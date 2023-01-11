Citizens : Bank of Philadelphia CEO to retire
Citizens Holding (
NASDAQ: ) unit The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia said President and CEO Greg Mckee will retire on Jan. 31.
CIZN
Mckee is set to continue as a board member and president and CEO of the holding company.
An announcement regarding the appointment of a new bank CEO is anticipated to be made within the next two weeks.
