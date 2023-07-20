C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For Immediate Release:

Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023. C&N's principal activity is community banking, and the largest subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank (the "Bank").

Highlights:

● Second quarter 2023 net income of $6,043,000, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $12,296,000, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share.

● Total loans receivable increased $69.4 million, or 15.9% (annualized) at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023. Average loans receivable increased 14.4% (annualized) during the second quarter 2023 from the first quarter 2023. Average loans receivable were higher by 12.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the first six months of 2022.

● Nonperforming loans totaled 0.77% of total loans at June 30, 2023, down from 0.81% at March 31, 2023 and 1.46% at December 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets was 0.58% of total assets at June 30, 2023, down from 0.60% at March 31, 2023 and 1.04% at December 31, 2022.

● Total deposits increased $94.1 million at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023, including an increase in brokered deposits of $55.5 million. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were higher by 8.1% (annualized) from March 31, 2023. Average total deposits increased 3.6% (annualized) during the second quarter 2023 from the first quarter 2023. Average total deposits were 0.4% lower for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the first six months of 2022.

● At June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits totaled 21.4% of the Bank's total deposits. C&N maintains highly liquid sources of available funds, including unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and available federal funds lines with other banks, as well as available-for-sale debt securities with a fair value in excess of collateral obligations. At June 30, 2023, available funding from these sources totaled 181.6% of uninsured deposits and 254.1% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

Dividend Declared and Unaudited Financial Information

On July 20, 2023, C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

Highlights related to C&N's second quarter and June 30, 2023 year-to-date unaudited U.S. GAAP earnings results as compared to results for the first quarter 2023, second quarter 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2022 are presented below.

Second Quarter 2023 as Compared to First Quarter 2023

Net income was $6,043,000, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023 as compared to $6,253,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2023.