Rhonda Washburn and Traci Spencer from our East Smithfield office proudly volunteering to support our local fire & ambulance services.

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N, a leading community-oriented organization, is proud to announce that teammates have raised just over $100,000 through their Giving Back, Giving Together initiative to support local emergency services organizations. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N teammates collected 3,037 necessity items and volunteered 265 hours at our local fire departments and similar facilities. The Giving Back, Giving Together program supports a new cause every year, beginning each June. As of June 2023, C&N teammates will be shifting their fundraising efforts to supporting the local senior population.

When there is an accident or a fire, those coming to your aid are generally volunteers. While many of these emergency organizations get state and local funding, it usually isn't enough to cover the extensive training and expensive equipment needed for the job. Without monetary aide, many local emergency organizations would be forced to close, putting a burden on the communities they work so hard to serve. Giving Back, Giving Together is an initiative close to the hearts of C&N teammates, born out of a common interest to serve those within the community who are struggling.

Over the last 12 months, C&N teammates have raised over $100,000 along with 3,037 donation items and completed 265 hours of volunteering. This significant contribution will go directly towards supporting and enhancing the critical services provided by our local ambulance and fire companies, ensuring they have the necessary resources to continue their life-saving work.

On June 1, 2023, C&N teammates turned their attention to the local senior population, a group who can face unique challenges like isolation, financial hardships and health concerns. In recognition of the immense value this group brings to our local communities, C&N has planned a multifaced approach to supporting our seniors, honing in on various initiatives that address their specific needs. Raising monetary donations, collecting essential items and volunteering with services that enrich seniors' lives are just a few of the ways C&N teammates will lend a hand and create a positive impact in the lives of the seniors in our communities.

"We are excited about the prospect of extending our support to our seniors. By leveraging the collective skills, passion, and dedication of our teammates, we hope to create meaningful connections, empower local seniors, and foster a sense of belonging and support," said Caitlin Hilliard, organizer of Giving Back, Giving Together.

Join C&N as they partner with local organizations to make a difference in seniors' lives by contributing in any of the ways below: Every dollar donated to the Giving Back, Giving Together program remains in your local community, and ensures the future of these vital services:

C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together program was formed by employees in 2015 as a way to do more to support their local communities. In the years since Giving Back, Giving Together started, our employees have raised over $649,000 in monetary donations, collected over 39,000 item donations and volunteered over 1,400 hours for 20 local food banks (2015), 52 local emergency services organizations (2016) 16 local organizations that support children in need (2017), 23 local public libraries, 17 military organizations (2019) 17 food banks (2020), 22 children & youth organizations (2021) and 37 emergency services organizations in 2022. All the funds and donations raised through this program stay within the local communities.

