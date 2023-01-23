Advanced search
    CIZN   US1747151025

CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY

(CIZN)
01/23/2023
13.84 USD   +0.80%
04:43pThe Citizens Bank announces Stacy M. Brantley as next CEO
BU
01/17Citizens Holding Co /ms/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11Citizens : Bank of Philadelphia CEO to retire
PU
The Citizens Bank announces Stacy M. Brantley as next CEO

01/23/2023 | 04:43pm EST
The Citizens Bank, wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ: CIZN), has hired Stacy M. Brantley as its next Chief Executive Officer. He will join the bank in February.

“We conducted a national search for our next CEO, and Stacy quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate slate,” said Hub King, board chairman at The Citizens Bank. “We are thrilled to have Stacy lead our organization through its next chapter of growth and maturity, and I look forward to working with him.”

“The Citizens Bank has an outstanding reputation throughout the state of Mississippi, and I am excited to continue the bank’s commitment to each of the communities we serve,” said Brantley. “I look forward to partnering with the exceptional team of bankers at The Citizens Bank and continuing the tradition of dedicated customer service and support.”

Mr. Brantley brings over 25 years of diverse banking and executive leadership experience. Prior to joining The Citizens Bank, Brantley served as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for Morris Bank of Georgia where he oversaw all lending and branch sales.

“I believe strongly in family-oriented teams and performance cultures. When employees care about each other, they work together to best serve customers. The Citizens Bank is exactly that type of organization,” said Brantley.

Current CEO Greg McKee will remain as CEO of The Citizens Bank through January, with Mr. Brantley to assume the role beginning on February 13th. In the interim time between Mr. McKee's retirement and Mr. Brantley's commencement date, the Bank’s Executive Committee will assume the responsibilities of the CEO of the Bank.

Chartwell Partners, a nationally recognized executive search firm, conducted the search that concluded with Brantley.

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company and the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, both headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The Bank currently has twenty-seven banking locations throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition to full service commercial banking, the Company offers mortgage loans, and a full range of Internet banking services including online banking, bill pay and cash management services for businesses. Internet services are available at the Bank web site, www.thecitizensbankphila.com. Citizens Holding Company stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and is traded under the symbol CIZN. The Company's transfer agent is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Investor relations information may be obtained at the corporate website, www.citizensholdingcompany.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,9 M - -
Net income 2021 7,49 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 76,9 M 76,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Citizens Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lyle McKee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip R. Branch CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Herbert A. King Chairman
Donald Leland Kilgore Independent Director
David Anderson King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY0.22%77
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.37%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542