,259
4,009,857
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Interest income
$ 36,689
$ 26,810
$ 25,107
$ 24,352
$ 21,783
Interest expense
14,285
8,889
7,027
5,055
2,937
Net interest income
22,404
17,921
18,080
19,297
18,846
Provision for credit losses
475
262
-
258
725
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
-
4,591
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
21,929
13,068
18,080
19,039
18,121
Non-interest income
3,728
2,405
2,392
2,368
2,717
Investment securities gains (losses), net
69
(125)
(218)
(57)
(25)
Non-interest expenses
16,579
20,680
11,778
11,649
11,614
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
9,147
(5,332)
8,476
9,701
9,199
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)
1,599
(1,188)
1,609
1,826
1,655
Net income (loss)
$ 7,548
$ (4,144)
$ 6,867
$ 7,875
$ 7,544
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic
$ 1.61
$ (1.01)
$ 1.71
$ 1.97
$ 1.88
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Diluted
$ 1.61
$ (1.01)
$ 1.71
$ 1.97
$ 1.88
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
24,096
225
3.70
14,255
12
0.33
Total short-term investments
24,096
225
3.70
14,255
12
0.33
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
4,579
39
3.38
6,640
49
2.93
Investment securities:
Taxable
386,806
2,113
2.19
391,774
1,696
1.73
Tax-exempt (3)
108,959
683
2.51
123,046
797
2.59
Investment securities
495,765
2,796
2.26
514,820
2,493
1.94
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
357,388
4,925
5.47
204,352
2,416
4.69
Construction loans
166,204
3,339
7.97
76,934
885
4.56
Commercial Loans
1,196,675
18,983
6.29
900,297
10,732
4.73
Agricultural Loans
342,499
4,285
4.96
346,380
3,887
4.45
Loans to state & political subdivisions
60,820
611
3.99
59,454
502
3.35
Other loans
88,710
1,750
7.83
81,499
1,074
5.23
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
2,212,296
33,893
6.08
1,668,916
19,496
4.63
Total interest-earning assets
2,736,736
36,953
5.36
2,204,631
22,050
3.96
Cash and due from banks
10,696
6,755
Bank premises and equipment
21,401
17,437
Other assets
190,431
82,012
Total non-interest earning assets
222,528
106,204
Total assets
2,959,264
2,310,835
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
789,513
4,468
2.25
530,234
675
0.51
Savings accounts
326,452
426
0.52
328,056
106
0.13
Money market accounts
403,628
2,682
2.64
347,460
515
0.59
Certificates of deposit
347,783
2,524
2.88
288,926
542
0.74
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,867,376
10,100
2.15
1,494,676
1,838
0.49
Other borrowed funds
347,326
4,185
4.78
189,174
1,099
2.30
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,214,702
14,285
2.56
1,683,850
2,937
0.69
Demand deposits
408,531
380,110
Other liabilities
37,118
20,618
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
445,649
400,728
Stockholders' equity
298,913
226,257
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
2,959,264
2,310,835
Net interest income
22,668
19,113
Net interest spread (5)
2.80 %
3.27 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.29 %
3.44 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
124 %
131 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
21,772
333
2.04
65,727
150
0.31
Total short-term investments
21,772
333
2.04
65,727
150
0.31
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
5,540
129
3.11
9,126
183
2.70
Investment securities:
Taxable
385,246
5,977
2.07
368,702
4,406
1.59
Tax-exempt (3)
114,307
2,188
2.55
120,107
2,316
2.57
Investment securities
499,553
8,165
2.18
488,809
6,722
1.83
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
268,562
10,797
5.38
202,856
7,128
4.70
Construction loans
114,386
5,831
6.82
69,437
2,213
4.26
Commercial Loans
1,039,006
45,079
5.80
829,366
28,808
4.64
Agricultural Loans
344,079
12,759
4.96
347,771
11,342
4.36
Loans to state & political subdivisions
60,183
1,736
3.86
54,836
1,327
3.24
Other loans
82,405
4,579
7.43
47,732
1,868
5.23
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,908,621
80,781
5.66
1,551,998
52,686
4.54
Total interest-earning assets
2,435,486
89,408
4.91
2,115,660
59,741
3.78
Cash and due from banks
8,709
6,652
Bank premises and equipment
19,340
17,199
Other assets
126,075
82,726
Total non-interest earning assets
154,124
106,577
Total assets
2,589,610
2,222,237
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
616,103
8,052
1.75
520,882
1,392
0.36
Savings accounts
320,227
897
0.37
323,667
260
0.11
Money market accounts
352,055
5,802
2.20
347,422
1,037
0.40
Certificates of deposit
303,825
4,768
2.10
305,878
1,780
0.78
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,592,210
19,519
1.64
1,497,849
4,469
0.40
Other borrowed funds
318,180
10,682
4.49
112,582
1,699
2.02
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,910,390
30,201
2.11
1,610,431
6,168
0.51
Demand deposits
380,638
370,785
Other liabilities
35,566
19,785
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
416,204
390,570
Stockholders' equity
263,016
221,236
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
2,589,610
2,222,237
Net interest income
