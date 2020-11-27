Citizens Holding Company : Announces Cash Dividend

Log in
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

(CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020.

“Today we are announcing our fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.24 per share,” said Greg L. McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2020 to $0.96 per share of common stock.”

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company and the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, both headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The Bank currently has twenty-eight banking locations in fourteen counties throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition to full service commercial banking, the Company offers mortgage loans, title insurance services through its subsidiary, Title Services, LLC and a full range of Internet banking services including online banking, bill pay and cash management services for businesses. Internet services are available at the Bank web site, www.thecitizensbankphila.com. Citizens Holding Company stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and is traded under the symbol CIZN. The Company's transfer agent is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Investor relations information may be obtained at the corporate website, www.citizensholdingcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,8 M - -
Net income 2019 5,90 M - -
Net Debt 2019 95,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
Yield 2019 4,39%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,41x
EV / Sales 2019 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 82,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Lyle McKee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert A. King Chairman
Phillip R. Branch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Lowell Fulton Independent Director
Donald Leland Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY-6.90%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%261 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%195 013
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%170 960
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance.