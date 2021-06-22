Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citizens, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIA   US1747401008

CITIZENS, INC.

(CIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens : Letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from Deloitte & Touche LLP dated as of June 22, 2021 (Form 8-K)

06/22/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
June 22, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549-7561

Dear Sirs/Madams:

We have read Item 4.01 of Citizens, Inc.'s Form 8-K dated June 22, 2021, and have the following comments:

1. We agree with the statements made in the second and fourth paragraphs.
2. We have no basis on which to agree or disagree with the statements made in the first and third paragraphs.

Yours truly,

/s/ Deloitte & Touche LLP


Disclaimer

Citizens Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 17:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
