Citizens & Northern : C&N Promotes Kelley Cwiklinski to Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Lending Officer

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC), the leading financial services company in the region, announced that Kelley Cwiklinski has been promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Lending Officer based in Doylestown, PA.

As the Chief Commercial Lending Officer, Kelley will develop, drive and monitor the Commercial Lending function's annual and long-term business plans and budgets. She will also maintain an effective commercial business development program to ensure growth goals are met while retaining C&N's strong commitment to our relationship-focused business model. Kelley will serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team and participate in other committees.

Kelley has an impressive professional record in the industry spanning over 38 years. Before joining C&N in her most recent role as Senior Vice President & Director of Commercial Lending, she held various leadership positions in commercial lending, including Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Covenant Bank and Senior Vice President and Regional Executive for Business Banking at Sovereign Bank. In her role at Covenant Bank, she was responsible for providing support, direction and credit information to ensure the quality of the bank's lending portfolio, as well as meeting annual loan growth and loan quality goals. Kelley was a crucial member of the Covenant Bank Executive Leadership Team and played a key role in the successful sale of the bank to C&N. She has a proven track record of exceeding annual targeted goals in all categories and is well-respected by her colleagues for exhibiting strong leadership skills and promoting an environment of trust and respect with all people.

"Kelley's extensive experience in the banking industry and her leadership abilities make her the right fit for this position," said Brad Scovill, C&N's President and CEO. "We are excited to see her take on this new role and continue to drive growth for C&N."

Kelley holds an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Mercer County Community College, West Windsor, NJ. She has received various certifications from training programs related to banking, commercial lending and leading sales teams, including most notably, a Banking Certificate from the American Institute of Banking and a Commercial Lending Banking Certification from the Robert Morris Association.

"I am honored to assume the role of Chief Commercial Lending Officer at C&N. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated team of experts to drive growth and success for our clients," said Kelley. To her, leadership means having a desire to serve and a dedication to helping others become great. "I am committed to leading by example and making a positive impact on our customers, teammates and the community."

Kelley is a member of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Public Affairs Committee, serving on both the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. She also serves on the Board of Trustees for The Bucks County Historical Society and is a member of the Bucks & Montgomery Counties Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, Kelley enjoys spending time outdoors with her family and her two grandchildren.

