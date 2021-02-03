Citizens & Northern : First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Information (PDF)

Log in
Citizens & Northern : First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Information

02/03/2021 | 08:36am EST
Contact: Charity Frantz

April 18, 2019570-724-0225

charityf@cnbankpa.com

C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2019 UNAUDITED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Dividend Declared

C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019. Declaration of the dividend was made at the April 18, 2019 meeting of C&N's Board of Directors.

First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Earnings per basic and diluted common share were $0.41 in the first quarter 2019, as compared to $0.46 per share in the fourth quarter 2018 and up 13.9% from $0.36 per share in the first quarter 2018. The annualized return on average assets for the first quarter 2019 was 1.59%, and the annualized return on average equity was 10.33%. Highlights related to C&N's earnings results for the comparative periods are presented below.

First Quarter 2019 as Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

Net income was $5,090,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to $5,681,000 in the fourth quarter 2018. Significant variances were as follows:

  • Net interest income decreased $277,000 (2.3%) in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The net interest margin of 4.04% for the first quarter 2019 was up slightly from the fourth quarter 2018 margin of 4.01%; however, there were two fewer days and average total earning assets were $10.7 million lower in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities each increased 0.05%. Average total loans outstanding decreased $2,719,000 (0.3%), and average total deposits decreased $15,945,000 (1.5%), in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The reduction in average deposits resulted mainly from a seasonal reduction in deposits of municipal customers.
  • The credit for loan losses (reduction in expense) was $957,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to a provision of $252,000 in the fourth quarter 2018. Specific allowances totaling $1,365,000 at December 31, 2018 on two commercial loans were eliminated in the first quarter 2019. These two loans were no longer considered impaired at March 31, 2019 and were returned to full accrual status in the first quarter 2019. A specific allowance of $781,000 at December 31, 2018 on a real estate secured commercial loan was eliminated in the first quarter 2019 due to the borrower's improved financial performance and receipt of an updated, higher appraised value of the underlying collateral. Also, a specific allowance of $584,000 on a commercial loan was eliminated, consistent with improvements in both the borrower's financial position and C&N's security position on the credit. In total, the first quarter 2019 credit for loan losses included a credit of $1,011,000 related to the change in total specific allowances on impaired loans, as

3

adjusted for net charge-offs during the period, partially offset by a net increase of $54,000 in the collectively determined and unallocated portions of the allowance for loan losses.

  • Noninterest income of $4,406,000 in the first quarter 2019 was down $634,000 from the fourth quarter 2018 total. Other noninterest income decreased $283,000, as the fourth quarter 2018 total included income of $438,000 from a life insurance arrangement with no comparable income recognized in the first quarter 2019. Also, within other noninterest income, income from state tax credits totaled $152,000 in the first quarter 2019 with no such income recognized in the fourth quarter 2018. Other reductions in noninterest income in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018 included reductions in Trust revenue of $103,000, service charges on deposit accounts of $84,000 and net gains from sales of loans of $81,000. Loan servicing fees, net, decreased $56,000, including the impact of a decrease in fair value of mortgage servicing rights of $77,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to a decrease in fair value of $25,000 in the fourth quarter 2018.
  • Noninterest expense totaled $11,007,000 in the first quarter 2019, an increase of $933,000 over the fourth quarter 2018 amount. Other noninterest expense increased $473,000 for the first quarter 2019 over the fourth quarter 2018 total, including increases in expenses and net losses from other real estate of $218,000 and an increase in loan collection expense of $123,000. Pensions and other employee benefits expense in the first quarter 2019 exceeded the fourth quarter total by $406,000, reflecting the customary seasonal increase in payroll taxes. First quarter 2019 expenses included $311,000 of non-payroll expenses related to the acquisition of Monument Bancorp, Inc., which was completed April 1, 2019. The most significant category of merger-related expenses was $202,000 of professional fees related to conversion of Monument's information technology systems (conversion planned to be completed in late June 2019). First quarter 2019 expenses also included $188,000 related to the start-up of a limited purpose office (for lending) which was recently opened in York, PA.
  • The income tax provision was $981,000 for the first quarter 2019, or 16.2% of pre-tax income. In comparison, the fourth quarter provision was $1,021,000, or 15.2% of pre-tax income. In the fourth quarter 2018, the lower effective tax rate included the impact of tax-exempt income from the life insurance benefit noted above.

