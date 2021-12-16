Log in
    CZFS   US1746151042

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(CZFS)
  Report
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/16/2021 | 05:01pm EST
MANSFIELD, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.47 per share is payable on December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.2% over the regular cash dividend of $0.456 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021. 

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $2.05 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB).  First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 30 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York. 

For further information regarding the common stock of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., please contact any of the following firms:  Automated Trading Desk, 866-283-2831; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-842-8928; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 800-342-5529; Monroe Securities Inc., 800-766-5560; Pershing LLC, 201-413-2700; RBC Capital Markets Corp., 800-959-5951; Sandler O' Neill & Partners, 212-466-8020; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., 973-549-4200; UBS Securities, LLC, 203-719-8710.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-financial-services-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301447006.html

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
