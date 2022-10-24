Advanced search
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates HV Bancorp, Inc.

10/24/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HV Bancorp, Inc. ("HV Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HVBC), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZFS). Under the merger agreement, HV Bancorp shareholders will have the right to elect to receive for each share of HV Bancorp common stock owned, either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of CZFS common stock. 

If you own HV Bancorp shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hvbc
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) HV Bancorp's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates HV Bancorp's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. 

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