First Quarter 2019 as Compared to First Quarter 2018

Net income of $5,090,000 in the first quarter 2019 was up $715,000 (16.3%) from the first quarter 2018 amount. Significant variances were as follows:

  • Net interest income increased $818,000 (7.5%) in the first quarter 2019 over the first quarter 2018 amount. Total interest and dividend income increased $1,175,000, while interest expense increased $357,000. The net interest margin was 4.04% for the first quarter 2019, up 0.20% from the first quarter 2018 level. The average fully taxable equivalent yield on earning assets increased to 4.49% in the first quarter 2019 from 4.18% in the first quarter 2018, reflecting the effect of increases in interest rates that took place over most of 2018. Average total earning assets increased $21,895,000, including increases in the average balances of available-for-sale debt securities of $8,912,000, total loans of $6,849,000 (0.8%) and interest-bearing balances with other banks of $6,175,000. The growth in assets was funded mainly by an increase in average total deposits of $23,558,000 (2.4%), including an increase in average noninterest- bearing demand deposits of $25,359,000. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.68% for the first quarter 2019, up from 0.49% in the first quarter 2018.
  • As noted above, the credit for loan losses (reduction in expense) of $957,000 in the first quarter 2019 included the impact of eliminating specific allowances on two commercial loans. In comparison, the provision for loan losses in the first quarter 2018 was $292,000.
  • Total noninterest income of $4,406,000 in the first quarter 2019 was equal to the first quarter 2018 amount. Brokerage revenue increased $95,000, mainly due to an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $80,000, including increases in dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh

4

stock and interchange fees from credit card transactions. Interchange revenue from debit card transactions increased $64,000 (11.1%), reflecting an increase in transaction volume. Loan servicing fees, net, decreased $100,000, as the fair value of mortgage servicing rights decreased $77,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to an increase in fair value of $20,000 in the first quarter 2018. Net gains from sales of mortgage loans decreased $97,000 in the first quarter 2019 from the first quarter 2018 amount, mainly due to a lower volume of transactions. Trust and financial management revenue decreased $62,000 (4.4%), including a reduction in fees from estate settlements.

  • Total noninterest expense increased $1,112,000 (11.2%) in the first quarter 2019 over the first quarter 2018 amount. As noted above, first quarter 2019 expenses included $311,000 related to professional fees and other expenses associated with the Monument merger as well as $188,000 of expenses related to the recently opened lending facility in York. Significant variances related to individual categories of expenses, some of which include expenses related to the Monument merger and York, are as follows:
    • Other noninterest expense increased $567,000, including increases in expenses and net losses from other real estate of $261,000 and an increase in loan collection expense of $109,000 as well as $102,000 of merger-related expenses (included in the $311,000 cited above).
    • Salaries and wages expense increased $369,000 (8.9%), including the effects of annual merit-based increases, an increase of $165,000 in estimated cash and stock-based compensation expense and an increase in the average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) to 299 in the first quarter 2019 from 294 in the first quarter 2018.
    • Data processing expenses increased $162,000, reflecting expenses associated with product development efforts in connection with a fintech organization as well as increases in expenses related to a new loan origination system implemented in 2018 and other increases in software licensing costs.
    • Professional fees expense increased $148,000, including $202,000 related to Monument merger activities as described above.
    • Automated teller machine and interchange expense decreased $133,000, reflecting cost reductions pursuant to a contract for processing services that was renegotiated in the latter portion of 2018.
  • The income tax provision was $981,000 for the first quarter 2019, up from $741,000 for the first quarter 2018. The higher income tax provision in 2019 resulted mainly from higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate of 16.2% for the first quarter 2019 was higher than the effective tax rate of 14.5% for the first quarter 2018 due to a reduction in tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income and because a portion of the merger-related expenses incurred in the first quarter 2019 are estimated to be nondeductible.

