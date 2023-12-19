Citizens Holding Company(OTCPK:CIZN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia (the Bank). It engages in commercial and personal banking activities, including accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The Bank has over 24 banking locations in 14 counties throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition to full service commercial banking, it offers mortgage loans, title insurance services through third party partnerships and a range of Internet banking services, including online banking, bill pay and cash management services for businesses. It also provides certain services that are closely related to commercial banking, such as credit life insurance and title insurance for its loan customers through third-party relationships. Internet services are available at the Bank website, www.thecitizensbankphila.com.

Sector Banks