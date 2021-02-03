Citizens & Northern : First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Information (PDF)
02/03/2021 | 08:36am EST
Contact: Charity Frantz
April 18, 2019570-724-0225
charityf@cnbankpa.com
C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2019 UNAUDITED
FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.
Dividend Declared
C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019. Declaration of the dividend was made at the April 18, 2019 meeting of C&N's Board of Directors.
First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
Earnings per basic and diluted common share were $0.41 in the first quarter 2019, as compared to $0.46 per share in the fourth quarter 2018 and up 13.9% from $0.36 per share in the first quarter 2018. The annualized return on average assets for the first quarter 2019 was 1.59%, and the annualized return on average equity was 10.33%. Highlights related to C&N's earnings results for the comparative periods are presented below.
First Quarter 2019 as Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018
Net income was $5,090,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to $5,681,000 in the fourth quarter 2018. Significant variances were as follows:
Net interest income decreased $277,000 (2.3%) in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The net interest margin of 4.04% for the first quarter 2019 was up slightly from the fourth quarter 2018 margin of 4.01%; however, there were two fewer days and average total earning assets were $10.7 million lower in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities each increased 0.05%. Average total loans outstanding decreased $2,719,000 (0.3%), and average total deposits decreased $15,945,000 (1.5%), in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The reduction in average deposits resulted mainly from a seasonal reduction in deposits of municipal customers.
The credit for loan losses (reduction in expense) was $957,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to a provision of $252,000 in the fourth quarter 2018. Specific allowances totaling $1,365,000 at December 31, 2018 on two commercial loans were eliminated in the first quarter 2019. These two loans were no longer considered impaired at March 31, 2019 and were returned to full accrual status in the first quarter 2019. A specific allowance of $781,000 at December 31, 2018 on a real estate secured commercial loan was eliminated in the first quarter 2019 due to the borrower's improved financial performance and receipt of an updated, higher appraised value of the underlying collateral. Also, a specific allowance of $584,000 on a commercial loan was eliminated, consistent with improvements in both the borrower's financial position and C&N's security position on the credit. In total, the first quarter 2019 credit for loan losses included a credit of $1,011,000 related to the change in total specific allowances on impaired loans, as
adjusted for net charge-offs during the period, partially offset by a net increase of $54,000 in the collectively determined and unallocated portions of the allowance for loan losses.
Noninterest income of $4,406,000 in the first quarter 2019 was down $634,000 from the fourth quarter 2018 total. Other noninterest income decreased $283,000, as the fourth quarter 2018 total included income of $438,000 from a life insurance arrangement with no comparable income recognized in the first quarter 2019. Also, within other noninterest income, income from state tax credits totaled $152,000 in the first quarter 2019 with no such income recognized in the fourth quarter 2018. Other reductions in noninterest income in the first quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018 included reductions in Trust revenue of $103,000, service charges on deposit accounts of $84,000 and net gains from sales of loans of $81,000. Loan servicing fees, net, decreased $56,000, including the impact of a decrease in fair value of mortgage servicing rights of $77,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to a decrease in fair value of $25,000 in the fourth quarter 2018.
Noninterest expense totaled $11,007,000 in the first quarter 2019, an increase of $933,000 over the fourth quarter 2018 amount. Other noninterest expense increased $473,000 for the first quarter 2019 over the fourth quarter 2018 total, including increases in expenses and net losses from other real estate of $218,000 and an increase in loan collection expense of $123,000. Pensions and other employee benefits expense in the first quarter 2019 exceeded the fourth quarter total by $406,000, reflecting the customary seasonal increase in payroll taxes. First quarter 2019 expenses included $311,000 of non-payroll expenses related to the acquisition of Monument Bancorp, Inc., which was completed April 1, 2019. The most significant category of merger-related expenses was $202,000 of professional fees related to conversion of Monument's information technology systems (conversion planned to be completed in late June 2019). First quarter 2019 expenses also included $188,000 related to the start-up of a limited purpose office (for lending) which was recently opened in York, PA.