59,207
53,573
Net interest spread (5)
2.80 %
3.27 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.25 %
3.39 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
127 %
131 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Real estate:
Residential
$ 356,381
$ 358,025
$ 212,793
$ 210,213
$ 203,673
Commercial
1,081,123
1,080,513
878,972
876,569
857,314
Agricultural
314,164
312,302
312,793
313,614
317,761
Construction
175,320
156,927
75,745
80,691
79,154
Consumer
115,753
42,701
87,101
86,650
124,375
Other commercial loans
120,347
120,288
64,133
63,222
66,241
Other agricultural loans
26,648
30,615
32,052
34,832
29,509
State & political subdivision loans
56,660
61,471
59,886
59,208
59,926
Total loans
2,246,396
2,162,842
1,723,475
1,724,999
1,737,953
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
21,455
21,652
15,250
18,552
18,291
Net loans
$ 2,224,941
$ 2,141,190
$ 1,708,225
$ 1,706,447
$ 1,719,662
Past due and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 5,960
$ 4,811
$ 1,336
$ 3,317
$ 2,616
Non-accrual loans
$ 13,139
$ 13,073
$ 10,404
$ 6,938
$ 7,118
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
8
139
41
7
93
Non-performing loans
$ 13,147
$ 13,212
$ 10,445
$ 6,945
$ 7,211
OREO
474
426
428
543
877
Total Non-performing assets
$ 13,621
$ 13,638
$ 10,873
$ 7,488
$ 8,088
Three Months Ended March 31,
Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(In Thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Balance, beginning of period
$ 21,652
$ 15,250
$ 18,552
$ 18,291
$ 17,570
Impact of Adopting ASC 326
-
-
(3,300)
-
-
Charge-offs
(808)
(4)
(7)
(7)
(14)
Recoveries
10
26
5
10
10
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(798)
22
(2)
3
(4)
PCD allowance for credit loss at acquisition
-
1,689
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses - loans
601
100
-
258
725
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
-
4,591
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
$ 21,455
$ 21,652
$ 15,250
$ 18,552
$ 18,291
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
September 30,
2023
2022
Tangible Equity
Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 262,686
$ 191,430
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
36,643
35,855
Intangible Assets
(88,624)
(32,747)
Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
210,705
194,538
Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2023 stock Dividend
4,706,768
4,010,551
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 44.77
$ 48.51
As of
September 30,
2023
2022
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP
$ 55.82
$ 47.73
Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss
7.78
8.94
Book value per share
63.60
56.67
Adjustment for intangible assets
(18.83)
(8.16)
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 44.77
$ 48.51
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 266,899
$ 199,981
$ 232,326
$ 204,075
Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
32,014
26,276
30,690
17,161
Average Intangible Assets
(88,743)
(32,781)
(54,386)
(32,870)
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
210,170
193,476
208,630
188,366
Net Income
$ 7,548
$ 7,544
$ 10,271
$ 21,185
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
14.37 %
15.60 %
6.56 %
15.00 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
Net Income
$ 7,548
$ 7,544
$ 10,271
$ 21,185
Boli death benefits
(195)
-
(195)
-
After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
-
-
3,627
-
After Tax merger and acquisition costs
496
-
7,513
-
Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs
$ 7,849
$ 7,544
$ 21,216
$ 21,185
Average Assets
2,959,264
2,310,835
2,589,610
2,222,237
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
1.06 %
1.31 %
1.09 %
1.27 %
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 298,913
$ 226,257
$ 263,016
$ 221,236
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
10.50 %
13.34 %
10.76 %
12.77 %
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
210,170
193,476
208,630
188,366
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
14.94 %
15.60 %
13.56 %
15.00 %
Earnings per share, Excluding boli death benefits, merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
Net Income
$ 7,548
$ 7,544
$ 10,271
$ 21,185
Boli death benefits
(195)
(195)
After tax provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
-
-
3,627
-
After Tax merger and acquisition costs
496
-
7,513
-
Net income excluding one time items
$ 7,849
$ 7,544
$ 21,216
$ 21,185
Number of shares used in computation - basic
4,699,952
4,007,028
4,275,259
4,009,857
Earnings per share, excluding merger and acquisition costs and provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
$ 1.67
$ 1.88
$ 4.95
$ 5.28
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total interest income
$ 36,689
$ 21,783
$ 37,222
$ 36,370
Total interest expense
14,285
2,937
3,231
3,717
Net interest income
22,404
18,846
33,991
32,653
Tax equivalent adjustment
264
267
469
485
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$ 22,668
$ 19,113
$ 34,460
$ 33,138