Other Information:

Changes in other unaudited financial information are as follows:

  • Total assets amounted to $1,290,000,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $1,290,893,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 2.5% from $1,258,116,000 at March 31, 2018.
  • Net loans outstanding (excluding mortgage loans held for sale) were $817,136,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $818,254,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 1.1% from $808,300,000 at March 31, 2018. In comparing outstanding balances at March 31, 2019 and 2018, total residential mortgage loans increased $12.5 million (2.8%) and total consumer loans increased $1.6 million (10.5%), while total commercial loans decreased $6.1 million (1.7%). At March 31, 2019, the outstanding balance of commercial loan participations with other financial entities was $68.4 million, up from $67.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $62.8 million at March 31, 2018.
  • The outstanding balance of residential mortgages originated by C&N and sold to third parties, with servicing retained, totaled $170,676,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $171,742,000 at December 31, 2018 and $171,237,000 at March 31, 2018.

5

  • Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 1.02% at March 31, 2019, down from 1.37% at December 31, 2018 and 1.39% at March 31, 2018. The improvement in this ratio reflects the removal from nonaccrual and impaired status of the two commercial loans described above for which C&N eliminated specific allowances for loan losses in the first quarter 2019.
  • Deposits and repo sweep accounts totaled $1,045,043,000 at March 31, 2019, up from $1,039,625,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 2.1% from $1,023,563,000 at March 31, 2018.
  • Total shareholders' equity was $202,127,000 at March 31, 2019, up from $197,368,000 at December 31, 2018 and $186,382,000 at March 31, 2018. Within shareholders' equity, the portion of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income related to available-for-sale debt securities was ($941,000) at March 31, 2019 as compared to ($4,307,000) at December 31, 2018 and ($5,679,000) at March 31, 2018. Fluctuations in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income related to valuations of available-for-sale debt securities have been caused by changes in interest rates.
  • Citizens & Northern Bank is subject to various regulatory capital requirements. At March 31, 2019, Citizens & Northern Bank maintains regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements. Management expects the Bank to remain well-capitalized for the foreseeable future.
  • Assets under management by C&N's Trust and Financial Management Group amounted to $924,080,000 at March 31, 2019, up from $862,517,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 0.9% from $916,295,000 at March 31, 2018. The increase in the value of Trust assets under management reflects the effects of a significant recovery in U.S and many international equity market valuations in the first quarter 2019 following reductions in the fourth quarter 2018.

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the parent company of Citizens & Northern Bank, an independent community bank providing complete financial, investment and insurance services through 27 full service offices located in Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Potter, Cameron, McKean and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania and in Canisteo and South Hornell, New York. C&N also offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services through offices in York and Warminster in Pennsylvania and Elmira, New York. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the following: changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government, particularly related to changes in interest rates; changes in general economic conditions; legislative or regulatory changes; downturn in demand for loan, deposit and other financial services in the Corporation's market area; increased competition from other banks and non-bank providers of financial services; technological changes and increased technology-related costs; changes in management's assessment of realization of securities and other assets; and changes in accounting principles, or the application of generally accepted accounting principles. Citizens & Northern disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

6

EXHIBIT 99.2

March 31, 2019

QUARTERLY REPORT

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to report that the acquisition of Monument Bancorp, Inc. and Monument Bank closed on April 1, 2019. Except for some merger-related expenses discussed below, the acquisition did not impact the March 31st financial statements. With the closing of the transaction, our total assets exceed $1.6 billion and C&N and Citizens & Northern Bank remain very well capitalized.

Monument Bank will continue to operate as a division of Citizens & Northern Bank until all systems are converted later in the second quarter. Along with the scheduled conversion, a refreshed brand will be introduced not only to the Bucks County market but to all markets served by C&N. Management and staff remain engaged in integration efforts, planning for systems conversions, and importantly in strengthening relationships that will mesh our organizations and drive our long-term success. It has been a very positive team effort to date and we remain optimistic about the opportunity to grow and create value together.

In addition to progress with Monument, C&N received approval in mid-February to establish a loan production office in York County, PA. We currently have a team of four seasoned bankers in place that will serve the market in the south- central PA region and expect the office will open for business by the end of April. We plan to continue adding to the Team as we extend C&N's presence in the region over the next several years. This expansion is consistent with our growth strategy to leverage our strong capital position and operating capacity into larger markets and is a good complement to the Monument acquisition.