The income tax provision was $981,000 for the first quarter 2019, or 16.2% of pre-tax income. In comparison, the fourth quarter provision was $1,021,000, or 15.2% of pre-tax income. In the fourth quarter 2018, the lower effective tax rate included the impact of tax-exempt income from the life insurance benefit noted above.
First Quarter 2019 as Compared to First Quarter 2018
Net income of $5,090,000 in the first quarter 2019 was up $715,000 (16.3%) from the first quarter 2018 amount. Significant variances were as follows:
Net interest income increased $818,000 (7.5%) in the first quarter 2019 over the first quarter 2018 amount. Total interest and dividend income increased $1,175,000, while interest expense increased $357,000. The net interest margin was 4.04% for the first quarter 2019, up 0.20% from the first quarter 2018 level. The average fully taxable equivalent yield on earning assets increased to 4.49% in the first quarter 2019 from 4.18% in the first quarter 2018, reflecting the effect of increases in interest rates that took place over most of 2018. Average total earning assets increased $21,895,000, including increases in the average balances of available-for-sale debt securities of $8,912,000, total loans of $6,849,000 (0.8%) and interest-bearing balances with other banks of $6,175,000. The growth in assets was funded mainly by an increase in average total deposits of $23,558,000 (2.4%), including an increase in average noninterest- bearing demand deposits of $25,359,000. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.68% for the first quarter 2019, up from 0.49% in the first quarter 2018.
As noted above, the credit for loan losses (reduction in expense) of $957,000 in the first quarter 2019 included the impact of eliminating specific allowances on two commercial loans. In comparison, the provision for loan losses in the first quarter 2018 was $292,000.
Total noninterest income of $4,406,000 in the first quarter 2019 was equal to the first quarter 2018 amount. Brokerage revenue increased $95,000, mainly due to an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $80,000, including increases in dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh
stock and interchange fees from credit card transactions. Interchange revenue from debit card transactions increased $64,000 (11.1%), reflecting an increase in transaction volume. Loan servicing fees, net, decreased $100,000, as the fair value of mortgage servicing rights decreased $77,000 in the first quarter 2019 as compared to an increase in fair value of $20,000 in the first quarter 2018. Net gains from sales of mortgage loans decreased $97,000 in the first quarter 2019 from the first quarter 2018 amount, mainly due to a lower volume of transactions. Trust and financial management revenue decreased $62,000 (4.4%), including a reduction in fees from estate settlements.
Total noninterest expense increased $1,112,000 (11.2%) in the first quarter 2019 over the first quarter 2018 amount. As noted above, first quarter 2019 expenses included $311,000 related to professional fees and other expenses associated with the Monument merger as well as $188,000 of expenses related to the recently opened lending facility in York. Significant variances related to individual categories of expenses, some of which include expenses related to the Monument merger and York, are as follows:
Other noninterest expense increased $567,000, including increases in expenses and net losses from other real estate of $261,000 and an increase in loan collection expense of $109,000 as well as $102,000 of merger-related expenses (included in the $311,000 cited above).
Salaries and wages expense increased $369,000 (8.9%), including the effects of annual merit-based increases, an increase of $165,000 in estimated cash and stock-based compensation expense and an increase in the average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) to 299 in the first quarter 2019 from 294 in the first quarter 2018.
Data processing expenses increased $162,000, reflecting expenses associated with product development efforts in connection with a fintech organization as well as increases in expenses related to a new loan origination system implemented in 2018 and other increases in software licensing costs.
Professional fees expense increased $148,000, including $202,000 related to Monument merger activities as described above.
Automated teller machine and interchange expense decreased $133,000, reflecting cost reductions pursuant to a contract for processing services that was renegotiated in the latter portion of 2018.
The income tax provision was $981,000 for the first quarter 2019, up from $741,000 for the first quarter 2018. The higher income tax provision in 2019 resulted mainly from higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate of 16.2% for the first quarter 2019 was higher than the effective tax rate of 14.5% for the first quarter 2018 due to a reduction in tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income and because a portion of the merger-related expenses incurred in the first quarter 2019 are estimated to be nondeductible.
