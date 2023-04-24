CITIZENS : | 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

PRESIDENT'S LETTER

Did you know it takes 212 degrees to boil water? Anything less, water will not boil; it may be hot, but it will not boil. Only by boiling water can you produce steam, and pressurized steam produces power. In fact, in 2021, steam turbines were used to generate the majority of the world's electricity and they accounted for about 45% of U.S. electricity generation. To produce this powerful steam that powers so much of the global economy and produces the electricity to run our lives, the water must get to 212 degrees. At 190 degrees, no steam, at 200 degrees, no steam, no steam at 210 or 211 - only by getting the temperature to 212 degrees can you achieve the necessary changes to produce steam and gain the benefits of steam power. That last degree to get to 212 is the difference between hot water and the power of steam. At times, one little degree more means a world of difference in the results. Such a small increase can make a big difference. Look back at the 2012 Olympic women's triathlon. The Olympic triathlon comprises a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike ride, and a 10km run. In the 2012 Olympics, Swiss competitor Nicola Spirig battled Sweden's Lisa Norden for nearly 2 hours. When the event was over it was a dead heat - with Spirig winning by one-hundredth of a second. Imagine racing that long and one-hundredth of a second decides the winner. There are numerous examples of very little differences between winning and coming in second place just like there is only one degree between hot water and the power of steam.

At Citizens, we are dedicated to 212-degree performance. We define 212 degrees in terms of effort, in terms of passion, in terms of commitment, and in terms of caring. This combination of our effort, passion, commitment and caring delivers our results.

212-degree EFFORT is the attention to the little details, to the little extras that change the results. In many sporting events, the score is often influenced by that little grit of effort that changed the outcome of a play and of a game. We believe our efforts to strategically move Citizens forward - implementing a white label insurance program and moving our international business to Puerto Rico, as examples - will change the results for our policyholders and shareholders.

212-degree PASSION is seen in the passion we have for our policyholders, the passion to support our Independent Consultants and agents, the passion for our shareholders, and the passion of being there for our teammates. Passion is seen in the care and empathy we bring to the job, the emotion of finding solutions.

212-degree COMITTMENT is the commitment we bring to fulfill the promises to our policyholders, as we believe insurance is a promise and CITIZENS is a promise kept. 212-degree commitment is the determination we have to be there for our policyholders, for our Independent Consultants and agents. 212-degree commitment drives us to find better products, to implement improvements to claims processes, to underwriting, to distribution and administrative functions, and to implement better technology to serve all our stakeholders.