C&N's unaudited results for the first quarter 2019 continue to reflect strength and consistency. Net income of $5.09 million in the first quarter of 2019 was up $715,000, or 16.3%, from the first quarter of 2018. Earnings per share increased 13.9% to $.41 per share from $.36 per share during the first quarter of 2018. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.59% and 10.33% respectively during the first quarter of 2019 compared to 1.39% and 9.41% during the same period in 2018.

Net interest income, C&N's primary source of revenue, increased $818,000 (7.5%) to $11.72 million in the first quarter of 2019 over the first quarter 2018 amount of $10.9 million. Growth in earning assets that was funded mainly by deposits produced a net interest margin of 4.04% during the first quarter of 2019, an increase of .20% compared to 3.84% a year earlier. The improvement in net interest income and net interest margin were achieved during a twelve-month period when the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates four times. As we have mentioned in prior reports, growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits continues to be a strength for C&N that supports a stable, low cost funding mix.

C&N's credit quality is another area that has been strong and consistent over time. While growth in loans outstanding was a modest $8.8 million between March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, our total outstandings of $817 million are nearly $200 million greater than they were four years earlier. Throughout this period of growth, credit metrics that measure delinquencies, non-performing loans, and net charge-offs have remained very consistent. Management maintains a robust process of evaluating the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses and makes the appropriate provision to fund this allowance on a quarterly basis. During the first quarter of 2019, specific allowances on two commercial loans totaling

7

$1.37 million were eliminated and were the primary reason that there was a credit (reduction in expense) of $957,000 as compared to a provision of $292,000 during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income was unchanged during the first quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier. Overall trust and brokerage revenues from our wealth management business continued to grow in the first quarter primarily due to higher brokerage revenues. In addition, equity markets rebounded from the fourth quarter decline and longer-term interest rates moderated. Interchange revenues from both credit and debit cards increased reflecting growth in transaction volumes. Loan servicing revenues decreased as the fair value of mortgage servicing rights declined and gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased during the first quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier due to lower volume.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million, or approximately 11%, in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Included in the increase are approximately $500,000 of expenses related to the Monument merger and York LPO and higher other real estate and collection expenses totaling $370,000. In addition to these significant items, normal increases in staffing expenses, and higher data processing and IT costs were the primary drivers of noninterest expense growth.

The income tax provision was $981,000 during the first quarter of 2019, up from $741,000 for the first quarter of 2018. The higher income tax provision resulted primarily from greater pre-tax income. C&N's effective tax rate was 16.2% in 2019 compared to 14.5% during the first quarter of 2018 due to the lower relative amount of tax-exempt interest income and non-deductibility of some merger related expenses.

Leveraging capital and paying off our investments in C&N's capacity for growth have been core elements of our strategic plan over the past several years. We have also focused on producing earnings that support a strong dividend and positive stock valuation, and ultimately a "currency" that underpins our capacity for growth. On April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on common stock of $.27 per share. This results in an annual dividend of $1.08 and annualized yield of 4.31% based on C&N's March 31, 2019 closing price of $25.04. This closing price was an 8.45% increase from the $23.09 close a year earlier.

I'd like to close by welcoming everyone from Monument Bank - staff, valued customers, and shareholders - to the C&N Team through this partnership. The same message goes out to our Team in York, along with a sincere thank you to our entire Team for their efforts to make these two initiatives happen. We have great opportunities to create value for all associated with C&N in the years ahead.

Thank you to all our loyal shareholders for your continued support and interest.

J. Bradley Scovill

President and CEO

8

CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS INFORMATION

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

1ST

1ST

QUARTER

QUARTER

2019

2018

(Current)

(Prior Year)

$ Incr. (Decr.)

% Incr. (Decr.)

Interest and Dividend Income

$13,065

$11,890

$1,175

9.88%

Interest Expense

1,350

993

357

35.95%

Net Interest Income

11,715

10,897

818

7.51%

(Credit) Provision for Loan Losses

(957)

292

(1,249)

-427.74%

Net Interest Income After (Credit) Provision for Loan Losses

12,672

10,605

2,067

19.49%

Noninterest Income

4,406

4,406

0

0.00%

Net Gains (Losses) on Available-for-sale Debt Securities

0

0

0

Noninterest Expense

11,007

9,895

1,112

11.24%

Income Before Income Tax Provision

6,071

5,116

955

18.67%

Income Tax Provision

981

741

240

32.39%

Net Income

$5,090

$4,375

$715

16.34%

Net Income Attributable to Common Shares (1)