Other Information:
Changes in other unaudited financial information are as follows:
Total assets amounted to $1,290,000,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $1,290,893,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 2.5% from $1,258,116,000 at March 31, 2018.
Net loans outstanding (excluding mortgage loans held for sale) were $817,136,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $818,254,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 1.1% from $808,300,000 at March 31, 2018. In comparing outstanding balances at March 31, 2019 and 2018, total residential mortgage loans increased $12.5 million (2.8%) and total consumer loans increased $1.6 million (10.5%), while total commercial loans decreased $6.1 million (1.7%). At March 31, 2019, the outstanding balance of commercial loan participations with other financial entities was $68.4 million, up from $67.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $62.8 million at March 31, 2018.
The outstanding balance of residential mortgages originated by C&N and sold to third parties, with servicing retained, totaled $170,676,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $171,742,000 at December 31, 2018 and $171,237,000 at March 31, 2018.
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 1.02% at March 31, 2019, down from 1.37% at December 31, 2018 and 1.39% at March 31, 2018. The improvement in this ratio reflects the removal from nonaccrual and impaired status of the two commercial loans described above for which C&N eliminated specific allowances for loan losses in the first quarter 2019.
Deposits and repo sweep accounts totaled $1,045,043,000 at March 31, 2019, up from $1,039,625,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 2.1% from $1,023,563,000 at March 31, 2018.
Total shareholders' equity was $202,127,000 at March 31, 2019, up from $197,368,000 at December 31, 2018 and $186,382,000 at March 31, 2018. Within shareholders' equity, the portion of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income related to available-for-sale debt securities was ($941,000) at March 31, 2019 as compared to ($4,307,000) at December 31, 2018 and ($5,679,000) at March 31, 2018. Fluctuations in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income related to valuations of available-for-sale debt securities have been caused by changes in interest rates.
Citizens & Northern Bank is subject to various regulatory capital requirements. At March 31, 2019, Citizens & Northern Bank maintains regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements. Management expects the Bank to remain well-capitalized for the foreseeable future.
Assets under management by C&N's Trust and Financial Management Group amounted to $924,080,000 at March 31, 2019, up from $862,517,000 at December 31, 2018 and up 0.9% from $916,295,000 at March 31, 2018. The increase in the value of Trust assets under management reflects the effects of a significant recovery in U.S and many international equity market valuations in the first quarter 2019 following reductions in the fourth quarter 2018.
Citizens & Northern Corporation is the parent company of Citizens & Northern Bank, an independent community bank providing complete financial, investment and insurance services through 27 full service offices located in Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Potter, Cameron, McKean and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania and in Canisteo and South Hornell, New York. C&N also offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services through offices in York and Warminster in Pennsylvania and Elmira, New York. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the following: changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government, particularly related to changes in interest rates; changes in general economic conditions; legislative or regulatory changes; downturn in demand for loan, deposit and other financial services in the Corporation's market area; increased competition from other banks and non-bank providers of financial services; technological changes and increased technology-related costs; changes in management's assessment of realization of securities and other assets; and changes in accounting principles, or the application of generally accepted accounting principles. Citizens & Northern disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
EXHIBIT 99.2
March 31, 2019
QUARTERLY REPORT
Dear Shareholder:
We are pleased to report that the acquisition of Monument Bancorp, Inc. and Monument Bank closed on April 1, 2019. Except for some merger-related expenses discussed below, the acquisition did not impact the March 31st financial statements. With the closing of the transaction, our total assets exceed $1.6 billion and C&N and Citizens & Northern Bank remain very well capitalized.
Monument Bank will continue to operate as a division of Citizens & Northern Bank until all systems are converted later in the second quarter. Along with the scheduled conversion, a refreshed brand will be introduced not only to the Bucks County market but to all markets served by C&N. Management and staff remain engaged in integration efforts, planning for systems conversions, and importantly in strengthening relationships that will mesh our organizations and drive our long-term success. It has been a very positive team effort to date and we remain optimistic about the opportunity to grow and create value together.
