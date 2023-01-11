Advanced search
    CIZN   US1747151025

CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

(CIZN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:44:03 2023-01-11 am EST
13.75 USD   +2.46%
09:56aCitizens : Bank of Philadelphia CEO to retire
PU
01/10The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia Announces CEO Retirement
BU
2022CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Citizens : Bank of Philadelphia CEO to retire

01/11/2023 | 09:56am EST
  • Citizens Holding ( NASDAQ: CIZN ) unit The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia said President and CEO Greg Mckee will retire on Jan. 31.
  • Mckee is set to continue as a board member and president and CEO of the holding company.
  • An announcement regarding the appointment of a new bank CEO is anticipated to be made within the next two weeks.
  • Source: Press Release

Citizens Bank of Philadelphia CEO to retire

Citizens Holding Company published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
