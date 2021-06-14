Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Citizens Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIZN   US1747151025

CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

(CIZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/14/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 9, 2021 (the 'Closing Date'), Citizens Holding Company (the 'Company') entered into a Secured Revolving Line of Credit Agreement (the 'Agreement') in the amount of TWENTY MILLION DOLLARS ($20,000,000.00), ('Loan' or 'Committed Amount') with First Horizon Bank ('Lender').

The proceeds of the Agreement shall be used by the Company to provide capital injection into the subsidiary Bank and for general corporate purposes of the Company.

The Agreement bears interest at a floating interest rate linked to WSJ Prime Rate with an initial interest rate of 3.25%, which is payable quarterly on the first day of each calendar quarter hereafter, commencing on July 1, 2021, with the final installment of interest being due and payable concurrently on the same date that the principal balance is due hereunder.

The Agreement bears an unused line fee at a rate equal to 25/100 percent (0.25%) per annum (the 'Unused Line Fee'), applied to the amount by which the Committed Amount exceeds the outstanding principal balance of the outstanding Loan, calculated on a daily basis, during the immediately preceding calendar quarter while this Agreement is in effect and for so long thereafter as any obligations are outstanding, which fee shall be payable on the first (1st) day of each calendar quarter in arrears.

The Agreement shall be secured by the common stock of The Citizens Bank (the 'Bank'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Agreement shall mature on June 9, 2023, in which all unpaid interest and principal shall be due.

The description above is qualified in its entirety by the Agreement, which is included as Exhibit 10(l).

Creation of a Direct Financing Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Please see the discussion set forth under Item 1.01, 'Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,' of this Form 8-K,which discussion is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number

Description

10(l) Citizens Holding Company Revolving Credit Loan Agreement
Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Disclaimer

Citizens Holding Company published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY
10:20aCITIZENS HOLDING CO /MS/  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
10:20aCITIZENS  : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
10:08aCITIZENS  : Announces Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
10:07aCITIZENS HOLDING CO /MS/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/10CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY  : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
05/07CITIZENS  : MS/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04/30CITIZENS HOLDING CO /MS/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders,..
AQ
04/27CITIZENS HOLDING CO /MS/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
04/23CITIZENS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY  : Reports Earnings
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,1 M - -
Net income 2020 6,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 4,58%
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,28x
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Citizens Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Lyle McKee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip R. Branch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Herbert A. King Chairman
Donald Leland Kilgore Independent Director
David Anderson King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY-7.88%108
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.14%485 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.11%358 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 055
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 070
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 069