In addition to progress with Monument, C&N received approval in mid-February to establish a loan production office in York County, PA. We currently have a team of four seasoned bankers in place that will serve the market in the south- central PA region and expect the office will open for business by the end of April. We plan to continue adding to the Team as we extend C&N's presence in the region over the next several years. This expansion is consistent with our growth strategy to leverage our strong capital position and operating capacity into larger markets and is a good complement to the Monument acquisition.
C&N's unaudited results for the first quarter 2019 continue to reflect strength and consistency. Net income of $5.09 million in the first quarter of 2019 was up $715,000, or 16.3%, from the first quarter of 2018. Earnings per share increased 13.9% to $.41 per share from $.36 per share during the first quarter of 2018. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.59% and 10.33% respectively during the first quarter of 2019 compared to 1.39% and 9.41% during the same period in 2018.
Net interest income, C&N's primary source of revenue, increased $818,000 (7.5%) to $11.72 million in the first quarter of 2019 over the first quarter 2018 amount of $10.9 million. Growth in earning assets that was funded mainly by deposits produced a net interest margin of 4.04% during the first quarter of 2019, an increase of .20% compared to 3.84% a year earlier. The improvement in net interest income and net interest margin were achieved during a twelve-month period when the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates four times. As we have mentioned in prior reports, growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits continues to be a strength for C&N that supports a stable, low cost funding mix.
C&N's credit quality is another area that has been strong and consistent over time. While growth in loans outstanding was a modest $8.8 million between March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, our total outstandings of $817 million are nearly $200 million greater than they were four years earlier. Throughout this period of growth, credit metrics that measure delinquencies, non-performing loans, and net charge-offs have remained very consistent. Management maintains a robust process of evaluating the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses and makes the appropriate provision to fund this allowance on a quarterly basis. During the first quarter of 2019, specific allowances on two commercial loans totaling
$1.37 million were eliminated and were the primary reason that there was a credit (reduction in expense) of $957,000 as compared to a provision of $292,000 during the first quarter of 2018.
Noninterest income was unchanged during the first quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier. Overall trust and brokerage revenues from our wealth management business continued to grow in the first quarter primarily due to higher brokerage revenues. In addition, equity markets rebounded from the fourth quarter decline and longer-term interest rates moderated. Interchange revenues from both credit and debit cards increased reflecting growth in transaction volumes. Loan servicing revenues decreased as the fair value of mortgage servicing rights declined and gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased during the first quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier due to lower volume.
Noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million, or approximately 11%, in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Included in the increase are approximately $500,000 of expenses related to the Monument merger and York LPO and higher other real estate and collection expenses totaling $370,000. In addition to these significant items, normal increases in staffing expenses, and higher data processing and IT costs were the primary drivers of noninterest expense growth.
The income tax provision was $981,000 during the first quarter of 2019, up from $741,000 for the first quarter of 2018. The higher income tax provision resulted primarily from greater pre-tax income. C&N's effective tax rate was 16.2% in 2019 compared to 14.5% during the first quarter of 2018 due to the lower relative amount of tax-exempt interest income and non-deductibility of some merger related expenses.
Leveraging capital and paying off our investments in C&N's capacity for growth have been core elements of our strategic plan over the past several years. We have also focused on producing earnings that support a strong dividend and positive stock valuation, and ultimately a "currency" that underpins our capacity for growth. On April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on common stock of $.27 per share. This results in an annual dividend of $1.08 and annualized yield of 4.31% based on C&N's March 31, 2019 closing price of $25.04. This closing price was an 8.45% increase from the $23.09 close a year earlier.
I'd like to close by welcoming everyone from Monument Bank - staff, valued customers, and shareholders - to the C&N Team through this partnership. The same message goes out to our Team in York, along with a sincere thank you to our entire Team for their efforts to make these two initiatives happen. We have great opportunities to create value for all associated with C&N in the years ahead.