$5,063

$4,352

$711

16.34%

PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

Net Income - Basic

$0.41

$0.36

$0.05

13.89%

Net Income - Diluted

$0.41

$0.36

$0.05

13.89%

Dividend Per Share - Quarterly

$0.27

$0.27

$0.00

0.00%

Dividend Per Share - Special

$0.10

$0.00

$0.10

Number of Shares Used in Computation - Basic

12,308,862

12,189,471

Number of Shares Used in Computation - Diluted

12,334,307

12,222,256

  1. Basic and diluted net income per common share are determined based on net income less earnings allocated to nonvested restricted shares with nonforfeitable dividends.

9

CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)

MARCH 31,

MARCH 31,

MARCH 31, 2019 vs 2018

ASSETS

2019

2018

$ Incr. (Decr.)

% Incr. (Decr.)

Cash & Due from Banks

$44,002

$36,860

$7,142

19.38%

Available-for-sale Debt Securities

357,646

341,133

16,513

4.84%

Loans Held for Sale

0

225

(225)

-100.00%

Loans, Net

817,136

808,300

8,836

1.09%

Intangible Assets

11,949

11,953

(4)

-0.03%

Other Assets

59,267

59,645

(378)

-0.63%

TOTAL ASSETS

$1,290,000

$1,258,116

$31,884

2.53%

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$1,039,911

$1,018,081

$21,830

2.14%

Repo Sweep Accounts

5,132

5,482

(350)

-6.38%

Total Deposits and Repo Sweeps

1,045,043

1,023,563

21,480

2.10%

Borrowed Funds

32,844

39,122

(6,278)

-16.05%

Other Liabilities

9,986

9,049

937

10.35%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,087,873

1,071,734

16,139

1.51%

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

202,768

191,920

10,848

5.65%

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Net Unrealized Gains/Losses on

Available-for-sale Debt Securities

(941)

(5,679)

4,738

-83.43%

Defined Benefit Plans

300

141

159

112.77%

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

202,127

186,382

15,745

8.45%

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,290,000

$1,258,116

$31,884

2.53%

10

EXHIBIT 99.3 - Supplemental, Unaudited Financial Information

CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

AS OF OR FOR THE

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

MARCH 31,

INCREASE

EARNINGS PERFORMANCE

2019

2018

(DECREASE)

Net Income

$5,090

$4,375

16.34%

Return on Average Assets (Annualized)

1.59%

1.39%

14.39%

Return on Average Equity (Annualized)

10.33%

9.41%

9.78%

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Total Assets

$1,290,000

$1,258,116

2.53%

Available-for-Sale Debt Securities

357,646

341,133

4.84%

Loans (Net)

817,136

808,300

1.09%

Allowance for Loan Losses

8,256

9,049

-8.76%

Deposits and Repo Sweep Accounts

1,045,043

1,023,563

2.10%

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

Outstanding Balance of Mortgage Loans Sold

with Servicing Retained

$170,676

$171,237

-0.33%

Trust Assets Under Management

924,080

916,295

0.85%

SHAREHOLDERS' VALUE (PER COMMON SHARE)

Net Income - Basic

$0.41

$0.36

13.89%

Net Income - Diluted

$0.41

$0.36

13.89%

Dividends - Quarterly

$0.27

$0.27

0.00%

Dividends - Special

$0.10

$0.00

Common Book Value

$16.31

$15.20

7.30%

Tangible Common Book Value (a)

$15.35

$14.22

7.95%

Market Value (Last Trade)

$25.04

$23.09

8.45%

Market Value / Common Book Value

153.53%

151.91%

1.07%

Market Value / Tangible Common Book Value

163.13%

162.38%

0.46%

Price Earnings Multiple (Annualized)

15.27

16.03

-4.74%

Dividend Yield (Annualized, Excluding Special Dividend)

4.31%

4.68%

-7.91%

Common Shares Outstanding, End of Period

12,393,044

12,264,284

1.05%

11

CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

AS OF OR FOR THE

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

MARCH 31,

INCREASE

SAFETY AND SOUNDNESS

2019

2018

(DECREASE)

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (a)

