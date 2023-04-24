Advanced search
    CIA   US1747401008

CITIZENS, INC.

(CIA)
  Report
2023-04-24
2.335 USD   +5.18%
CITIZENS : | 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

04/24/2023
CITIZENS, INC. | 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

INSURANCE IS A PROMISE MADE. CITIZENS IS A PROMISE KEPT.

INSURING OUR FUTURE

FORM 10-K REPORT AND CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE INFORMATION AVAILABILITY

Citizens, Inc.'s Results of Operations and Financial Position for the year ending December 31, 2022 have been presented in your Annual Report as well as in the Form 10-K report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the Form 10-K report, with the Financial Statements and the schedules thereto, will be mailed without charge (except for exhibits) to a shareholder upon written request to the Secretary, Citizens, Inc., P.O. Box 149151, Austin, TX 78714-9151. The 10-K, Committee Charters, Code of Ethics and Related Corporate Governance information may be found on the company's website at www.citizensinc.com.

THIS ANNUAL REPORT SHOULD NOT BE REGARDED AS PROXY SOLICITATION MATERIAL

NOR AS A COMMUNICATION BY WHICH ANY SOLICITATION IS TO BE MADE

CITIZENS, INC. | 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

INDEX

PAGES 2-3- Letter to Shareholders

PAGE 4 - Form 10-K (For Year Ended December 31, 2022)

INSIDE BACK COVER - Corporation Information

CITIZENS, INC. | 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

PRESIDENT'S LETTER

Did you know it takes 212 degrees to boil water? Anything less, water will not boil; it may be hot, but it will not boil. Only by boiling water can you produce steam, and pressurized steam produces power. In fact, in 2021, steam turbines were used to generate the majority of the world's electricity and they accounted for about 45% of U.S. electricity generation. To produce this powerful steam that powers so much of the global economy and produces the electricity to run our lives, the water must get to 212 degrees. At 190 degrees, no steam, at 200 degrees, no steam, no steam at 210 or 211 - only by getting the temperature to 212 degrees can you achieve the necessary changes to produce steam and gain the benefits of steam power. That last degree to get to 212 is the difference between hot water and the power of steam. At times, one little degree more means a world of difference in the results. Such a small increase can make a big difference. Look back at the 2012 Olympic women's triathlon. The Olympic triathlon comprises a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike ride, and a 10km run. In the 2012 Olympics, Swiss competitor Nicola Spirig battled Sweden's Lisa Norden for nearly 2 hours. When the event was over it was a dead heat - with Spirig winning by one-hundredth of a second. Imagine racing that long and one-hundredth of a second decides the winner. There are numerous examples of very little differences between winning and coming in second place just like there is only one degree between hot water and the power of steam.

At Citizens, we are dedicated to 212-degree performance. We define 212 degrees in terms of effort, in terms of passion, in terms of commitment, and in terms of caring. This combination of our effort, passion, commitment and caring delivers our results.

212-degree EFFORT is the attention to the little details, to the little extras that change the results. In many sporting events, the score is often influenced by that little grit of effort that changed the outcome of a play and of a game. We believe our efforts to strategically move Citizens forward - implementing a white label insurance program and moving our international business to Puerto Rico, as examples - will change the results for our policyholders and shareholders.

212-degree PASSION is seen in the passion we have for our policyholders, the passion to support our Independent Consultants and agents, the passion for our shareholders, and the passion of being there for our teammates. Passion is seen in the care and empathy we bring to the job, the emotion of finding solutions.

212-degree COMITTMENT is the commitment we bring to fulfill the promises to our policyholders, as we believe insurance is a promise and CITIZENS is a promise kept. 212-degree commitment is the determination we have to be there for our policyholders, for our Independent Consultants and agents. 212-degree commitment drives us to find better products, to implement improvements to claims processes, to underwriting, to distribution and administrative functions, and to implement better technology to serve all our stakeholders.

2.

PRESIDENT'S LETTER

212-degree CARING is the difference in caring about the promise enough to deliver to the policyholder, the agent or the internal customer. I heard many years ago that no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care. 212-degree caring is caring enough that we sacrifice of ourselves in order to demonstrate the care we have for those we are serving.

Citizens and all our companies are dedicated to turning up the heat in our performance to raise the temperature to 212 degrees. We do not want to just produce hot water; we will perform at a level that produces steam to power great results for our stakeholders. We know that it's our EFFORT, our PASSION, our COMMITMENT, and our CARING that makes a difference that differentiates us from other insurance companies.

Sincerely,

Gerald W. Shields

President and Chief Executive Officer

3.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 233 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,64 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 83,0%
Managers and Directors
Gerald W. Shields Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery P. Conklin Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Jerry D. Davis Chairman
Terry Sam Maness Independent Director
Francis Anthony Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZENS, INC.4.23%111
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY2.42%122 487
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.61%122 314
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.82%122 052
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.22.63%37 650
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.59%27 114