Thank you to all our loyal shareholders for your continued support and interest.
J. Bradley Scovill
President and CEO
CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS INFORMATION
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
1ST
1ST
QUARTER
QUARTER
2019
2018
(Current)
(Prior Year)
$ Incr. (Decr.)
% Incr. (Decr.)
Interest and Dividend Income
$13,065
$11,890
$1,175
9.88%
Interest Expense
1,350
993
357
35.95%
Net Interest Income
11,715
10,897
818
7.51%
(Credit) Provision for Loan Losses
(957)
292
(1,249)
-427.74%
Net Interest Income After (Credit) Provision for Loan Losses
12,672
10,605
2,067
19.49%
Noninterest Income
4,406
4,406
0
0.00%
Net Gains (Losses) on Available-for-sale Debt Securities
0
0
0
Noninterest Expense
11,007
9,895
1,112
11.24%
Income Before Income Tax Provision
6,071
5,116
955
18.67%
Income Tax Provision
981
741
240
32.39%
Net Income
$5,090
$4,375
$715
16.34%
Net Income Attributable to Common Shares (1)
$5,063
$4,352
$711
16.34%
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$0.41
$0.36
$0.05
13.89%
Net Income - Diluted
$0.41
$0.36
$0.05
13.89%
Dividend Per Share - Quarterly
$0.27
$0.27
$0.00
0.00%
Dividend Per Share - Special
$0.10
$0.00
$0.10
Number of Shares Used in Computation - Basic
12,308,862
12,189,471
Number of Shares Used in Computation - Diluted
12,334,307
12,222,256
Basic and diluted net income per common share are determined based on net income less earnings allocated to nonvested restricted shares with nonforfeitable dividends.
CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
MARCH 31,
MARCH 31,
MARCH 31, 2019 vs 2018
ASSETS
2019
2018
$ Incr. (Decr.)
% Incr. (Decr.)
Cash & Due from Banks
$44,002
$36,860
$7,142
19.38%
Available-for-sale Debt Securities
357,646
341,133
16,513
4.84%
Loans Held for Sale
0
225
(225)
-100.00%
Loans, Net
817,136
808,300
8,836
1.09%
Intangible Assets
11,949
11,953
(4)
-0.03%
Other Assets
59,267
59,645
(378)
-0.63%
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,290,000
$1,258,116
$31,884
2.53%
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$1,039,911
$1,018,081
$21,830
2.14%
Repo Sweep Accounts
5,132
5,482
(350)
-6.38%
Total Deposits and Repo Sweeps
1,045,043
1,023,563
21,480
2.10%
Borrowed Funds
32,844
39,122
(6,278)
-16.05%
Other Liabilities
9,986
9,049
937
10.35%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,087,873
1,071,734
16,139
1.51%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding Accumulated
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
202,768
191,920
10,848
5.65%
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):
Net Unrealized Gains/Losses on
Available-for-sale Debt Securities
(941)
(5,679)
4,738
-83.43%
Defined Benefit Plans
300
141
159
112.77%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
202,127
186,382
15,745
8.45%
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,290,000
$1,258,116
$31,884
2.53%
EXHIBIT 99.3 - Supplemental, Unaudited Financial Information
CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
AS OF OR FOR THE
THREE MONTHS ENDED
%
MARCH 31,
INCREASE
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE
2019
2018
(DECREASE)
Net Income
$5,090
$4,375
16.34%
Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
1.59%
1.39%
14.39%
Return on Average Equity (Annualized)
10.33%
9.41%
9.78%
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Total Assets
$1,290,000
$1,258,116
2.53%
Available-for-Sale Debt Securities
357,646
341,133
4.84%
Loans (Net)
817,136
808,300
1.09%
Allowance for Loan Losses
8,256
9,049
-8.76%
Deposits and Repo Sweep Accounts
1,045,043
1,023,563
2.10%
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Outstanding Balance of Mortgage Loans Sold
with Servicing Retained
$170,676
$171,237
-0.33%
Trust Assets Under Management
924,080
916,295
0.85%
SHAREHOLDERS' VALUE (PER COMMON SHARE)
Net Income - Basic
$0.41
$0.36