14.88%

14.00%

6.29%

Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets

1.02%

1.39%

-26.62%

Allowance for Loan Losses / Total Loans

1.00%

1.11%

-9.91%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

24.41%

23.49%

3.92%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

23.35%

22.33%

4.57%

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

23.35%

22.33%

4.57%

Leverage Ratio (b)

14.91%

14.33%

4.05%

AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Assets

$1,279,650

$1,257,704

1.74%

Average Equity

$197,013

$185,960

5.94%

EFFICIENCY RATIO (c)

Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable-Equivalent

Basis (c)

$12,016

$11,226

7.04%

Noninterest Income

4,406

4,406

0.00%

Total (1)

$16,422

$15,632

5.05%

Noninterest Expense (2)

$11,007

$9,895

11.24%

Efficiency Ratio = (2)/(1)

67.03%

63.30%

5.89%

  1. Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets are non-U.S. GAAP ratios. Management believes this non-GAAP information is helpful in evaluating the strength of the Corporation's capital and in providing an alternative, conservative valuation of the Corporation's net worth. The ratios shown above are based on the following calculations of tangible assets and tangible common equity:

Total Assets

$1,290,000

$1,258,116

Less: Intangible Assets, Primarily Goodwill

(11,949)

(11,953)

Tangible Assets

$1,278,051

$1,246,163

Total Shareholders' Equity

$202,127

$186,382

Less: Intangible Assets, Primarily Goodwill

(11,949)

(11,953)

Tangible Common Equity (3)

$190,178

$174,429

Common Shares Outstanding, End of Period (4)

12,393,044

12,264,284

Tangible Common Book Value per Share = (3)/(4)

$15.35

$14.22

  1. Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated.
  2. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated as shown above. For purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio, net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis includes amounts of interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans that have been increased to a fully taxable-equivalent basis, using the Corporation's marginal federal income tax rate of 21%.

12

QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED

INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

For the Three Months Ended:

(Unaudited)

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Interest income

$13,065

$13,304

$12,800

$12,334

$11,890

Interest expense

1,350

1,312

1,241

1,079

993

Net interest income

11,715

11,992

11,559

11,255

10,897

(Credit) provision for loan losses

(957)

252

60

(20)

292

Net interest income after (credit) provision for

loan losses

12,672

11,740

11,499

11,275

10,605

Noninterest income

4,406

5,040

4,462

4,689

4,406

Net (losses) gains on securities

0

(4)

569

1,468

0

Noninterest expense

11,007

10,074

9,833

9,684

9,895

Income before income tax provision

6,071

6,702

6,697

7,748

5,116

Income tax provision

981

1,021

1,111

1,377

741

Net income

$5,090

$5,681

$5,586

$6,371

$4,375

Net income attributable to common shares

$5,063

$5,653

$5,558

$6,339

$4,352

Basic earnings per common share

$0.41

$0.46

$0.45

$0.52

$0.36

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.41

$0.46

$0.45

$0.52

$0.36

QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)

As of:

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

ASSETS

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Cash & Due from Banks

$44,002

$37,487

$38,341

$51,475

$36,860

Available-for-Sale Debt Securities

357,646

363,273

358,706

348,044

341,133

Loans Held for Sale

0

213

551

177

225

Loans, Net

817,136

818,254

813,717

809,816

808,300

Intangible Assets

11,949

11,951

11,951

11,952

11,953

Other Assets

59,267

59,715

62,173

62,543

59,645

TOTAL ASSETS

$1,290,000

$1,290,893

$1,285,439

$1,284,007

$1,258,116

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$1,039,911

$1,033,772

$1,043,947

$1,040,899

$1,018,081

Repo Sweep Accounts

5,132

5,853

5,421

5,169

5,482

Total Deposits and Repo Sweeps

1,045,043

1,039,625

1,049,368

1,046,068

1,023,563

Borrowed Funds

32,844

42,915

35,985

39,054

39,122

Other Liabilities

9,986

10,985

10,099

9,706

9,049

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,087,873

1,093,525

1,095,452

1,094,828

1,071,734

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

202,768

201,538

198,355

195,518

191,920

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on

Available-for-sale Securities

(941)

(4,307)

(8,502)

(6,476)

(5,679)

