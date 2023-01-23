Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Citizens Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIZN   US1747151025

CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

(CIZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:17:35 2023-01-23 pm EST
13.84 USD   +0.80%
05:21pCitizens Bank picks industry veteran Stacy M Brantley as next CEO
RE
04:48pCitizens Bank appoints Stacy M. Brantley as next CEO
RE
04:43pThe Citizens Bank announces Stacy M. Brantley as next CEO
BU
Summary

Citizens Bank picks industry veteran Stacy M Brantley as next CEO

01/23/2023 | 05:21pm EST
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Citizens Bank, a unit of Citizens Holding Company, has hired banking veteran Stacy M. Brantley as its next chief executive officer, the parent company said on Monday.

Outgoing CEO Greg McKee will retire from the role on Jan. 31 and Brantley will start on Feb. 13, with the bank's executive committee set to take over the CEO's responsibilities in the interim.

McKee joined Citizens Bank in 1982 and has been president and CEO since 2002. He will remain as president and CEO of the parent company, according to a statement earlier this month.

Brantley previously served as executive vice president and chief banking officer of Morris Bank of Georgia, where he oversaw all lending and branch sales. He brings more than 25 years of diverse banking and executive leadership experience. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC -3.34% 2605 Delayed Quote.3.45%
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY 0.80% 13.8399 Delayed Quote.0.22%