13.89%
Net Income - Diluted
$0.41
$0.36
13.89%
Dividends - Quarterly
$0.27
$0.27
0.00%
Dividends - Special
$0.10
$0.00
Common Book Value
$16.31
$15.20
7.30%
Tangible Common Book Value (a)
$15.35
$14.22
7.95%
Market Value (Last Trade)
$25.04
$23.09
8.45%
Market Value / Common Book Value
153.53%
151.91%
1.07%
Market Value / Tangible Common Book Value
163.13%
162.38%
0.46%
Price Earnings Multiple (Annualized)
15.27
16.03
-4.74%
Dividend Yield (Annualized, Excluding Special Dividend)
Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets are non-U.S. GAAP ratios. Management believes this non-GAAP information is helpful in evaluating the strength of the Corporation's capital and in providing an alternative, conservative valuation of the Corporation's net worth. The ratios shown above are based on the following calculations of tangible assets and tangible common equity:
Total Assets
$1,290,000
$1,258,116
Less: Intangible Assets, Primarily Goodwill
(11,949)
(11,953)
Tangible Assets
$1,278,051
$1,246,163
Total Shareholders' Equity
$202,127
$186,382
Less: Intangible Assets, Primarily Goodwill
(11,949)
(11,953)
Tangible Common Equity (3)
$190,178
$174,429
Common Shares Outstanding, End of Period (4)
12,393,044
12,264,284
Tangible Common Book Value per Share = (3)/(4)
$15.35
$14.22
Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated as shown above. For purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio, net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis includes amounts of interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans that have been increased to a fully taxable-equivalent basis, using the Corporation's marginal federal income tax rate of 21%.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED
INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
For the Three Months Ended:
(Unaudited)
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
$13,065
$13,304
$12,800
$12,334
$11,890
Interest expense
1,350
1,312
1,241
1,079
993
Net interest income
11,715
11,992
11,559
11,255
10,897
(Credit) provision for loan losses
(957)
252
60
(20)
292
Net interest income after (credit) provision for
loan losses
12,672
11,740
11,499
11,275
10,605
Noninterest income
4,406
5,040
4,462
4,689
4,406
Net (losses) gains on securities
0
(4)
569
1,468
0
Noninterest expense
11,007
10,074
9,833
9,684
9,895
Income before income tax provision
6,071
6,702
6,697
7,748
5,116
Income tax provision
981
1,021
1,111
1,377
741
Net income
$5,090
$5,681
$5,586
$6,371
$4,375
Net income attributable to common shares
$5,063
$5,653
$5,558
$6,339
$4,352
Basic earnings per common share
$0.41
$0.46
$0.45
$0.52
$0.36
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.41
$0.46
$0.45
$0.52
$0.36
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
As of:
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ASSETS
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Cash & Due from Banks
$44,002
$37,487
$38,341
$51,475
$36,860
Available-for-Sale Debt Securities
357,646
363,273
358,706
348,044
341,133
Loans Held for Sale
0
213
551
177
225
Loans, Net
817,136
818,254
813,717
809,816
808,300
Intangible Assets
11,949
11,951
11,951
11,952
11,953
Other Assets
59,267
59,715
62,173
62,543
59,645
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,290,000
$1,290,893
$1,285,439
$1,284,007
$1,258,116
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$1,039,911
$1,033,772
$1,043,947
$1,040,899
$1,018,081
Repo Sweep Accounts
5,132
5,853
5,421
5,169
5,482
Total Deposits and Repo Sweeps
1,045,043
1,039,625
1,049,368
1,046,068
1,023,563
Borrowed Funds
32,844
42,915
35,985
39,054
39,122
Other Liabilities
9,986
10,985
10,099
9,706
9,049
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,087,873
1,093,525
1,095,452
1,094,828
1,071,734
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
202,768
201,538
198,355
195,518
