  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Citizens Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIZN   US1747151025

CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

(CIZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:25 2022-08-24 pm EDT
17.50 USD   +0.00%
09:16aCitizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend
BU
08/05CITIZENS HOLDING CO /MS/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/29CITIZENS : 2022 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
PU
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend

08/25/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022.

“Today we are announcing our third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.24 per share,” said Greg L. McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2022 to $0.72 per share of common stock.”

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company and the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, both headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The Bank currently has twenty-eight banking locations in fourteen counties throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition to full service commercial banking, the Company offers mortgage loans, title insurance services through its affiliate, Title Services, LLC and a full range of Internet banking services including online banking, bill pay and cash management services for businesses. Internet services are available at the Bank web site, www.thecitizensbankphila.com. Citizens Holding Company stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and is traded under the symbol CIZN. The Company's transfer agent is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Investor relations information may be obtained at the corporate website, www.citizensholdingcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,9 M - -
Net income 2021 7,49 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 98,1 M 98,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lyle McKee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip R. Branch Vice President & Comptroller
Herbert A. King Chairman
Donald Leland Kilgore Independent Director
David Anderson King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY-6.67%98
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.87%339 592
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.41%277 376
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.00%213 592
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.96%169 322
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.93%154 967