Defined Benefit Plans Adjustment, Net

300

137

134

137

141

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

202,127

197,368

189,987

189,179

186,382

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,290,000

$1,290,893

$1,285,439

$1,284,007

$1,258,116

13

AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In Thousands)

Amortized

Fair

Amortized

Fair

Cost

Value

Cost

Value

Obligations of U.S. Government agencies

$11,916

$12,265

$12,331

$12,500

Obligations of states and political subdivisions:

Tax-exempt

75,910

76,902

84,204

83,952

Taxable

30,059

30,435

27,618

27,699

Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed

by U.S. Government agencies or sponsored

agencies:

Residential pass-through securities

57,727

57,049

54,827

53,445

Residential collateralized mortgage obligations

142,642

140,722

148,964

145,912

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

40,583

40,273

40,781

39,765

Total Available-for-Sale Debt Securities

$358,837

$357,646

$368,725

$363,273

Summary of Loans by Type

(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

(In Thousands)

March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Residential mortgage:

2019

2018

2018

Residential mortgage loans - first liens

$374,764

$372,339

$358,786

Residential mortgage loans - junior liens

25,538

25,450

25,870

Home equity lines of credit

32,847

34,319

34,595

1-4 Family residential construction

24,437

24,698

25,790

Total residential mortgage

457,586

456,806

445,041

Commercial:

Commercial loans secured by real estate

160,177

162,611

161,571

Commercial and industrial

92,842

91,856

89,346

Political subdivisions

52,142

53,263

56,224

Commercial construction and land

12,701

11,962

13,232

Loans secured by farmland

6,938

7,146

7,015

Multi-family (5 or more) residential

7,031

7,180

7,621

Agricultural loans

5,471

5,659

5,803

Other commercial loans

13,467

13,950

16,079

Total commercial

350,769

353,627

356,891

Consumer

17,037

17,130

15,417

Total

825,392

827,563

817,349

Less: allowance for loan losses

(8,256)

(9,309)

(9,049)

Loans, net

$817,136

$818,254

$808,300

Loans Held for Sale

(In Thousands)

March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Residential mortgage loans originated

2019

2018

2018

and serviced - outstanding balance

$170,676

$171,955

$171,462

Less: outstanding balance of loans sold

(170,676)

(171,742)

(171,237)

Loans held for sale, net

$0

$213

$225

14

ANALYSIS OF THE ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (In Thousands)

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

Balance, beginning of period

$9,309

$8,815

$8,856

$8,856

Charge-offs

(111)

(79)

(115)

(497)

Recoveries

15

321

16

366

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(96)

242

(99)

(131)

(Credit) provision for loan losses

(957)

252

292

584

Balance, end of period

$8,256

$9,309

$9,049

$9,309

PAST DUE AND IMPAIRED LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS

AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs)

(Dollars In Thousands)

March 31,

Dec 31, March 31,

2019

2018

2018

Impaired loans with a valuation allowance

$2,769

$4,851

$4,699

Impaired loans without a valuation allowance

3,728

4,923

5,507

Total impaired loans

$6,497

$9,774

$10,206

Total loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$7,123

$7,142

$5,927

Nonperforming assets:

Total nonaccrual loans

$9,441

$13,113

$13,587

Total loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

1,902

2,906

2,795

Total nonperforming loans

11,343

16,019

16,382

Foreclosed assets held for sale (real estate)

1,875

1,703

1,100

Total nonperforming assets

$13,218

$17,722

$17,482

Loans subject to troubled debt restructurings (TDRs):

Performing

$776

$655

$774

Nonperforming

774

2,884

2,987

Total TDRs

$1,550

$3,539

$3,761

Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.37%

1.94%

2.00%

Total nonperforming assets as a % of assets

1.02%

1.37%

1.39%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.00%

1.12%

1.11%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans

72.78%

58.11%

55.24%

15

Analysis of Average Daily Balances and Rates

(Dollars in Thousands)

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

Ended

Rate of

Ended

Rate of

Ended

Rate of

3/31/2019

Return/

12/31/2018

Return/

3/31/2018

Return/

Average

Cost of

Average

Cost of

Average

Cost of

EARNING ASSETS

Balance

Funds %

Balance

Funds %

Balance

Funds %

Available-for-sale debt securities,

at amortized cost:

Taxable

$281,805

2.64%

$282,708

2.56%

$249,840

2.21%

Tax-exempt

80,124

3.79%

91,371

3.68%

103,177

3.53%

Total available-for-sale debt securities

361,929

2.89%

374,079

2.83%

353,017

2.60%

Marketable equity security

952

2.56%

941

2.53%

962

2.11%

Interest-bearing due from banks

20,306

2.32%

16,082

2.37%

14,131

1.43%

Loans held for sale

137

8.88%

225

8.82%

168

4.83%

Loans receivable:

Taxable

751,172

5.37%

751,793

5.35%

740,655

5.04%

Tax-exempt

72,574

3.97%

74,672

3.78%

76,242

3.72%

Total loans receivable

823,746

5.25%

826,465

5.21%

816,897

4.92%

Total Earning Assets

1,207,070

4.49%

1,217,792

4.44%

1,185,175

4.18%

Cash

16,914

17,101

16,874

Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(4,628)

(10,898)

(5,529)

Allowance for loan losses

(9,339)

(8,986)

(9,002)

Bank premises and equipment

14,511

14,735

15,451

Intangible assets

11,950

11,949

11,954

Other assets

43,172

44,159

42,781

Total Assets

$1,279,650

$1,285,852

$1,257,704

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing deposits:

Interest checking

$198,903

0.46%

$216,757

0.51%

$212,981

0.34%

Money market

176,869

0.41%

177,461

0.40%

179,923

0.21%

Savings

156,691

0.10%

155,687

0.10%

149,618

0.10%

Certificates of deposit

140,142

1.41%

136,810

1.28%

123,974

1.00%

Individual Retirement Accounts

86,411

0.58%

88,519

0.55%

94,311

0.49%

Other time deposits

762

0.00%

666

0.00%

772

0.00%

Total interest-bearing deposits

759,778

0.56%

775,900

0.54%

761,579

0.39%

Borrowed funds:

Short-term

15,935

2.01%

12,499

1.46%

52,305

1.54%

Long-term

34,688

2.55%

34,936

2.33%

13,054

2.02%

Total borrowed funds

50,623

2.38%

47,435

2.10%

65,359

1.64%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

810,401

0.68%

823,335

0.63%

826,938

0.49%

Demand deposits

261,295

261,118

235,936

Other liabilities

10,941

11,015

8,870

Total Liabilities

1,082,637

1,095,468

1,071,744

Stockholders' equity, excluding accumulated

other comprehensive income/loss

200,422

198,861

190,129

Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss

(3,409)

(8,477)

(4,169)

Total Stockholders' Equity

197,013

190,384

185,960

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$1,279,650

$1,285,852

$1,257,704

Interest Rate Spread

3.81%

3.81%

3.69%

Net Interest Income/Earning Assets

4.04%

4.01%

3.84%

Total Deposits (Interest-bearing

and Demand)

$1,021,073

$1,037,018

$997,515

  1. Annualized rates of return on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, using the Corporation's marginal federal income tax rate of 21%
  2. Nonaccrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
  3. Rates of return on earning assets and costs of funds are presented on an annualized basis.

16

COMPARISON OF NONINTEREST INCOME

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

Trust and financial management revenue

$1,360

$1,463

$1,422

Brokerage revenue

307

300

212

Insurance commissions, fees and premiums

30

33

44

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,250

1,334

1,204

Service charges and fees

79

80

86

Interchange revenue from debit card transactions

643

666

579

Net gains from sales of loans

87

168

184

Loan servicing fees, net

28

84

128

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

92

99

97

Other noninterest income

530

813

450

Total noninterest income, excluding realized gains

(losses) on securities, net

$4,406

$5,040

$4,406

COMPARISON OF NONINTEREST EXPENSE

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

Salaries and wages

$4,493

$4,611

$4,124

Pensions and other employee benefits

1,618

1,212

1,610

Occupancy expense, net

657

599

637

Furniture and equipment expense

301

295

271

Data processing expenses

803

748

641

Automated teller machine and interchange expense

189

316

322

Pennsylvania shares tax

347

320

336

Professional fees

424

280

276

Telecommunications

164

181

233

Directors' fees

183

157

184

Other noninterest expense

1,828

1,355

1,261

Total noninterest expense

$11,007

$10,074

$9,895

17

Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 13:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