191,920
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on
Available-for-sale Securities
(941)
(4,307)
(8,502)
(6,476)
(5,679)
Defined Benefit Plans Adjustment, Net
300
137
134
137
141
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
202,127
197,368
189,987
189,179
186,382
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,290,000
$1,290,893
$1,285,439
$1,284,007
$1,258,116
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Fair
Amortized
Fair
Cost
Value
Cost
Value
Obligations of U.S. Government agencies
$11,916
$12,265
$12,331
$12,500
Obligations of states and political subdivisions:
Tax-exempt
75,910
76,902
84,204
83,952
Taxable
30,059
30,435
27,618
27,699
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed
by U.S. Government agencies or sponsored
agencies:
Residential pass-through securities
57,727
57,049
54,827
53,445
Residential collateralized mortgage obligations
142,642
140,722
148,964
145,912
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
40,583
40,273
40,781
39,765
Total Available-for-Sale Debt Securities
$358,837
$357,646
$368,725
$363,273
Summary of Loans by Type
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
March 31,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
Residential mortgage:
2019
2018
2018
Residential mortgage loans - first liens
$374,764
$372,339
$358,786
Residential mortgage loans - junior liens
25,538
25,450
25,870
Home equity lines of credit
32,847
34,319
34,595
1-4 Family residential construction
24,437
24,698
25,790
Total residential mortgage
457,586
456,806
445,041
Commercial:
Commercial loans secured by real estate
160,177
162,611
161,571
Commercial and industrial
92,842
91,856
89,346
Political subdivisions
52,142
53,263
56,224
Commercial construction and land
12,701
11,962
13,232
Loans secured by farmland
6,938
7,146
7,015
Multi-family (5 or more) residential
7,031
7,180
7,621
Agricultural loans
5,471
5,659
5,803
Other commercial loans
13,467
13,950
16,079
Total commercial
350,769
353,627
356,891
Consumer
17,037
17,130
15,417
Total
825,392
827,563
817,349
Less: allowance for loan losses
(8,256)
(9,309)
(9,049)
Loans, net
$817,136
$818,254
$808,300
Loans Held for Sale
(In Thousands)
March 31,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
Residential mortgage loans originated
2019
2018
2018
and serviced - outstanding balance
$170,676
$171,955
$171,462
Less: outstanding balance of loans sold
(170,676)
(171,742)
(171,237)
Loans held for sale, net
$0
$213
$225
ANALYSIS OF THE ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (In Thousands)
3 Months
3 Months
3 Months
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2018
2018
2018
Balance, beginning of period
$9,309
$8,815
$8,856
$8,856
Charge-offs
(111)
(79)
(115)
(497)
Recoveries
15
321
16
366
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(96)
242
(99)
(131)
(Credit) provision for loan losses
(957)
252
292
584
Balance, end of period
$8,256
$9,309
$9,049
$9,309
PAST DUE AND IMPAIRED LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS
AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs)
(Dollars In Thousands)
March 31,
Dec 31, March 31,
2019
2018
2018
Impaired loans with a valuation allowance
$2,769
$4,851
$4,699
Impaired loans without a valuation allowance
3,728
4,923
5,507
Total impaired loans
$6,497
$9,774
$10,206
Total loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$7,123
$7,142
$5,927
Nonperforming assets:
Total nonaccrual loans
$9,441
$13,113
$13,587
Total loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
1,902
2,906
2,795
Total nonperforming loans
11,343
16,019
16,382
Foreclosed assets held for sale (real estate)
1,875
1,703
1,100
Total nonperforming assets
$13,218
$17,722
$17,482
Loans subject to troubled debt restructurings (TDRs):
Performing
$776
$655
$774
Nonperforming
774
2,884
2,987
Total TDRs
$1,550
$3,539
$3,761
