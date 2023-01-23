Citizens Bank picks industry veteran Stacy M Brantley as next CEO

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Citizens Bank, a unit of Citizens
Holding Company, has hired banking veteran Stacy M.
Brantley as its next chief executive officer, the parent company
said on Monday.
Outgoing CEO Greg McKee will retire from the role on Jan. 31
and Brantley will start on Feb. 13, with the bank's executive
committee set to take over the CEO's responsibilities in the
interim.
McKee joined Citizens Bank in 1982 and has been president
and CEO since 2002. He will remain as president and CEO of the
parent company, according to a statement earlier this month.
Brantley previously served as executive vice president and
chief banking officer of Morris Bank of Georgia, where he
oversaw all lending and branch sales. He brings more than 25
years of diverse banking and executive leadership experience.
