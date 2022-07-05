Citizens & Northern : C&N Employees Raise Over $85,000 for Local Children & Youth Programs

Rhonda Washburn and Traci Spencer from our East Smithfield office proudly volunteering to support our local fire & ambulance services.

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together program, raised $85,300 to support underprivileged children in our area have access to food clothing and shelter. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N teammates collected 4,646 necessity items and volunteered 32.5 hours at our local children & youth organizations.

Underprivileged children are another demographic that was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing of schools combined with the high cost of childcare forced many parents to give up their jobs and income to care for their kids. This also increased food insecurity by reducing children's access to free or reduced lunches at school. A survey by the CBPP shows that around 7 to 11 million children lived in households where kids didn't get enough food because their families couldn't afford it.

In June 2021, C&N teams partnered with 23 local children & youth programs to collecting monetary donations through a variety of online platforms and hosting different fundraisers bringing in over $85,000. In addition to these efforts, C&N also hosted their annual Charity Classic golf tournament, which brought in a record $25,000 and connected with local businesses partners to join the cause. 15 responded, bringing in an additional $4,500.

Thank you to our business partners below,

D.E.Errick Inc.

D.F. & P. LLC

EADEH Enterprises

Fitzpatrick & Lambert

Gregory Saubel

Keystone Friction Hinge Co.

Kightlinger Motors

Qtown Properties, LLC

Raymond Adolf

REI Holdings

Steven Muchnick

Stone Hill Contracting

Success Rehabilitation

Village Realty

Wellsboro Electric

Local Children & Youth organizations and their C&N partners:

A Womans Place (Doylestown, PA & Paoli, PA teams)

(Doylestown, PA & Paoli, PA teams) Abuse & Rape Crisis Center (Athens, PA team)

(Athens, PA team) Care for Children (Port Allegany, PA team)

(Port Allegany, PA team) Christ's Home (Doylestown, PA & Newtown, PA teams)

(Doylestown, PA & Newtown, PA teams) Concern (Wellsboro, PA team)

(Wellsboro, PA team) Dad and Mom's Christmas Helpers (East Smithfield, PA team)

(East Smithfield, PA team) Endless Mountain Mission Center (Troy, PA team)

(Troy, PA team) Family Promise of Lycoming County (Lycoming County, PA teams)

(Lycoming County, PA teams) Hornell Concern for Youth (Canisteo, NY team)

(Canisteo, NY team) I'mPact (Wellsboro, PA Admin teams)

(Wellsboro, PA Admin teams) Kinship Family Services (Hornell, NY team)

(Hornell, NY team) Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County (Laporte, PA team)

(Laporte, PA team) Northern Tioga County Centennial Lions Club (Tioga, PA team)

(Tioga, PA team) Partners in Progress (Wellsboro, PA Wealth Management team)

(Wellsboro, PA Wealth Management team) Potter County Children & Youth Services (Coudersport, PA team)

(Coudersport, PA team) Raiders Closet (Emporium, PA team)

(Emporium, PA team) Seeds of Hope (Wellsboro, PA Admin teams)

(Wellsboro, PA Admin teams) Sullivan County Children & Youth (Dushore, PA team)

(Dushore, PA team) The Children's House (Monroeton, PA, Sayre, PA Towanda, PA & Wysox, PA teams)

(Monroeton, PA, Sayre, PA Towanda, PA & Wysox, PA teams) The Salvation Army-Liberty (Liberty, PA team)

(Liberty, PA team) Valley Youth Initiative (Elkland, PA and Knoxville, PA teams)

(Elkland, PA and Knoxville, PA teams) YMCA-Mansfield (Mansfield, PA team)

(Mansfield, PA team) Woodland Warehouse (Emporium, PA team)

In June 2022, C&N team members turned their focus to support local emergency services. While many of these organizations get state and local funding, it usually isn't enough to cover the extensive training needed along with the expensive equipment. This is causing many of these fire and ambulance companies to shut down and puts a greater burden on the ones struggling to stay afloat. This year, C&N employees voted to make Giving Back, Giving Together cause for the next 12 months, taking on fundraising for our local emergency services, with a goal of raising $100,000 to support 34 local volunteer emergency, fire and ambulance services.

Join C&N in their mission of keeping emergency services in our area strong through the support of local organizations through any of the means below. Every dollar donated to the Giving Back, Giving Together program remains in your local community keeping these vital services.

Donate now by visiting cnbankpa.com/GBGT

Connect with us during our quarterly event weeks

Share & Like C&N's #GivingBackGivingTogether Facebook posts. We donate $1 for every like & share to our libraries.

Spread the word!



C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together program was formed by employees in 2015 as a way to do more to support their local communities. In the years since Giving Back, Giving Together started, our employees have raised $545,711 in monetary donations, collected 35,911 item donations and volunteered 1,201 hours for 20 local food banks (2015), 52 local emergency services organizations (2016) 16 local organizations that support children in need (2017), 23 local public libraries, 17 military organizations (2019) 17 food banks (2020), 22 children & youth organizations (2021) and 33 emergency services organizations in 2022. All the funds and donations raised through this program stay within the local communities.