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
1.37%
1.94%
2.00%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of assets
1.02%
1.37%
1.39%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
1.00%
1.12%
1.11%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans
72.78%
58.11%
55.24%
Analysis of Average Daily Balances and Rates
(Dollars in Thousands)
3 Months
3 Months
3 Months
Ended
Rate of
Ended
Rate of
Ended
Rate of
3/31/2019
Return/
12/31/2018
Return/
3/31/2018
Return/
Average
Cost of
Average
Cost of
Average
Cost of
EARNING ASSETS
Balance
Funds %
Balance
Funds %
Balance
Funds %
Available-for-sale debt securities,
at amortized cost:
Taxable
$281,805
2.64%
$282,708
2.56%
$249,840
2.21%
Tax-exempt
80,124
3.79%
91,371
3.68%
103,177
3.53%
Total available-for-sale debt securities
361,929
2.89%
374,079
2.83%
353,017
2.60%
Marketable equity security
952
2.56%
941
2.53%
962
2.11%
Interest-bearing due from banks
20,306
2.32%
16,082
2.37%
14,131
1.43%
Loans held for sale
137
8.88%
225
8.82%
168
4.83%
Loans receivable:
Taxable
751,172
5.37%
751,793
5.35%
740,655
5.04%
Tax-exempt
72,574
3.97%
74,672
3.78%
76,242
3.72%
Total loans receivable
823,746
5.25%
826,465
5.21%
816,897
4.92%
Total Earning Assets
1,207,070
4.49%
1,217,792
4.44%
1,185,175
4.18%
Cash
16,914
17,101
16,874
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
(4,628)
(10,898)
(5,529)
Allowance for loan losses
(9,339)
(8,986)
(9,002)
Bank premises and equipment
14,511
14,735
15,451
Intangible assets
11,950
11,949
11,954
Other assets
43,172
44,159
42,781
Total Assets
$1,279,650
$1,285,852
$1,257,704
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$198,903
0.46%
$216,757
0.51%
$212,981
0.34%
Money market
176,869
0.41%
177,461
0.40%
179,923
0.21%
Savings
156,691
0.10%
155,687
0.10%
149,618
0.10%
Certificates of deposit
140,142
1.41%
136,810
1.28%
123,974
1.00%
Individual Retirement Accounts
86,411
0.58%
88,519
0.55%
94,311
0.49%
Other time deposits
762
0.00%
666
0.00%
772
0.00%
Total interest-bearing deposits
759,778
0.56%
775,900
0.54%
761,579
0.39%
Borrowed funds:
Short-term
15,935
2.01%
12,499
1.46%
52,305
1.54%
Long-term
34,688
2.55%
34,936
2.33%
13,054
2.02%
Total borrowed funds
50,623
2.38%
47,435
2.10%
65,359
1.64%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
810,401
0.68%
823,335
0.63%
826,938
0.49%
Demand deposits
261,295
261,118
235,936
Other liabilities
10,941
11,015
8,870
Total Liabilities
1,082,637
1,095,468
1,071,744
Stockholders' equity, excluding accumulated
other comprehensive income/loss
200,422
198,861
190,129
Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss
(3,409)
(8,477)
(4,169)
Total Stockholders' Equity
197,013
190,384
185,960
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$1,279,650
$1,285,852
$1,257,704
Interest Rate Spread
3.81%
3.81%
3.69%
Net Interest Income/Earning Assets
4.04%
4.01%
3.84%
Total Deposits (Interest-bearing
and Demand)
$1,021,073
$1,037,018
$997,515
Annualized rates of return on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, using the Corporation's marginal federal income tax rate of 21%
Nonaccrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
Rates of return on earning assets and costs of funds are presented on an annualized basis.
COMPARISON OF NONINTEREST INCOME
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
Trust and financial management revenue
$1,360
$1,463
$1,422
Brokerage revenue
307
300
212
Insurance commissions, fees and premiums
30
33
44
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,250
1,334
1,204
Service charges and fees
79
80
86
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions
643
666
579
Net gains from sales of loans
87
168
184
Loan servicing fees, net
28
84
128
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
92
99
97
Other noninterest income
530
813
450
Total noninterest income, excluding realized gains
